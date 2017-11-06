Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Firefox The Internet

Popular Firefox Bookmark Syncing Add-On Starts Losing... Bookmarks (bleepingcomputer.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the call-IT dept.
A popular Firefox browser add-on that saves and syncs bookmarks has started to lose those bookmarks instead, users are complaining. From a report: According to user reports -- and your reporter's own experience -- the problems arose when Xmarks updated the add-on to version 4.5.0.4, the first version to work on the new WebExtensions API, Firefox's new add-on technology. Since then, Firefox users have reported a wide range of problems, but among which the biggest was the fact that Xmarks was not syncing bookmarks as it should. The problems did not manifest the same way for all users. Some users said the add-on stopped syncing new bookmarks altogether, some reported corrupted links, others said they lost all bookmarks, while other reported that only a small portion of new bookmark URLs was being added to their Xmarks account.

Popular Firefox Bookmark Syncing Add-On Starts Losing... Bookmarks More | Reply

Popular Firefox Bookmark Syncing Add-On Starts Losing... Bookmarks

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The reason why worry kills more people than work is that more people worry than work.

Close