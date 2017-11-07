Someone 'Accidentally' Locked Away $300M Worth of Other People's Ethereum Funds (vice.com) 56
On Tuesday, a single user "permanently" locked down dozens of digital wallets containing nearly $300 million dollars worth of ether, the unit of exchange on the Ethereum platform, allegedly by accident. From a report: Now, some in the Ethereum community are considering the possibility of a risky network split, known as a "hard fork," to fix it. The affected wallets -- known as "multisignature" wallets because they require multiple people to sign off before funds are moved, making them popular with companies -- were all created with Parity, a popular program for digital wallets. Parity multisignature wallets experienced a bug in July that allowed a hacker to steal $32 million in funds before the Ethereum community scrambled to band together to hack back and secure the rest of the vulnerable ether.
They are not backed by real world goods, so the value can easily go to zero
Fiat currency is backed by productivity: there's so much of it and it's standardized, so it represents everything produced and sold in a time frame. Digital currency
... is hype. The strategy is literally "it becomes more-scarce as more is made, so it's worth more dollars because more people want it yet there's less of it!"
There's already "emergency cryptocurrency" webinars designed to show all the "potential profits" of "record breaking cryptos", all picked by "experts" that could "make you millions! Just sign up now for $3k/year (senior discount available) and we'll tell you how to get rich!"
Fucking scammers. Pump and dump. Crypto and blockchain technologies have some great potential (I like inventory/process tracking, for example), but this run-up is 100% speculation.
It costs approx. $1000 to create a single bitcoin. How much money does it cost for the US Govt to print $100?
Just because something has a "cost" to make, doesn't mean the thing ends up with the same value.
I can spend an hour of my time sticking rocks to the side of a cow pie, but that doesn't mean the end result is worth $8.
And yet, Artist's Shit [wikipedia.org], sold for €275,000.
Energy consumption is orthogonal to waste. The energy is almost completely dissipated as heat. If you are using mining rigs to heat your home or are otherwise reclaiming the heat for some purpose, then there is little to no waste.
Like any other industry, actors can be green or black.
I don't think orthogonal means what you think. You need to consume energy to waste it.
Also, heating your home with resistive heating is wasteful because heat pumps can be ~4 times more efficient (heating per energy consumed).
Electric heat is usually one of costliest ways to heat your house, and come summer you have to pay even more to cool your now overheated house.
Once this sucker pops people are going be really baffled at how it managed to get so ludicrous in the first place.
Fiat currency is backed by productivity
This is what cryptocurrency advocates forget when they state that fiat currency is as ephemeral as bitcoin. There's a caveat: you do need a responsible central bank to keep the money supply in line with the GDP, and a more or less stable economy. But that's why people favour dollars and euros over Nigerian nairas or Peruvian sols.
Deflation [wikipedia.org].
BTC are divisible to something like 8-10 decimal places, so there is little risk of this happening any time soon. If BTC becomes a significant global currency, it might be a minor hurdle, but there are ways to upgrade to support more decimal precision, so those hurdles can be easily leaped.
The strategy is literally "it becomes more-scarce as more is made, so it's worth more dollars because more people want it yet there's less of it!"
And oddly, this works. It's kind of like the "Limited Edition" collectors cars the Lamborghini (and similar) sometimes put out; they promise to only make 50 of them per year, and the people put down $2M for a car they'll (probably) never drive, because they're pretty confident they'll be able to sell it for significantly more than what they paid for it, soon enough. As long as demand continues to outstrip supply, the price will rise.
Of course, this only works if (a) the manufacturer doesn't dilute the val
It's actually backed by debt. It's only backed by productivity inasmuch as debtors attempt to clear their debt with productive activity.
It's simple: if your economy produces and sells nothing but 1,000 tonnes of rice and $1,000,000 are spent that year, then rice costs $1,000 a tonne and--more importantly--$1,000 represents one tonne of rice.
