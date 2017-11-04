Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


The Media

Peter Thiel Could End Up Owning Gawker (pagesix.com) 8

Posted by EditorDavid from the bought-by-a-billionaire dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Gawker's assets are now up for sale, and Page Six reports that they could be sold to a Hollywood movie studio which is "seriously interested" in adapting the site's stories into movies or TV shows -- and is also looking into filming the story of Gawker itself. Another interested buyer is described as a "group of hard-core Gawker fans" who are currently performing their own due diligence. But the bankruptcy manager for Gawker "has not ruled out the possibility" of selling the site to Peter Thiel. Also up for sale are "potential legal claims" Gawker may have against Peter Thiel, according to the Wall Street Journal.

