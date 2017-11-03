BMW Recalling One Million Vehicles in North America (reuters.com) 29
Several readers share a report: BMW said Friday it is recalling about 1 million vehicles in North America for two separate issues involving fire risks and said it may expand the recalls to other countries. One recall covers 670,000 2006-2011 U.S. 3-series vehicles to address a wiring issue for heating and air conditioning system may overheat and could increase the risk of a fire. The second recall covers 740,000 U.S. 2007-2011 vehicles with a valve that could rust and lead to a fire in rare cases. The recall includes some 128i vehicles, 3-series, 5-series and X3, X5 and Z4 vehicles.
Acutally it's sensible. They know there's an issue, and they're doing something about it. Continuous improvement.
What's not sensible is the undeserved smug sense of superiority that is prevalent among German engineers. Even the quality stuff usually isn't so much better to justify the attitude, and there have been many cases in the last few years where their automotive quality in particular has gone downhill compared to the level it used to have.
That's the difference between software and cars (Score:3)
Cars have to be recalled. If there is a serious defect cars get recalled. In software it gets swept under the rug and when a fix is available you have to pay extra for it. "Software Engineering" my ass.
Off-topic, but the end of your comment made me think there's probably an "Ass engineer" at RealDolls.
That job title might make finding another job a little difficult
Especially if you want to get paid an assload of money.
The term is buttload. ISO standard buttload.
Turn signals not working? (Score:4, Funny)
Oh, when I saw BMW recalling 1 million cars, I was sure it was going to be because their turn signals didn't work.
Hilarious until here.
Because, you know, BMW drivers never freaking use their turn signals.
Ruined it completely by explaining a joke that didn't need explaining.
It's not so bad, though... (Score:2)
... since the bug only triggers when the driver uses the turning signal.
Discuss? (Score:2)
Duh.
Why is this here for discussion.
If you have one of these cars get it fixed.
If not, ignore.
What's to discuss?
Stuff happens. They'll fix it.
I thought it was due to the blinkers working (Score:2)
Don't make stuff to last anymore (Score:1)
As a former automotive tech I realized years ago that automakers even one's who make premium automobiles started cutting corners in obscure places that most people would never know. When you think of how much wiring goes into a automobile these days, its no wonder they try and find ways to reduce its cost. The question is, when something like this happens that you ask yourself why a fuse did not save the wiring before it caused a hazard? As a electrical engineering told me once, if wires get really warm or
Why is this "News for Nerds" worthy? (Score:2)
This is a pretty standard recall - I imagine that a thousand or so of these notices go out every year from all call manufacturers.
You make an appointment to take the car into a dealership, they fix it and you're on your way. Easy peasy.
Somewhere people have gotten the idea that recalls are a primary indicator of poor quality/design when in reality, supplier parts don't meet specification, specifications are wrong and basic mistakes are made.
