The US Has Destroyed A Critical Sea Ice-Measuring Satellite (scientificamerican.com) 53

Posted by EditorDavid from the on-the-rocks dept.
"A key polar satellite used to measure the Arctic ice cap failed a few days ago, leaving the U.S. with only three others, and those have lived well beyond their shelf lives," writes long-time Slashdot reader edibobb. The Guardian reports that all three of the remaining satellites "are all beginning to drift out of their orbits over the poles" and will no longer be operational by 2023. This could put an end to nearly 40 years of uninterrupted data on polar ice, notes the original submission, adding "It seems like there would be a backup satellite, right?

"In fact, there was a backup satellite ready to go." The $58 million satellite was dismantled in 2016 when the Republican-controlled Congress cut its funding. (The Guardian reports that many scientists "say this decision was made for purely ideological reasons.") Now Nature reports: The U.S. military is developing another set of weather satellites...but the one carrying a microwave sensor will not launch before 2022. That means that when the current three aging satellites die, the United States will be without a reliable, long-term source of sea-ice data... For now, the the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center is preparing for those scenarios by incorporating data from Japan's AMSR2 microwave sensor into its sea-ice record. Another, more politically fraught option is to pull in data from the China Meteorological Administration's Fengyun satellite series... Since 2011 Congress has banned NASA scientists from working with Chinese scientists -- but not necessarily from using Chinese data. One final possibility is finding a way to launch the passive-microwave sensor that scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory salvaged from the dismantled DMSP satellite. The sensor currently sits at the Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California, where researchers are trying to find a way to get it into orbit.

  • The Science is Settled (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    The science of climate change is already settled. The only question is how bad will it be. Without data from this satalite we should just assume the worst and raise carbon taxes appropriately. What is the worst the could happen, we accidentally end up with a better world?

    • What is the worst the could happen, we accidentally end up with a better world?

      Go read "The Caryatids", by Bruce Sterling.

  • Destroyed? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jeremyp ( 130771 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @07:43AM (#55498075) Homepage Journal

    So one failed, three more are failing and one had its funding cut. Where's the destroyed one of the headline?

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by samwichse ( 1056268 )

      I assume they're talking about this:

      "In fact, there was a backup satellite ready to go." The $58 million satellite was dismantled in 2016 when the Republican-controlled Congress cut its funding."

      • Except that the sat was NOT dismantled. The program was.
        The sat is sitting on ice, so to speak, and ready to go.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dywolf ( 2673597 )

      the one that had its funding cut.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The backup one that they dismantled was "destroyed", in the sense that it no longer exists.

  • Maybe a pro-science country can step up (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @07:48AM (#55498101)
    Maybe a pro-science country can step up and provide the data. India, China, this is your chance to show the world that you have more sense than Trump's America, though I admit this is a very low bar.
    • So, why doesn't Europe do it?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's a real shame that the US won't place nicely with China in space. Seems unbelievable now but Kennedy had been seriously pursuing doing the moon landings as a joint US-USSR project. Now it's just US paranoia about stolen technology that prevents cooperation with China.

  • ...is a Chinese hoax!

  • The US are not the only country to put things in space.
    Japan, Europe and China also have appropriate satellites, as mentioned in the article. It is not like measurements will stop just because the US lost some satellites. It may make exploitation a bit more difficult because of the differences in design but aggregating data is something that has to be done eventually. Climate science is an international matter.
    The US plans to launch new satellites in a few years anyways. So they didn't drop the ball entirel

    • >Japan, Europe and China also have appropriate satellites, as mentioned in the article.

      Which seems wasteful to me. Monitoring the planet (for non-military / intelligence reasons) seems like a natural mandate for the UN. (Or maybe a non-political equivalent)

      Let scientists around the world decide what needs to be monitored, and use the UN as an umbrella operation to get the required systems in place. Go to RFP and let the country that can meet the specs for the least money (including guaranteed system lif

  • From people who don't understand govt (Score:5, Informative)

    by fygment ( 444210 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @08:14AM (#55498223)

    The spin on the story suggests Congress purposely cut funding to that satellite for ideological reasons (in the opinion of 'many' scientists). Go to the link and it becomes clear that the program had been very poorly managed and half a billion had been spent on the satellite PLUS the manager (the Air Force) is already working on follow-on programs.

    So really what was the intent of this post? To make it seem like this was part of a Republican anti-science/climate change denial effort?
    Actually the story should be: under the previous administration the Air Force was permitted to mismanage a publicly funded project to the tune of +$500 million dollars and finally Congress stopped the pouring of more money in to the project.

    • Those people are actually govt deniers. They don't believe that governments are the source of many of the world's problems but rather that more govt and more govt spending are desirable.

  • Bad at math? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So the existing satellites go out of service in 2023, and the Air Force satellite will go up in 2022.

    How does this equate to "we will no longer have the ability to measure sea ice?"

  • The sensor currently sits at the Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California, where researchers are trying to find a way to get it into orbit.

    How about strapping the sensor to Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), apparently the one who cut the funding, and launch both of them into a polar orbit?

  • how did US destroy a satellite? (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @08:38AM (#55498315) Journal
    There is nothing in this that says that we destroyed a sat.
    It simply says that the GOP is trying to block launch of replacement (stupid, but not the same as destroying it).

