Australia Cockatoos Chew Billion-Dollar Broadband (bbc.com) 25
Australia's multimillion dollar broadband network is under attack -- from cockatoos. From a report: The National Broadband Network (NBN) company said it has spent tens of thousands of dollars so far fixing cables chewed by the birds. Australian broadband is already criticised for being slow. According to a recent report it ranks 50th in the world for internet speed. NBN estimates the bill will rise sharply as more damage is uncovered. In an attempt to improve Australia's internet speed -- currently lagging behind many developed countries at 11.1 megabits per second -- a national telecommunications infrastructure project has been instigated and is due for completion in 2021. But engineers returning to sites have found spare cables chewed and frayed. The culprits are cockatoos, a type of parrot which normally eats fruit, nuts, wood and bark.
There's already a singlemode fiber standard for armored cable with OSP rating. Hell, they have one that's indoor/outdoor rated if one doesn't want to have to fusion-splice as one enters the structure. The FMC jacket protects the watertight jacket inside, and the gel or powder inside of that protects the buffered strands from the water. Works well. Costs some bucks, but works.
Not sure if anyone has done it, but in theory, you could coat your cables with a bitterant, AKA Denatonium. I'm not sure how long the coating would hold up in weather conditions and under UV. I surmise the molecule would eventually crack.
American telcos generally lock up equipment, largely due to risk of theft. Concerns are justified, by the way---I've seen a box of F-pin connectors get stolen. Who has a hundred coax cables they need to put ends on?
If birds chew on the cables, then why not run buried lines and store spare cable in sealed containers?
"The company says it is currently installing protective casing which costs just A$14 each, that will protect the wires from birds in future and save their three billion dollar network."
Oh wait, they already figured out how to deal with it. The article is pointless. "Business is inconvenienced and decides to deal with it." Wildlife has always been a nuisance for utilities; in Am
