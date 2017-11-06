The Disappearing American Grad Student (nytimes.com) 76
There are two very different pictures of the students roaming the hallways and labs at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering. At the undergraduate level, 80 percent of the students are United States residents. But that number, The New York Times reports, falls below the 20 percent mark when you move to the graduate level (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled). From the report: The Tandon School -- a consolidation of N.Y.U.'s science, technology, engineering and math programs on its Brooklyn campus -- is an extreme example of how scarce Americans are in graduate programs in STEM. Overall, these programs have the highest percentage of international students of any broad academic field. In the fall of 2015, about 55 percent of all graduate students in mathematics, computer sciences and engineering were from abroad, according to a survey by the Council of Graduate Schools and the Graduate Record Examinations Board. In arts and humanities, the figure was about 16 percent; in business, a little more than 18 percent. The dearth of Americans is even more pronounced in hot STEM fields like computer science, which serve as talent pipelines for the likes of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft: About 64 percent of doctoral candidates and almost 68 percent in master's programs last year were international students, according to an annual survey of American and Canadian universities by the Computing Research Association. In comparison, only about 9 percent of undergraduates in computer science were international students (perhaps, deans posit, because families are nervous about sending offspring who are barely adults across the ocean to study).
Back when I worked a retail job, one of my co-workers was trying to be a student, hold down a nighttime job, and still do things for his church on the weekends. I caught him falling asleep on his feet twice in the first week.
He was in early 20s. Some people just can't do that shit, no matter how young they are. Okay, he wasn't a grad student... he was a full-time undergrad, so he wasn't scheduling any significant time for sleep, but I think my point still stands.
They don't want Computer Science Grad students either. They want someone who can implement the stuff that the Execs had purchased from a vendor who lied threw their teeth to sell. It uses "Advanced AI" to do stuff your existing product already did.
Tuition reimbursement, is a good way for a company to keep their staff from leaving the company. They will be working as long as they are in school, and may be up for promotion by the time they are done. If they are not up to promotion, then they will quit the
That's the position that I find myself facing. I have a MS in a technical field but in order to advance my career, I'm looking at having to get an MBA that will only open career paths that I don't really want.
I prefer to remain technical but there's a ceiling that's difficult to break through without going that route.
As one of those STEP MBA, it comes down to a bunch of factors.
1. Ageism: As a Gen-Xer, I am getting too old to be attractive to the hot new tech companies. They look at skills such as SQL, C, C++, FORTRAN, SOAP, Unix systems as skills of a bygone era. While GO and Swift and No-SQL, RESTFUL Services as the future, Even if I put this new stuff on my resume, it is covered by the fact that I know the Old stuff too, and people think I am just padding my Resume.
2. Skill sets gap: What you study in Grad school vs
With so many foreigners in the hard sciences, and the graduate students in charge of classes and labs, it makes it very difficult for US students to learn because they often can NOT understand what the grad students are saying!!
This was a problem even way back in my college days. I had grad lab students and even a couple of professors tryi
The cost of education has skyrocketed to the point that it may have just become a bad investment. The cost of graduate degrees if one is required to get student loans to complete leaves you with years and years of debt. If you aren't lucky enough to land a high paying job as soon as you complete you degree you are left struggling to make the investment in education worth it. Basic economics-high cost means people won't buy. Numbers will most likely continue to fall as cost rises.
99.9% of the grad students at my school are on scholarships, fellowships, or TA's.
ivory tower vs job skills vs trade schools (Score:2)
Lot's universities still have at least some level of the ivory tower / teaching you to work in the universities / ivory tower system.
But at the same time real job skills don't really fit with the loads of theory and you have lots of professors that have been in the ivory tower there full life and have little real work place exp in there fields.
At the same the the trade / tech schools have been both push to offer degrees and get held down by the accreditation systems as they do poorly with the gen edu / theo
And the GOP's currently "tax reform" bill would actually increase the tax burden of a lot of those grad students. So, not exactly a plan for increasing the numbers there....
The cost of education has skyrocketed to the point that it may have just become a bad investment. The cost of graduate degrees if one is required to get student loans to complete leaves you with years and years of debt. If you aren't lucky enough to land a high paying job as soon as you complete you degree you are left struggling to make the investment in education worth it. Basic economics-high cost means people won't buy. Numbers will most likely continue to fall as cost rises.
Wish I had mod points to mod this up. I think this is it plus I've worked my whole work career in IT after graduating with a BS in Computer Science and I've never seen a real need even for people with a master's degree, let alone a PhD. I've known of cases where PhDs actually can be detrimental and people won't get hired because they are "overqualified". So with no real pressure to have to get advanced degrees to get jobs and some pressure against the most advanced graduate degree, yeah, pretty much it's only going to be rich foreigners and a small number of really determined Americans who are going to do this. Of course if you want more Americans with advanced STEM degrees, actually stopping the devaluing of the American IT worker might be a really good way to accomplish that.
I have mostly worked at startups and smaller companies. People with PhDs were terrible employees. Way too engrossed in theories and way too slow to deploy anything.
just saying that it is the cost is a one dimensional argument.
It's an economics argument, of course it's one dimensional. (sarcasm)
Grad schools discriminate in favor of international students.
Two key factors why:
1) international students generally pay more money to the schools
2) the people selecting admissions for grad school think "if I admit this unfortunate international student then they won't be sent back to their home country where conditions are much worse than the US"
I have heard that second one straight from the mouth of an Associate Dean in a large US university's CS department.
Well if one person said so then clearly evey grad school program in every college must be exactly the same. *rolls eyes*
I have heard that second one straight from the mouth of an Associate Dean in a large US university's CS department.
