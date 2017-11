The US Has Destroyed A Critical Sea Ice-Measuring Satellite

"A key polar satellite used to measure the Arctic ice cap failed a few days ago, leaving the U.S. with only three others, and those have lived well beyond their shelf lives," writes long-time Slashdot reader edibobb . The Guardian reports that all three of the remaining satellites "are all beginning to drift out of their orbits over the poles" and will no longer be operational by 2023. This could put an end to nearly 40 years of uninterrupted data on polar ice , notes the original submission , adding "It seems like there would be a backup satellite, right?"In fact, there was a backup satellite ready to go." The $58 million satellite was dismantled in 2016 when the Republican-controlled Congress cut its funding . (The Guardian reports that many scientists "say this decision was made for purely ideological reasons.") Now Nature reports: