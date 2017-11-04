Peter Thiel Could End Up Owning Gawker (pagesix.com) 8
An anonymous reader writes: Gawker's assets are now up for sale, and Page Six reports that they could be sold to a Hollywood movie studio which is "seriously interested" in adapting the site's stories into movies or TV shows -- and is also looking into filming the story of Gawker itself. Another interested buyer is described as a "group of hard-core Gawker fans" who are currently performing their own due diligence. But the bankruptcy manager for Gawker "has not ruled out the possibility" of selling the site to Peter Thiel. Also up for sale are "potential legal claims" Gawker may have against Peter Thiel, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Just imagine what Gawker can do with ethics and credibility. Gawker exhibited the worst of ethics free reporting and had the audacity to call it journalism. The potential of what Gawker could be under the right management is incredible.
Gawker exhibited the worst of ethics free reporting and had the audacity to call it journalism.
I would have agreed with you a few years ago, but the unabashedly biased reporting being done today makes Gawker seem tame in comparison.
Also up for sale are "potential legal claims" Gawker may have against Peter Thiel,
They've got nothing, and they know it. The difference between "potential legal claims" and "legal claims" is that the former is just a euphemism for "fiction".