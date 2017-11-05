Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Media

New Victims in the 'Billionaire War on Journalism'

Posted by EditorDavid
Newsweek offers a new reminder that internet journalism can vanish in a corporate shutdown or be "sued out of existence" -- so it certainly isn't permanent. Writers at the local New York City news sites DNAinfo and Gothamist -- as well as Gothamist's network of city-specific sister sites, such as LAist and DCist -- learned this chilling lesson on Thursday, when billionaire Joe Ricketts abruptly shut down the publications and fired their employees. The decision has been widely regarded as a form of retaliation in response to the newsroom's vote last week to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East. Worse, for a full 20 hours after the news broke, Gothamist.com and DNAinfo.com effectively didn't exist: Any link to the sites showed only Ricketts's statement about his decision, which claims the business was not profitable enough to support the journalism...

The larger tragedy is a nationwide death of local news. Alt-weeklies are flailing as ad revenue dries up. The Village Voice, a legendary New York paper, published its final print issue in September. Houston Press just laid off its staff and ended its print edition this week. Countless stories won't be covered, because the journalistic institutions to tell them no longer exist. Who benefits from DNAinfo being shuttered? Billionaires. Shady landlords. Anyone DNAinfo reported critically on over the years. Who loses? Anyone who lives in the neighborhoods DNAinfo and Gothamist helped cover.

New Victims in the 'Billionaire War on Journalism'

  • Lose your own money (Score:4, Insightful)

    by UsuallyReasonable ( 2715457 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @12:13PM (#55494009)
    You want moneylosing local journalism, fund it yourself. Don't expect others to fund it for you.

    • Exactly - they already had negative pnl (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      These newspapers were already losing money. He was paying for them out of his personal wealth. Forming a union is going to drive costs up, not down. They basically wanted to take more money out of his pocket. I would have closed them also.

      • Re:Exactly - they already had negative pnl (Score:4, Insightful)

        by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @12:41PM (#55494129)
        It seems to me like this is a good opportunity for the former staff to start their own site. If they collectively own their own business then they don't really have need for a union and since the closed down the companies entirely, its not as though only half of the staff got laid off which makes it hard to start a new business due to lack of key people. The only thing that will have changed is that the owner is out of the picture. I'll assume that they probably don't have the capital for an office right away, but they may be able to secure a loan, or probably just work from home until things get up and running.

  • Local Blogs (Score:3)

    by borcharc ( 56372 ) * on Sunday November 05, 2017 @12:15PM (#55494023)

    There are plenty of local blogs out there that cover fairly low-level neighborhood news. They don't have massive readership but I see them shared all over facebook when they publish something interesting. The best part about it is the writers are mostly doing it as a hobby.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The "best part" is that these blogs filled with innuendo, incorrect information, and metric-tons of bias are done by hobbyists. Brilliant!

      • Re: Local Blogs (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yeah, that's my complaint with them, too. The quality is often total crap, and the bias is thick and obvious. The articles are less about journalism and reporting the facts than they are editorials pushing a narrative or agenda. Some of them are so bad that they make /. look good!

      • Yeah. Not like any "real" news outlets. No innuendo or parade of anonymous sources telling stories on the hairy edge of believability. No factual errors that can't be debunked with a quick look at a map or consultation with a calculator. No sir.
      • So much better if innuendo, incorrect information, and bias comes from paid professionals.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by epine ( 68316 )

      The best part about it is the writers are mostly doing it as a hobby.

      I'm not ready yet to permanently divide the world into billionaires and hobbyists, though I can almost see this day coming in my lifetime.

      • We still have government funded news sites. The BBC and Al-Jazeera both do good work. They might be under pressure to not report negatively on their patron but there are enough of them (with different patrons) to fill in the gaps. The TV networks once funded news sites as a status thing because news isn't profitable.

  • No one can force you to sell your news organization. No can make you take it public. No one can make you take investor money. Anyone can register a domain and start a news organization. This is not "stuff that matters".