Good old anecdata.
gop fix is to make us students pay the same and have uncapped loans with no bad credit discrimination
Grad schools discriminate in favor of international students.
Two key factors why: 1) international students generally pay more money to the schools
At the undergrad level, where students are actually paying tuition, this is true: universities go out of their way to recruit international students who pay full freight. Without such students, domestic tuition would be even more than it is. Really.
However, this article is about graduate students in fields where most of them are supported by assistantships, so the school gets teaching or lab minion time out of them rather than money. So: not relevant to this discussion.
By the way, this is in no way n
It's all cost/benefit analysis (Score:5, Insightful)
Education is no longer about advancing human knowledge or you making a contribution to that unless you started out independently wealthy. Getting a higher education is largely about being more valuable in the job marketplace to obtain more income. The value proposition of a PhD or a Doctorate in this context is suffering due to the Law of Diminishing returns. The cost of college education has increased dramatically due to the high availability of student loans and the amount of additional income you get from having such a credential is not proportional to the cost. It seems to me, some people depending on their needs consider a Bachelors Degree or an MBA to be the sweet spot in terms of garnering the income for their life's needs.
And you know... college is not the uber source of knowledge. If what you really seek is knowledge, you will always learn more from self-directed, focused study on the areas that you want to know more about. College is actually not the best source of information in my experience. Those with self drive will accumulate more knowledge faster without the college curriculum getting in their way.
The cost of college education has increased dramatically due to the high availability of student loans and the amount of additional income you get from having such a credential is not proportional to the cost.
I think you've got it a bit backwards. The increase in the need for student loans is because of the reduction in state support for public universities and colleges and a concomitant increase in the tuition necessary to pay for the education. Back in the early '70s and before, state government support paid for 70 to 75% of the cost of the education of in-state students with the remaining coming from tuition. Tuition was generally affordable by middle class families and there was not very costly financial ai
Disagree. If you're brilliant and interested in academic research as a career then you can live reasonably comfortably by getting a Ph.D. and pursuing that goal, even if you aren't starting from a position of wealth. "Reasonably comfortably" does not mean lavishly.
It's the visas (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's say you're in China/India, and want to work in the US.
You get your undergrad degree locally, and then come to the US to get a Masters. You then get to work for a few years on a visa (I think OPT-1), after paying for just 2 years of school. They could come as an undergrad in the US, but then you have to pay for 4 years of US school, which is not as good of a deal. This is the cheapest way to get a guaranteed work visa in the US--I would expect for some students, the schooling itself doesn't really matter, they are basically paying for the visa. And schools love it since they can get these students to pay full price for their Masters programs. The article itself mentions this visa program at the end in passing--but they miss the whole point.
More than just full price...a lot of these students pay a premium, in some cases as much as 3X what the average American student would pay. And a lot of these students are on a full ride, whether it's paid by their nation of origin or their family. It's enough of a financial incentive for the education institution that they actively reserve slots and recruit students into these programs.
It was enough that a close friend of mine had to shut down a very successful paid internship program for a defense contrac
This ^^ and, a number of people Iâ(TM)ve worked with used it as a means to get a degree recognized in the US. Their original school in their home country may be decent there but has zero name recognition here. Or the educational standards are different. So they get into a masters program here to get the visa and to get a degree that is marketable here.
It's cheaper to do it somewhere else (Score:4, Informative)
It's cheaper to go to Germany and get it than it is to get it here in the USA, for example. And there's universities all over central and south america that are also excellent and maybe a goddamned order of magnitude cheaper. Maybe back when our schools were the envy of the world, it was worth it, but they were also a lot cheaper then, and that was also a long time ago.
Not a new phenomenon (Score:3)
When I was in EE grad school, back in the early 1980s, I was one of six US-born EE graduate students, out of 102 grad students at my major state university. When a friend of mine went through the same program in the late 1980s, he was the only US-born Ph.D. candidate in the same EE department.
As a rule, the foreign-born graduate students with which I was familiar were smarter than I was and worked like dogs, frequently sleeping in the lab to avoid wasting the time needed to travel back to married student housing. They had and have my complete respect.
If it's not going to increase my pay, why get it? (Score:2)
If I got a CS Masters degree, it wouldn't significantly affect my pay or my ability to get another job. If I got a PhD, it might, but the odds are not all that good.
So why get one? "Love of learning" is handled by side projects that don't require sending off large tuition checks, and I can do that on a schedule that fits with the rest of my life.
Want more STEM graduate students? You're gonna have to pay them more when they're done.
Most people pursue Ph.D.'s because they want to do academic research as their "day job" or because they're eying one of those fancy NFL money [nytimes.com] jobs in AI or finance.
It's just economics: Grad school has become an export commodity. Since it's one of the few areas where the US has a positive trade balance with the world, I wouldn't complain too much. From my experience, foreign grad students are frequently paid for in their entirety by their government. Meanwhile as a US student, funding grad school was entirely my responsibility.
It really depends on whether we are producing enough grad students, and if we feel grad degrees are important for our economy going forward.
One of the main causes is that overseas transcripts are often outright lies. Bought and paid for, no questions asked.
I have had many classmates and colleagues over the years whom I trust who were originally international transplants. Each any everyone of them when asked about the credibility or overseas transcripts of resumes has simply laughed and indicated they have no credibility. One of my friends recently had an issue with someone he hired from his own school back in India. The resume turned out to b
I'm an IT guy with a background in science...got a BS in chemistry way back in the day. The problem is that science is losing a lot of smart domestic people to investment banking, web startups, management consulting, etc. Foreign students come from places where scientists are revered, and that just doesn't happen in the US. When I graduated, there still was some room for a good career in the sciences, and I did consider it. But ultimately, I was kind of done with school at that point, had relevant work expe