Let's say people had $2,000,000 sitting around at home, but only spent half of it for whatever reason. Then, the next year, 1,000 tonnes of rice are sold again--but this time, folks pay $2,000,000 in total. Well it's patently-obvious that, somehow, $2,000 got to represent 1 tonne of rice.
In pract
The whole artificial scarcity aspect of it is driven pure greed by the founders and early adopters. There's no reason why a digital currency needs to be limited in such a way.
It's driven by people who failed economics and think a deflationary system is good because they think hard currency is good.
In other words: Ron Paul.
apparently your "assets" are as secure as a cloud with all the subscribers having full admin rights.
Your taxes actually go to maintaining a country's infrastructure that actually allows the businesses that pay people that cash? Terribly inefficiently admittedly, but at the moment we don't have better alternatives.
It really boils down to a single thing: government power.
Most cryptocurrencies are unique among value-carrying assets in that the government can't control them. But this also means government can't do things that people generally consider legitimate -- say forcing people who stole cash or electronic money to return that money to you.
It's a trade-off that for most people doesn't really make a lot of sense, but for people in businesses that are either illegal or semi-legal (like locally legalized marijuana)
What you should take away from this (Score:2)
2. Don't let one company run a cryptocurrency. In fact that's the entire point of cryptocurrencies.
3. why does slashdot still require me to type br / to make a new line?
2. Don't let one company run a cryptocurrency. In fact that's the entire point of cryptocurrencies.
The entire point of cryptocurrencies these days, is to be be something like the "Subprime mortgage-backed securities" of not too long ago.
When it crashes, a US government bailout will be required. And guess who gets stuck with the bill . . . ?
there will be no bailout.
3. why does slashdot still require me to type br / to make a new line?
What I find more frustrating, personally, is that it still makes you type out the numbers if you want to do a ordered list. It also won't put in bullets if you do an unordered list.
3. why does slashdot still require me to type br / to make a new line?
There's a setting for that [slashdot.org]
To refund your account... Or wait....
Monetary system or Ponzi scheme ? (Score:2)
So far the early adopters seem to be trying to make a fast buck on the ever increasing value of the system - which grows because new people enter it. Is this real growth or a ponzi scheme?
Wow - imagine if the banks could have an Undo button. Reset. Start over.
National Debt could be erased, all those bad loans. Bankruptcy? What Bankruptcy?!
I can't imagine losing $32 million in some money "system" --- could you imagine placing your paycheck into this "bank" to pay for all your stuff, and then the landlor
So far the early adopters seem to be trying to make a fast buck on the ever increasing value of the system - which grows because new people enter it. Is this real growth or a ponzi scheme?
Last year, about 270 new cryptocurrencies were launched, i.e., more than the number of national currencies in existence. I'm leaning towards 'ponzi scheme'.
> Wow - imagine if the banks could have an Undo button. Reset. Start over.
Technically, the problem is NOT the debt, but usury.
Also, you DO realize that for thousands of years Judaism has the concept of "Year of Jubilee" where ALL debts are erased, right?
They realized that usury is a cancer to any society -- because it is not sustainable. Debt is a just a symptom of a broken system.
I get the point of why people find cryptocurrencies necessary.
And, it's not like banks or investment portfolios haven't (effectively) done the same sort of thing to a comparable order of magnitude of actual dollars.
But while bitcoin et al *seemingly* climb in value, I personally don't see the market recognizing/factoriing in this sort of vulnerability to equally-fiat crypto currencies.
Utter, stark, raving madness (Score:3)
So now we had a wipeout from a bug fix for the last wipeout. This will, of course, be the last one... until the next one. Recovery from the prior debacle involved white-hat hackers taking it upon themselves to steal currency from vulnerable wallets (and eventually returning it) before black-hat hackers could. And this time around, apparently the only fix is basically to start an entirely new ecosystem and hope like hell everyone migrates.
Contrast this miserable chaos to the sweet lilting tones from the founders [ethereum.org]:
Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference
.
Caveat emptor indeed.