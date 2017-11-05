New Victims in the 'Billionaire War on Journalism' (newsweek.com) 51
Newsweek offers a new reminder that internet journalism can vanish in a corporate shutdown or be "sued out of existence" -- so it certainly isn't permanent. Writers at the local New York City news sites DNAinfo and Gothamist -- as well as Gothamist's network of city-specific sister sites, such as LAist and DCist -- learned this chilling lesson on Thursday, when billionaire Joe Ricketts abruptly shut down the publications and fired their employees. The decision has been widely regarded as a form of retaliation in response to the newsroom's vote last week to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East. Worse, for a full 20 hours after the news broke, Gothamist.com and DNAinfo.com effectively didn't exist: Any link to the sites showed only Ricketts's statement about his decision, which claims the business was not profitable enough to support the journalism...
The larger tragedy is a nationwide death of local news. Alt-weeklies are flailing as ad revenue dries up. The Village Voice, a legendary New York paper, published its final print issue in September. Houston Press just laid off its staff and ended its print edition this week. Countless stories won't be covered, because the journalistic institutions to tell them no longer exist. Who benefits from DNAinfo being shuttered? Billionaires. Shady landlords. Anyone DNAinfo reported critically on over the years. Who loses? Anyone who lives in the neighborhoods DNAinfo and Gothamist helped cover.
We all assumed you did.
These newspapers were already losing money. He was paying for them out of his personal wealth. Forming a union is going to drive costs up, not down. They basically wanted to take more money out of his pocket. I would have closed them also.
The news organizations that are more dependent on advertising for their funding tend to be closer to propaganda than news organizations with other funding sources. The ones dependent on advertisers can't really publish anything that might depict those advertisers in a bad light, even in the most minor way. They end up having less freedom, and thus are far more likely to become defenders of their advertisers, rather than objective reporters of fact.
Those people will likely quickly land somewhere
Journalism isn't like tech. They have low pay, and no job security. I have met several Uber drivers who tell me that their "real" job is journalism, and they just drive for Uber to pay the bills.
if they're smart, start their own news website.
Sure, because the world needs yet another news aggregator that nobody is willing to pay for.
There are plenty of local blogs out there that cover fairly low-level neighborhood news. They don't have massive readership but I see them shared all over facebook when they publish something interesting. The best part about it is the writers are mostly doing it as a hobby.
The "best part" is that these blogs filled with innuendo, incorrect information, and metric-tons of bias are done by hobbyists. Brilliant!
Yeah, that's my complaint with them, too. The quality is often total crap, and the bias is thick and obvious. The articles are less about journalism and reporting the facts than they are editorials pushing a narrative or agenda. Some of them are so bad that they make
/. look good!
I'm not ready yet to permanently divide the world into billionaires and hobbyists, though I can almost see this day coming in my lifetime.
No one can force you to sell your news organization. No can make you take it public. No one can make you take investor money. Anyone can register a domain and start a news organization. This is not "stuff that matters".
So get used to this. When they can't crush they'll buy and vice versa. If you want the kind of muck racking that shines a light on the bad parts of the world you've got to pay for it somehow. That used to be the tabloids, but folks seem to have forgotten that, and all that's left is corporate propaganda paid for to push their message.
This could be a great exit strategy for small news organizations. Focus on digging up dirt on billionaires with the goal of getting acquired and shutdown by the billionaires. That way the billionaires are funding their own unwanted public attention.
Gawker's pretty well disliked for their tabloid journalism,
It's not just the half-assed bullshit "reporting" that landed Gawker on a lot of people's shit lists. I wrote those assholes off for the stunt that got them banned from the CES, years before they tried to destroy the career of the guy they stole that iPhone prototype from.
Gawker is lucky that Apple didn't crush them like a bug and get a dozen of them tossed in jail for theft and attempted extortion.
-jcr
Now they have a union, buy a website and go employee owned. They were propped up by a billionaire until they were profitable, now capatalize on those contacts and get to work making real journalism. The future of capatilism is employee ownership. Because billionaires don't give a f.
Heard an interview with one of the employees on the radio earlier this week.
The way it was done was a deliberate slap in the face to the employees.
There's some debate already whether Joe Ricketts violated labor laws.
I've no doubt he can show internet journalism isn't profitable. And anyone paying attention in 2008 (when he got into it) knew that, too.
The benefit Joe Ricketts gets from a "newspaper" is a place to shout from and a tax write off. It was never going to be profitable.
It was done a week after writers unionized and the last message shouted from the "newspaper" was crystal fscking clear:
You vote union? We vote scorched earth.
Now. Anybody else who still has a job--do you want a union?
Guy is running a newpaper that loses money. A change is put through that will make him lose considerably more money. So he decides it's not worth it. I am shocked.
FTFY
There's some debate already whether Joe Ricketts violated labor laws.
What labor law would that be? As you say, he can prove that the entire venture was loosing money. He closed it all down. You think that, just because the employees voted to unionize, the NLRB can force a company to remain open? It would be one thing if he fired all the employees and hired new ones. If he simply winds down the entire company, there isn't much a lawsuit is going to do.
Now. Anybody else who still has a job--do you want a union?
I've only had experience with a unionized position three times. All three times I was screwed over by nepotism, organizational politics and either lies or incompetence by the union reps. So no, no union for me thank you.
Hell with them (Score:2)
Fuck you. If you want what he's got, get a job and earn it.
-jcr
Just a reminder that 'Freedom of the Press' just means that the government can't officially sensor your speech. It in no way gives you a right to have your voice heard. In practical terms it's not the 'right' for you to have to be give access to an actual printing press or by extension a news paper column, it's just that the government can't keep you from owning one without the due course of law.
If you can't get people to listen to you enough then that's your problem, and complaining about it on Slashdot is more than useless. You might have a case for anti unionizing practices, but that's a different story all together.
Joe Ricketts carried those ungrateful, entitled fucks long enough. He has no moral obligation at all to keep paying them when they're not producing.
-jcr
Puh-lease!
When my dad went into the hospital we ended up throwing his unopened newspapers away. A free local paper and we didn't even bother taking them out the plastic sleeve. It's littered with ads, the content isn't relevant, and it's not how people get news anymore.
Billionaire ownership of the media is a separate problem. The idea that money equals speech has unfortunately become deeply ingrained.
I am SURE they will all get better jobs with Amazon or Facetwit.
This strikes me as a "look at me" attempt by Newsweek, to hold themselves up as too big (to important) to fail, perhaps laying down a marker for government funding when the publication reaches a point of imminent financial failure.