typodupeerror
'Something Is Wrong On the Internet'

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
"Someone or something or some combination of people and things is using YouTube to systematically frighten, traumatize, and abuse children, automatically and at scale, and it forces me to question my own beliefs about the internet, at every level," writes James Bridle. From the article: To begin: Kid's YouTube is definitely and markedly weird. I've been aware of its weirdness for some time. Last year, there were a number of articles posted about the Surprise Egg craze. Surprise Eggs videos depict, often at excruciating length, the process of unwrapping Kinder and other egg toys. That's it, but kids are captivated by them. There are thousands and thousands of these videos and thousands and thousands, if not millions, of children watching them. [...] What I find somewhat disturbing about the proliferation of even (relatively) normal kids videos is the impossibility of determining the degree of automation which is at work here; how to parse out the gap between human and machine. The New York Times, last week: Parents and children have flocked to Google-owned YouTube Kids since it was introduced in early 2015. The app's more than 11 million weekly viewers are drawn in by its seemingly infinite supply of clips, including those from popular shows by Disney and Nickelodeon, and the knowledge that the app is supposed to contain only child-friendly content that has been automatically filtered from the main YouTube site. But the app contains dark corners, too, as videos that are disturbing for children slip past its filters, either by mistake or because bad actors have found ways to fool the YouTube Kids algorithms. In recent months, parents like Ms. Burns have complained that their children have been shown videos with well-known characters in violent or lewd situations and other clips with disturbing imagery, sometimes set to nursery rhymes.

'Something Is Wrong On the Internet'

  • What a terrible headline (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Something is wrong on the Internet" does not immediately translate to "so let me tell you about these absolutely bizarre and potentially illegal Youtube videos."

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Heaven forbid those children ever see a Roadrunner or Tom and Jerry cartoon. From the article:

      "Mommy, the monster scares me!"

      When Ms. Burns walked over, Isaac was watching a video featuring crude renderings of the characters from "PAW Patrol," a Nickelodeon show that is popular among preschoolers, screaming in a car. The vehicle hurtled into a light pole and burst into flames.

      Perhaps the parent should explain that neither cartoons nor monsters are real.

      • The same parents that watch afternoon talk and court shows and scripted reality shows?

      • Children tend to have a hard time distinguishing fantasy from reality. Usually they mistake unreal things for real but occasionally they mistake real things for unreal. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]

        However, that isn't the only problem here. There is also the problem of being exposed to and having to deal with the very idea of violence and physical harm. To you or me, we are probably desensitized to such an idea. People die every day and we know it. A child hasn't processed this kind of reality and th

    • I'm still trying to put a finger on what the problem here is. You might as well say a video of Andy Kaufman reading the Great Gatsby is a form of abuse.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      Nothing illegal about fair use respins/parody showing well-known characters in dark situations.

      Google should've known better. If you want to make sure content will be kid-safe, then engage human curators;
      Or at least require trusted creators to self-rate their content before it can appear in YT for kids.

    • It's an XKCD reference.

      • It's an XKCD reference.

        The line was supposed to be, as a response to a woman who asks her frazzled husband at 3 am as he maniacally types away in his mancave, "Somebody is wrong on the Internet!"

  • Ms. Burns (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @03:49PM (#55501623)

    quit showing your kids stuff you don't like, you are the parent and are responsible for what they consume you dink

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Ultimately it isn't a babysitter and the internet isn't a great place - you should be keeping an eye on what your kid is watching.
    • Yeah, back when I first started on the internet, it was well understood that you didn't post personal info or let kids wonder by themselves on it. It seems now we are on the reverse, where everyone posts everything on the internet, and parents expect the internet to raise their kids for them.
    • This is why I watch all of the shows my kids watches on Netflix or Amazon. That way I know what they are showing him and what I may have to explain later. However, Netflix and Amazon have a pretty high bar on quality for content to get on there. I don't have too many problems.
  • I use my magnifier turned backwards to read it.

  • Did somebody bring Happy Tree Friends back? (Score:4, Funny)

    by ffkom ( 3519199 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @03:52PM (#55501645)
    If that is what happened, then please tell me the URLs, it was one of my favourite shows!

    (Here is some older example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] )

  • It's almost like.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by whyyisthissohard ( 5124263 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @03:53PM (#55501653)

    It's almost like some one is profiting from the effects of these attacks our childrens' minds. Like some one wants people to grow up and be triggered into hyperactivity by certain cues from screaming colors and sounds.
    *glances at media-driven political feud*
    I wonder why???????

