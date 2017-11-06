'Something Is Wrong On the Internet' (medium.com) 71
"Someone or something or some combination of people and things is using YouTube to systematically frighten, traumatize, and abuse children, automatically and at scale, and it forces me to question my own beliefs about the internet, at every level," writes James Bridle. From the article: To begin: Kid's YouTube is definitely and markedly weird. I've been aware of its weirdness for some time. Last year, there were a number of articles posted about the Surprise Egg craze. Surprise Eggs videos depict, often at excruciating length, the process of unwrapping Kinder and other egg toys. That's it, but kids are captivated by them. There are thousands and thousands of these videos and thousands and thousands, if not millions, of children watching them. [...] What I find somewhat disturbing about the proliferation of even (relatively) normal kids videos is the impossibility of determining the degree of automation which is at work here; how to parse out the gap between human and machine. The New York Times, last week: Parents and children have flocked to Google-owned YouTube Kids since it was introduced in early 2015. The app's more than 11 million weekly viewers are drawn in by its seemingly infinite supply of clips, including those from popular shows by Disney and Nickelodeon, and the knowledge that the app is supposed to contain only child-friendly content that has been automatically filtered from the main YouTube site. But the app contains dark corners, too, as videos that are disturbing for children slip past its filters, either by mistake or because bad actors have found ways to fool the YouTube Kids algorithms. In recent months, parents like Ms. Burns have complained that their children have been shown videos with well-known characters in violent or lewd situations and other clips with disturbing imagery, sometimes set to nursery rhymes.
What a terrible headline (Score:1, Informative)
"Something is wrong on the Internet" does not immediately translate to "so let me tell you about these absolutely bizarre and potentially illegal Youtube videos."
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps the parent should explain that neither cartoons nor monsters are real.
Re: (Score:2)
The same parents that watch afternoon talk and court shows and scripted reality shows?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
However, that isn't the only problem here. There is also the problem of being exposed to and having to deal with the very idea of violence and physical harm. To you or me, we are probably desensitized to such an idea. People die every day and we know it. A child hasn't processed this kind of reality and th
Re: (Score:2)
I'm still trying to put a finger on what the problem here is. You might as well say a video of Andy Kaufman reading the Great Gatsby is a form of abuse.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing illegal about fair use respins/parody showing well-known characters in dark situations.
Google should've known better. If you want to make sure content will be kid-safe, then engage human curators;
Or at least require trusted creators to self-rate their content before it can appear in YT for kids.
Re: (Score:2)
It's an XKCD reference.
Re: (Score:2)
It's an XKCD reference.
The line was supposed to be, as a response to a woman who asks her frazzled husband at 3 am as he maniacally types away in his mancave, "Somebody is wrong on the Internet!"
Ms. Burns (Score:3, Insightful)
quit showing your kids stuff you don't like, you are the parent and are responsible for what they consume you dink
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Get euthanized (Score:1)
As a fellow taxpayer, I demand the state do something about people having more children than they have the time and resources to raise into responsible adults themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
As a taxpayer, I demand the State infringe your right to bear arms, and also quarter a soldier in your house during peacetime.
Re: (Score:1)
> What is your reason for your disregarding for the role of community and society in rearing children?
The world is not a community that can be involved in discourse or communal bargaining.
> despite having no argument?
There's no argument. You're responding with noise (about some non-existent standard of care) because you have nothing to add to the fact that reality is not conforming to your ideology and you got offended by someone calling out an epithet for such postmodern nonsense (really, you get up
Re: (Score:2)
medium.com (Score:2)
Did somebody bring Happy Tree Friends back? (Score:4, Funny)
(Here is some older example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] )
Re: (Score:2)
Quite the opposite, we're busy childproofing the unicorns, lest someone got hurt by the pointy tip of its (very imaginary) horn.
This has nothing to do with "normalizing pedophilia" and everything with normalizing censorship of anything that could remotely be considered entertaining because some people are busy thinking of the children constantly.
Thinking about it... if you're thinking of the children all the time, chances are, you're a pedo.
Re: (Score:1)
You saw wrong. The President is not an orangutan, orangutans are intelligent creatures.
If you look closely at his tiny hands, you can see him signing "Your food is destroying my home." over and over.
