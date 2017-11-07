Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Someone 'Accidentally' Locked Away $300M Worth of Other People's Ethereum Funds

Posted by msmash
On Tuesday, a single user "permanently" locked down dozens of digital wallets containing nearly $300 million dollars worth of ether, the unit of exchange on the Ethereum platform, allegedly by accident. From a report: Now, some in the Ethereum community are considering the possibility of a risky network split, known as a "hard fork," to fix it. The affected wallets -- known as "multisignature" wallets because they require multiple people to sign off before funds are moved, making them popular with companies -- were all created with Parity, a popular program for digital wallets. Parity multisignature wallets experienced a bug in July that allowed a hacker to steal $32 million in funds before the Ethereum community scrambled to band together to hack back and secure the rest of the vulnerable ether.

  • 1. don't let people write code if they don't know what the hell they're doing
    2. Don't let one company run a cryptocurrency. In fact that's the entire point of cryptocurrencies.
    3. why does slashdot still require me to type br / to make a new line?

      The entire point of cryptocurrencies these days, is to be be something like the "Subprime mortgage-backed securities" of not too long ago.

      When it crashes, a US government bailout will be required. And guess who gets stuck with the bill . . . ?

      What I find more frustrating, personally, is that it still makes you type out the numbers if you want to do a ordered list. It also won't put in bullets if you do an unordered list.

      There's a setting for that [slashdot.org]

    To refund your account... Or wait....

  • So far the early adopters seem to be trying to make a fast buck on the ever increasing value of the system - which grows because new people enter it. Is this real growth or a ponzi scheme?

    Wow - imagine if the banks could have an Undo button. Reset. Start over.

    National Debt could be erased, all those bad loans. Bankruptcy? What Bankruptcy?!

    I can't imagine losing $32 million in some money "system" --- could you imagine placing your paycheck into this "bank" to pay for all your stuff, and then the landlor

      Last year, about 270 new cryptocurrencies were launched, i.e., more than the number of national currencies in existence. I'm leaning towards 'ponzi scheme'.

      Technically, the problem is NOT the debt, but usury.

      Also, you DO realize that for thousands of years Judaism has the concept of "Year of Jubilee" where ALL debts are erased, right?

      They realized that usury is a cancer to any society -- because it is not sustainable. Debt is a just a symptom of a broken system.

  • I get the point of why people find cryptocurrencies necessary.

    And, it's not like banks or investment portfolios haven't (effectively) done the same sort of thing to a comparable order of magnitude of actual dollars.

    But while bitcoin et al *seemingly* climb in value, I personally don't see the market recognizing/factoriing in this sort of vulnerability to equally-fiat crypto currencies.

    So now we had a wipeout from a bug fix for the last wipeout. This will, of course, be the last one... until the next one. Recovery from the prior debacle involved white-hat hackers taking it upon themselves to steal currency from vulnerable wallets (and eventually returning it) before black-hat hackers could. And this time around, apparently the only fix is basically to start an entirely new ecosystem and hope like hell everyone migrates.

    Contrast this miserable chaos to the sweet lilting tones from the founders [ethereum.org]:

    Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference .

    Caveat emptor indeed.