  • You're gonna see a lot more billionaires (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @12:23PM (#55494055)
    Using money to take control of media. It worked for Gawker. Gawker's pretty well disliked for their tabloid journalism, but they did a lot of real journalism on the side and used the tabloid stuff to pay for it. That's why Thiel shut them down. They'd done exposes into some of his dirty dealings in finance (and no, it wasn't because they outed him as gay).

    So get used to this. When they can't crush they'll buy and vice versa. If you want the kind of muck racking that shines a light on the bad parts of the world you've got to pay for it somehow. That used to be the tabloids, but folks seem to have forgotten that, and all that's left is corporate propaganda paid for to push their message.

    • This could be a great exit strategy for small news organizations. Focus on digging up dirt on billionaires with the goal of getting acquired and shutdown by the billionaires. That way the billionaires are funding their own unwanted public attention.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      Gawker's pretty well disliked for their tabloid journalism,

      It's not just the half-assed bullshit "reporting" that landed Gawker on a lot of people's shit lists. I wrote those assholes off for the stunt that got them banned from the CES, years before they tried to destroy the career of the guy they stole that iPhone prototype from.

      Gawker is lucky that Apple didn't crush them like a bug and get a dozen of them tossed in jail for theft and attempted extortion.

      -jcr

  • their looking a gift horse in the mouth. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now they have a union, buy a website and go employee owned. They were propped up by a billionaire until they were profitable, now capatalize on those contacts and get to work making real journalism. The future of capatilism is employee ownership. Because billionaires don't give a f.

  • Not a war on Journalism. War on unionization (Score:4, Insightful)

    by karlandtanya ( 601084 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @12:30PM (#55494083)

    Heard an interview with one of the employees on the radio earlier this week.
    The way it was done was a deliberate slap in the face to the employees.

    There's some debate already whether Joe Ricketts violated labor laws.
    I've no doubt he can show internet journalism isn't profitable. And anyone paying attention in 2008 (when he got into it) knew that, too.
    The benefit Joe Ricketts gets from a "newspaper" is a place to shout from and a tax write off. It was never going to be profitable.

    It was done a week after writers unionized and the last message shouted from the "newspaper" was crystal fscking clear:
    You vote union? We vote scorched earth.

    Now. Anybody else who still has a job--do you want a union?

  • Joe Ricketts and others like him need to learn what it's like to eat out of a dumpster for a change.

  • Hard lesson in the 1st Amendment... (Score:3)

    by Noishkel ( 3464121 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @12:34PM (#55494101)

    Just a reminder that 'Freedom of the Press' just means that the government can't officially sensor your speech. It in no way gives you a right to have your voice heard. In practical terms it's not the 'right' for you to have to be give access to an actual printing press or by extension a news paper column, it's just that the government can't keep you from owning one without the due course of law.

    If you can't get people to listen to you enough then that's your problem, and complaining about it on Slashdot is more than useless. You might have a case for anti unionizing practices, but that's a different story all together.

    • Wonderful thing about the internet is that the barrier to entry costs next to nothing. I literally pay 10 dollars a year for my website, and if I so chose could have all sorts of journalism there for only the cost of paying the reporters. Gone are the days when freedom of the press required owning a printing press. Suck it up, snowflakes.

  • Joe Ricketts carried those ungrateful, entitled fucks long enough. He has no moral obligation at all to keep paying them when they're not producing.

    -jcr

  • Though I guess it's hard to imagine that a left-wing news organization would be biased in favor of other left-wing journalists.

    Puh-lease!

  • When my dad went into the hospital we ended up throwing his unopened newspapers away. A free local paper and we didn't even bother taking them out the plastic sleeve. It's littered with ads, the content isn't relevant, and it's not how people get news anymore.

    Billionaire ownership of the media is a separate problem. The idea that money equals speech has unfortunately become deeply ingrained.

  • I am SURE they will all get better jobs with Amazon or Facetwit.

  • This strikes me as a "look at me" attempt by Newsweek, to hold themselves up as too big (to important) to fail, perhaps laying down a marker for government funding when the publication reaches a point of imminent financial failure.

