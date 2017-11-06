Qualcomm Set To Reject $130bn Bid From Broadcom (ft.com)
Tim Bradshaw, reporting for Financial Times: Chipmaker Broadcom officially unveiled a $130bn offer, including net debt, for Qualcomm on Monday, in what could be the largest tech deal in history. Under Broadcom's proposal, Qualcomm shareholders would receive $70 per share -- $60 in cash and $10 in shares of its rival. It would value Qualcomm's equity at roughly $103bn. Qualcomm is set to reject Broadcom's takeover offer (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; an alternative source wasn't immediately available), as the US chipmaker views its rival's $130bn proposal as too low and fraught with regulatory risks, people familiar with the matter said. The offer represents a 28 per cent premium over Qualcomm's share price on November 2, after it first emerged that Broadcom was preparing an offer. Broadcom also said that its offer stands whether or not Qualcomm completes its $38bn acquisition of NXP, which has yet to close.