It's almost like.... (Score:5, Insightful)
It's almost like some one is profiting from the effects of these attacks our childrens' minds. Like some one wants people to grow up and be triggered into hyperactivity by certain cues from screaming colors and sounds.
*glances at media-driven political feud*
I wonder why???????
Re: (Score:2)
Like some one wants people to grow up and be triggered into hyperactivity by certain cues from screaming colors and sounds.
Fruity Oaty Bars [youtube.com], anyone?
Obligatory xkcd (Score:4, Funny)
https://xkcd.com/386/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Lady parts or flower parts?
AI will never get 100% on that problem.
Easy To Turn Off (Score:2, Insightful)
Turn it off, make your kid go outside. Voila.
Re: (Score:2)
Give your kids plenty of eggs and toilet paper and point out any neighbors that complain too much. I miss the good old days when kids were hell-raisers and suburban terrorists.
Imperfect Internet Filters !== bad internet (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have any proof that "perversion and corrupt[ion]" is something that spreads or is contagious? That a stray thought harms children? Or is this just your own feeling and personal belief and we can safely ignore further comments on this topic?
Re: (Score:1)
I got a kick out of it: Toon-Town car crash, Mini Mouse bloody guts spilled, funeral. I'd hate to have young kids see that, but as an (immature?) adult, it's a riot.
Maybe there's an object lesson for kids: if you run into the street, that's what may happen to you. My young kids kept slipping away and running into the street despite several rounds of stern punishment. Relatives had similar problems with their br...um...kids. Maybe kid
Reminds me of the 80's (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Yes. All Hail Bill Gates!
Something is wrong? With...what? (Score:3, Insightful)
Eh... (Score:3)
How Hard Is It To Curate Youtube KIDS Properly??? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Can you imagine the trauma stories that would come out of that office? Have you ever actually sat and watched legit children's programming? I doubt the smut-porn police would last more than a week.
Seriously though, if you replace the babysitter with a computer, your gonna get trolled. EVERY. TIME.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, come on, at least offer an whitelist option [google.com] on the Youtube Kids app?
disturbing imagery, sometimes set to nursery rhym (Score:2)
Ring around a rosie, is supposed to be an allegory of the black death.
Some more such stuff [mentalfloss.com]
An example (Score:3)
There is a video where gentle music plays and cutesy version of my little ponies slide across the screen into a box full of cotton wool. That is the original version. Goes for about 2 minutes. Sounds like torture when described like that but the kids liked it.
Someone released a version where about 90 seconds in the box of cotton wool is replaced with a box of nails and the pony is eviscerated by them. There is also a change in the audio to a distorted "Oh Fuck". And it then goes back to the cutesy version.
No other reason to do that then to get past the automated filters and mess with little kids.
Strong element of Corporate Cronyism. (Score:2)
Regardless of the merits of the detailed examples, a lot of the article just struct me as saying, "If it's not from Disney you can't trust it!" Never mind your local children book authors! They may be up to something no good! CONSUME ONLY DISNEY.
Trolls, gee, whadda surprise (Score:1)
Any public-submission-based site is going to have trolls, period. It's the Internet Way, not a conspiracy. Such a service has 3 choices:
1. Live with a certain percentage of troll content and gags
2. Have an expensive scrubber army to check everything
3. Don't allow public submissions
Question my beliefs? (Score:2)
oh wait ... (Score:3)
... so it is OK for me to not let my kids have smart phones and for me to police their internet usage?
Because the rest of the time that supposedly makes us backward freaks.
HA HA HA OH WOW!! (Score:1)
HA HA HA OH WOW!!
I'm not responsible for your kids (Score:2)
They're your kids. Not mine. And neither I, nor "the internet", nor even a school, is responsible for raising them. You are. If you cannot be assed to take care of your kids, use rubbers.
Internet is not the problem, you are (Score:1)
And it should stay that way, as it should reflect all humans in this planet, not just middle class parents.
The problem is ppl like you that think the internet could replace you as a parent.
What you should do is to filter what your kind kids see, by seeing it 1st. In the same way you don't send you kid alone to the cinema. And while you do that, try to make your kids to think about what they are, in order to grow a strong perso