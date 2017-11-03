CNN Plans To Offer Subscriptions for Digital News Next Year (wsj.com) 27
Benjamin Mullin, writing for WSJ: After investing in digital verticals focused on business and politics and acquiring an online-video startup, CNN is gearing up for another big step: It plans to launch tiered subscription offerings for its digital news business (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source) as early as the second quarter of next year. A proposed premium offering will give subscribers access to special content on topic-specific verticals such as CNN Money and CNN Politics, built around network personalities. A second option will provide additional, though less specialized, content across all of CNN's sites. Pricing hasn't been finalized. The move is part of a broader five-year plan to develop new revenue streams and reach $1 billion in digital revenue by 2022. CNN's digital arm expects to pull in $370 million this year, according to a person familiar with its financials.
If there is one news source that's worth paying for, it's the Wall Street Journal. Say what you will about their conservative / nonsensical editorial page writers and editors, but their actual journalism is top notch, and one of the few outlets actually worth subscribing to.
CNN is basically an infographic production group, with an uninformed talking soundtrack.
Can I pay to not have videos auto-play ever time I want to READ an article?
In Firefox -> about:config -> media.autoplay.enabled -> set to False. You must click on the small 'Play' button to the left of the seek bar to play the video. Sometimes twice on some sites. Small price to pay, though. Chrome surely has something similar...
