Several readers share a report: BMW said Friday it is recalling about 1 million vehicles in North America for two separate issues involving fire risks and said it may expand the recalls to other countries. One recall covers 670,000 2006-2011 U.S. 3-series vehicles to address a wiring issue for heating and air conditioning system may overheat and could increase the risk of a fire. The second recall covers 740,000 U.S. 2007-2011 vehicles with a valve that could rust and lead to a fire in rare cases. The recall includes some 128i vehicles, 3-series, 5-series and X3, X5 and Z4 vehicles.

BMW Recalling One Million Vehicles in North America

  • That's the difference between software and cars (Score:4, Insightful)

    by plopez ( 54068 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @12:10PM (#55483465) Journal

    Cars have to be recalled. If there is a serious defect cars get recalled. In software it gets swept under the rug and when a fix is available you have to pay extra for it. "Software Engineering" my ass.

    • Off-topic, but the end of your comment made me think there's probably an "Ass engineer" at RealDolls.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Chrisq ( 894406 )

        Off-topic, but the end of your comment made me think there's probably an "Ass engineer" at RealDolls.

        That job title might make finding another job a little difficult

        • Off-topic, but the end of your comment made me think there's probably an "Ass engineer" at RealDolls.

          That job title might make finding another job a little difficult

          Especially if you want to get paid an assload of money.

      • more like sculptors, actually

    • If you're going to compare the two, I'd say it's more like with software, you are on fire every day and the updates just change how you burn. Unlike an automobile where they recall millions of cars on the chance of something happening, instead of 99% of users suffering.

    • I would take it one step further. If there's a serious engineering defect, the manufacturer should be on the hook to recall all vehicles affected by that defect AND re-imburse the owner for costs incurred getting it fixed.

      I have a BMW that's not affected by this recall but has a serious engineering issue. I'll save you the gory details, but there's a seal on the coolant pipe that fails prematurely. When that happens, coolant leaks out of a weep hold on the front. The cost to fix this at the dealer is
      • I had the same issue in my 2008 550i. It cost me US$2000 to have fixed. That was using an aftermarket coolant pipe designed to be replaced without having to pull the engine. The original factory part can only be replaced by pulling the engine and taking it half apart, just to replace a couple of $2 rubber gaskets. The coolant pipe and gaskets are in the bottom of the V of the V8, so they get hot enough that the rubber has to be expected to fail eventually. It takes superior German engineering to make r

  • Turn signals not working? (Score:5, Funny)

    by FerociousFerret ( 533780 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @12:13PM (#55483493)
    Oh, when I saw BMW recalling 1 million cars, I was sure it was going to be because their turn signals didn't work. Because, you know, BMW drivers never freaking use their turn signals.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by fisted ( 2295862 )

      Oh, when I saw BMW recalling 1 million cars, I was sure it was going to be because their turn signals didn't work.

      Hilarious until here.

      Because, you know, BMW drivers never freaking use their turn signals.

      Ruined it completely by explaining a joke that didn't need explaining.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mccalli ( 323026 )
      More po-faced than i should but...I have a 2012-era 5 series estate. I hate the indicators - their soft-touch levers are solving a problem no-one has, and I often find that turning them off again I end up indicating to go the other way. I look like an utter idiot.

  • It's not so bad, though... (Score:4, Funny)

    by c ( 8461 ) <beauregardcp@gmail.com> on Friday November 03, 2017 @12:13PM (#55483495)

    ... since the bug only triggers when the driver uses the turning signal.

  • Duh.
    Why is this here for discussion.
    If you have one of these cars get it fixed.
    If not, ignore.
    What's to discuss?
    Stuff happens. They'll fix it.

  • Huh, fire issues? I thought maybe they'd accidentally built 1 million cars with functional signal lights.

  • Don't make stuff to last anymore (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As a former automotive tech I realized years ago that automakers even one's who make premium automobiles started cutting corners in obscure places that most people would never know. When you think of how much wiring goes into a automobile these days, its no wonder they try and find ways to reduce its cost. The question is, when something like this happens that you ask yourself why a fuse did not save the wiring before it caused a hazard? As a electrical engineering told me once, if wires get really warm or

  • Why is this "News for Nerds" worthy? (Score:3)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @12:22PM (#55483589) Homepage

    This is a pretty standard recall - I imagine that a thousand or so of these notices go out every year from all call manufacturers.

    You make an appointment to take the car into a dealership, they fix it and you're on your way. Easy peasy.

    Somewhere people have gotten the idea that recalls are a primary indicator of poor quality/design when in reality, supplier parts don't meet specification, specifications are wrong and basic mistakes are made.

    The certification process does an excellent job of ensuring the vehicles are safe, recalls generally come out after a few million hours of operation in which something wears out or rusts (which is what happened here).

    So, why is this story worth the bandwidth here?

  • They should recall the customers (Score:3)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @12:39PM (#55483749)
    You know, since BMW drivers are assholes who can't drive.

  • Kudo's to auto (Score:3)

    by stabiesoft ( 733417 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @12:47PM (#55483809) Homepage

    Imagine Apple or Google(well LG, sammy...) fixing a 10 year old phone, or just keeping the software updated.

  • BMWs are re-badged Ford Pintos.

  • A BMW without it's rudeness personality chip won't cut you off without signaling, harming the brand's reputation.