  • Easy To Turn Off (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Turn it off, make your kid go outside. Voila.

  • Boohoo, a kid unfriendly southpark-esc satire slipped through an AI filter: The end of the internet is not nigh, this is a product issue: Google's kiddy product. Author: try applying your logic to tangible goods: a kiddy toy was found to have sharp edges - something is fundamentally wrong with the manufacturing industry.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Boohoo, a kid unfriendly southpark-esc satire slipped through an AI filter

      I got a kick out of it: Toon-Town car crash, Mini Mouse bloody guts spilled, funeral. I'd hate to have young kids see that, but as an (immature?) adult, it's a riot.

      Maybe there's an object lesson for kids: if you run into the street, that's what may happen to you. My young kids kept slipping away and running into the street despite several rounds of stern punishment. Relatives had similar problems with their br...um...kids. Maybe kid

  • Remember when reading comic books and listening to rock and roll music made us all worship Satan? Good times.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Remember when reading comic books and listening to rock and roll music made us all worship Satan?

      Yes. All Hail Bill Gates!

  • Something is wrong? With...what? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by da_Den_man ( 466270 ) <dcruise@nOsPam.hotcoffee.org> on Monday November 06, 2017 @04:02PM (#55501739) Homepage
    With Parents who demand someone else watch and monitor their child's playtime activity? Instead of playing, the parents let the kids watch video's that the parents have not even watched once? That technology is good, but REAL interactions are the BEST? Yeah, something IS wrong indeed

  • Eh... (Score:3)

    by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @04:03PM (#55501743)
    Next thing you know they'll be on Slashdot and click a link to goatse!

  • How Hard Is It To Curate Youtube KIDS Properly??? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @04:03PM (#55501745)
    So you are creating a Youtube site/app for Kids and are using _algorithms_ to keep the kids safe from bad content? Er, Google... how many tens of Billion dollars does your company have in its coffers? Is it so bloody hard to hire 500 people whose job it is to watch the videos and determine whether they are suitable for kids?

    • Can you imagine the trauma stories that would come out of that office? Have you ever actually sat and watched legit children's programming? I doubt the smut-porn police would last more than a week.

      Seriously though, if you replace the babysitter with a computer, your gonna get trolled. EVERY. TIME.

    • Or, come on, at least offer an whitelist option [google.com] on the Youtube Kids app?

  • Many nursery rhymes have gory origins.

    Ring around a rosie, is supposed to be an allegory of the black death.

    Some more such stuff [mentalfloss.com]

  • An example (Score:3)

    by Harlequin80 ( 1671040 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @04:09PM (#55501791)

    There is a video where gentle music plays and cutesy version of my little ponies slide across the screen into a box full of cotton wool. That is the original version. Goes for about 2 minutes. Sounds like torture when described like that but the kids liked it.

    Someone released a version where about 90 seconds in the box of cotton wool is replaced with a box of nails and the pony is eviscerated by them. There is also a change in the audio to a distorted "Oh Fuck". And it then goes back to the cutesy version.

    No other reason to do that then to get past the automated filters and mess with little kids.

  • Regardless of the merits of the detailed examples, a lot of the article just struct me as saying, "If it's not from Disney you can't trust it!" Never mind your local children book authors! They may be up to something no good! CONSUME ONLY DISNEY.

  • Any public-submission-based site is going to have trolls, period. It's the Internet Way, not a conspiracy. Such a service has 3 choices:

    1. Live with a certain percentage of troll content and gags

    2. Have an expensive scrubber army to check everything

    3. Don't allow public submissions

  • On the contrary, this only strengthens my beliefs about the internet. Like all the rest of it, at the very root is some man jacking off.

  • oh wait ... (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @04:11PM (#55501827)

    ... so it is OK for me to not let my kids have smart phones and for me to police their internet usage?

    Because the rest of the time that supposedly makes us backward freaks.

  • HA HA HA OH WOW!!

  • They're your kids. Not mine. And neither I, nor "the internet", nor even a school, is responsible for raising them. You are. If you cannot be assed to take care of your kids, use rubbers.

  • The internet is like going outside it has war, killers, morons, sex, violence.
    And it should stay that way, as it should reflect all humans in this planet, not just middle class parents.

    The problem is ppl like you that think the internet could replace you as a parent.
    What you should do is to filter what your kind kids see, by seeing it 1st. In the same way you don't send you kid alone to the cinema. And while you do that, try to make your kids to think about what they are, in order to grow a strong perso

