CNN Plans To Offer Subscriptions for Digital News Next Year

Benjamin Mullin, writing for WSJ: After investing in digital verticals focused on business and politics and acquiring an online-video startup, CNN is gearing up for another big step: It plans to launch tiered subscription offerings for its digital news business (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source) as early as the second quarter of next year. A proposed premium offering will give subscribers access to special content on topic-specific verticals such as CNN Money and CNN Politics, built around network personalities. A second option will provide additional, though less specialized, content across all of CNN's sites. Pricing hasn't been finalized. The move is part of a broader five-year plan to develop new revenue streams and reach $1 billion in digital revenue by 2022. CNN's digital arm expects to pull in $370 million this year, according to a person familiar with its financials.

