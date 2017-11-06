The US Has Destroyed A Critical Sea Ice-Measuring Satellite (scientificamerican.com) 53
"A key polar satellite used to measure the Arctic ice cap failed a few days ago, leaving the U.S. with only three others, and those have lived well beyond their shelf lives," writes long-time Slashdot reader edibobb. The Guardian reports that all three of the remaining satellites "are all beginning to drift out of their orbits over the poles" and will no longer be operational by 2023. This could put an end to nearly 40 years of uninterrupted data on polar ice, notes the original submission, adding "It seems like there would be a backup satellite, right?
"In fact, there was a backup satellite ready to go." The $58 million satellite was dismantled in 2016 when the Republican-controlled Congress cut its funding. (The Guardian reports that many scientists "say this decision was made for purely ideological reasons.") Now Nature reports: The U.S. military is developing another set of weather satellites...but the one carrying a microwave sensor will not launch before 2022. That means that when the current three aging satellites die, the United States will be without a reliable, long-term source of sea-ice data... For now, the the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center is preparing for those scenarios by incorporating data from Japan's AMSR2 microwave sensor into its sea-ice record. Another, more politically fraught option is to pull in data from the China Meteorological Administration's Fengyun satellite series... Since 2011 Congress has banned NASA scientists from working with Chinese scientists -- but not necessarily from using Chinese data. One final possibility is finding a way to launch the passive-microwave sensor that scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory salvaged from the dismantled DMSP satellite. The sensor currently sits at the Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California, where researchers are trying to find a way to get it into orbit.
"In fact, there was a backup satellite ready to go." The $58 million satellite was dismantled in 2016 when the Republican-controlled Congress cut its funding. (The Guardian reports that many scientists "say this decision was made for purely ideological reasons.") Now Nature reports: The U.S. military is developing another set of weather satellites...but the one carrying a microwave sensor will not launch before 2022. That means that when the current three aging satellites die, the United States will be without a reliable, long-term source of sea-ice data... For now, the the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center is preparing for those scenarios by incorporating data from Japan's AMSR2 microwave sensor into its sea-ice record. Another, more politically fraught option is to pull in data from the China Meteorological Administration's Fengyun satellite series... Since 2011 Congress has banned NASA scientists from working with Chinese scientists -- but not necessarily from using Chinese data. One final possibility is finding a way to launch the passive-microwave sensor that scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory salvaged from the dismantled DMSP satellite. The sensor currently sits at the Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California, where researchers are trying to find a way to get it into orbit.
The Science is Settled (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Really, I thought it was tax breaks for those earning $450,000 per year, a.k.a. the "middle class" [newsweek.com].
Re: (Score:1)
That article fails to mention that those people will no longer be able to deduct SALT (state and local taxes). Losing the SALT deduction will cost them more than the rate cut gains them so it will net out to a tax increase.
Re: (Score:2)
What is the worst the could happen, we accidentally end up with a better world?
Go read "The Caryatids", by Bruce Sterling.
Re:Destroyed? (Score:5, Informative)
They destroyed the backup one that should have been launched to replace the one that failed.
Re: (Score:3)
when this could at least be contracted out to someone
It was. Lockheed built the satellite.
Re: (Score:3)
Huge satellites that cost dozens of millions to build and hundreds of millions to launch are part of the problem.
The senators from states that used to support the Shuttle and are now pissing away billions uselessly for SLS are also part of the problem.
The rigidity of these scientists who don't seem able to devise a minimal cost solution in less than 6 years and instead seem to me to be insisting on yet another clone of their existing satellites are also part of the problem.
satellites need fuel to stay in place when it get' (Score:2)
satellites need fuel to stay in place when it get's to low they get moved to the graveyard orbit
Re: (Score:1)
The headline is talking about the backup satellite that was dismantled...
Re:Destroyed? (Score:4, Insightful)
Still, it's a pretty inflammatory and misleading title. While dismantling the satellite may have been shortsighted the article title makes it sound like we blew it up or something like a bunch of drunken hillbillies. In reality its parts were probably just re purposed or put in storage or something.
Re: (Score:2)
it literally says it was scrapped.
and that the funding was cut for partisan (ie, GOP science denying) reasons.
the headline isn't inflammatory.
its completely accurate.
Re: (Score:2)
At our office we scrap things all the time. That doesn't mean we destroy it.
Yeah but the US dismantled that satellite, which does mean it destroyed it.
Destroyed? (Score:5, Insightful)
So one failed, three more are failing and one had its funding cut. Where's the destroyed one of the headline?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I assume they're talking about this:
"In fact, there was a backup satellite ready to go." The $58 million satellite was dismantled in 2016 when the Republican-controlled Congress cut its funding."
Re: (Score:3)
The sat is sitting on ice, so to speak, and ready to go.
Re: (Score:2)
the one that had its funding cut.
Re: (Score:3)
The backup one that they dismantled was "destroyed", in the sense that it no longer exists.
Maybe a pro-science country can step up (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a real shame that the US won't place nicely with China in space. Seems unbelievable now but Kennedy had been seriously pursuing doing the moon landings as a joint US-USSR project. Now it's just US paranoia about stolen technology that prevents cooperation with China.
Re:go fund it (Score:4, Insightful)
I do.
It's called paying taxes.
I understand that Republicans don't understand the concept, but believe me, it already exists.
Arctic ice... (Score:1)
A US centric view (Score:2)
The US are not the only country to put things in space.
Japan, Europe and China also have appropriate satellites, as mentioned in the article. It is not like measurements will stop just because the US lost some satellites. It may make exploitation a bit more difficult because of the differences in design but aggregating data is something that has to be done eventually. Climate science is an international matter.
The US plans to launch new satellites in a few years anyways. So they didn't drop the ball entirel
Re: (Score:3)
>Japan, Europe and China also have appropriate satellites, as mentioned in the article.
Which seems wasteful to me. Monitoring the planet (for non-military / intelligence reasons) seems like a natural mandate for the UN. (Or maybe a non-political equivalent)
Let scientists around the world decide what needs to be monitored, and use the UN as an umbrella operation to get the required systems in place. Go to RFP and let the country that can meet the specs for the least money (including guaranteed system lif
From people who don't understand govt (Score:5, Informative)
The spin on the story suggests Congress purposely cut funding to that satellite for ideological reasons (in the opinion of 'many' scientists). Go to the link and it becomes clear that the program had been very poorly managed and half a billion had been spent on the satellite PLUS the manager (the Air Force) is already working on follow-on programs.
So really what was the intent of this post? To make it seem like this was part of a Republican anti-science/climate change denial effort?
Actually the story should be: under the previous administration the Air Force was permitted to mismanage a publicly funded project to the tune of +$500 million dollars and finally Congress stopped the pouring of more money in to the project.
govt deniers (Score:1)
Those people are actually govt deniers. They don't believe that governments are the source of many of the world's problems but rather that more govt and more govt spending are desirable.
Re: (Score:2)
If you cant measure it, its not real!
And if you can, then it must be fake, unless it matches ideologies?
Bad at math? (Score:1)
So the existing satellites go out of service in 2023, and the Air Force satellite will go up in 2022.
How does this equate to "we will no longer have the ability to measure sea ice?"
Should probably be in orbit anyway... (Score:1)
The sensor currently sits at the Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California, where researchers are trying to find a way to get it into orbit.
How about strapping the sensor to Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), apparently the one who cut the funding, and launch both of them into a polar orbit?
how did US destroy a satellite? (Score:3)
It simply says that the GOP is trying to block launch of replacement (stupid, but not the same as destroying it).