The US Is Now the Only Country In the World To Reject the Paris Climate Deal 113

Posted by BeauHD from the odd-one-out dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Today, Syria announced that it would sign the Paris climate agreement -- a landmark deal that commits almost 200 countries to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight global warming. With Nicaragua also joining the deal last month, the United States is now the only country in the world that opposes it. In June, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, unless it is renegotiated to be "fair" to the United States. But other countries in the deal, such as France, Germany, and Italy, said that's not possible. The Trump administration is also taking steps to roll back regulations passed under former President Barack Obama to achieve the emissions reduction goals set under the Paris deal. The U.S. is the second largest emitter of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the world after China. "With Syria's decision, the relentless commitment of the global community to deliver on Paris is more evident than ever," Paula Caballero, director of the climate change program at the World Resources Institute, told the Times. "The U.S.'s stark isolation should give Trump reason to reconsider his ill-advised announcement and join the rest of the world in tackling climate change."

  • "Not possible to be fair" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:02PM (#55509369) Homepage

    So why should we sign on to something that does not benefit us, or is even "fair"?

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Because we should. Noblesse Oblige.

      If you don't "get" Noblesse Oblige, it's because you're a selfish, spoiled, cretin. If you have it good, it's probably because of the people around you. You owe them something back.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

      So why should we sign on to something that does not benefit us, or is even "fair"?

      Because the data suggests that if Donald Trump is against it, there is very nearly a 100% chance that it's the right thing to do.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Because the international religion of environmentalism demands it, obviously.

      Also because it will be 0.2 degrees C cooler in the year 2100 if everything works out exactly as the agreement predicts and all nations meet their targets. So clearly the Paris agreement “saves the Earth”.

      Don’t you want to “save the Earth”?

  • real headline (for better or worse) (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:02PM (#55509371)

    "The US is the only country to not pay lip service to the Paris Claim Deal"

  • LEMMINGS (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe they should convince us why we should join and and then have it approved by Congress?

  • The U.S.A. is not a monarchy (Score:5, Informative)

    by cogeek ( 2425448 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:14PM (#55509477)
    This is the problem with a President going out and creating legislation through Executive Orders. The next President that comes along can just as easily undo them with the swipe of a pen. This isn't something new to Obama or Trump, it's been done by multiple Presidents. If you want a law to stay a law, have it ratified by the LEGISLATIVE branch, not the EXECUTIVE branch.

    I know the majority of voters in America can't even name the 3 branches much less describe their function, but a simple civics test at the polling booth could easily weed out those that should be allowed a vote in our Democracy versus those that should be sent to an American Idol polling booth and would never know the difference.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wiggles ( 30088 )

      Sure, because poll tests [wikipedia.org] have worked out so well in the past.

      • Well, the pendulum sure has swung the other way, hasn't it? Voters are now so low-information that we need to include the party of affiliation right there next to the candidate's name, and a single button to vote all one party. Because knowing even the slightest thing - even the most basic information - about the candidates before you step into the voting booth is too hard. But, you know, get out there and vote! Because for some reason!

      • There is a vast gulf of difference between literacy, and comprehension of what you're doing at the polls and the consequences thereof. If you don't know what you're doing, you shouldn't be doing it.

    • Re:The U.S.A. is not a monarchy (Score:4, Funny)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:21PM (#55509539)

      I know the majority of voters in America can't even name the 3 branches

      1) Executive
      2) Legislative
      3) Facebook

    • Re:The U.S.A. is not a monarchy (Score:4, Funny)

      by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:26PM (#55509597)
      Yeah if you did that, the only people able to vote would be immigrants.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cogeek ( 2425448 )
        Someone that wants to vote should have to take the same civics test that someone who wants to be a citizen has to take. Most would fail and then we wouldn't wind up with another "Clinton/Trump - Who do I hate the least?" election.
        • You also need to remove the "money" from politics .

          When you can vote for whom ever you like, but the corporations end up with all the say, is there any point in an election ?

          Trump proves that with enough money even a sexual predator can be president.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by umghhh ( 965931 )
      Maybe not but then there are ruling dynasties in USA too. There was this study some time ago claiming USA is an oligarchy which is just as bad as monarchy I think. I also think most of so called western democracies are oligarchies too. Whether such political constructs can be capable of a reform I am not sure. USA failed at that and now they have Trump and sink in hysteria. Maybe that is just as it must be?

  • So if everyone else jumped of a cliff would you follow?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ffkom ( 3519199 )
      The question here is not whether you want to follow others jumping off a cliff. If there is a cliff, then everybody is going to jump, regardless of his opinion. If there is no cliff, then those who now warn about approaching it will first become silent and then be ridiculed a few decades later. If there is a cliff, then we'll see who's better off: Those who tried to stop approaching it, or those who prepared for a softer landing or some improvised flying device.

      Ah, and if some supervulcano erupts, it migh

  • Oh, well, if the Syrians are doing it (Score:3)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:17PM (#55509507)
    then we should follow their example, as they're clearly our moral superiors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ffkom ( 3519199 )
      I wonder what the climate effects of chemical weapons are. Maybe more Sarin in the air helps cooling the atmosphere? Only the Syrians seem to be willing to explore this possibility at the moment.

  • In other news... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    ...the guy left with the check at the dinner table was the only one who was not happy with the situation. Everyone else who got a free dinner thought he was being selfish and greedy for not volunteering to pick up their tab.
  • We are the only country to have a reality TV star with neither any political experience nor any experience in international relations as our president . We are the laughing stock of the civilized world.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by tsa ( 15680 )

      You would be if he wasn't a dangerous fucking moron who talks but doesn't think. The rest of the world now just braces itself and hopes it doesn't turn out as bad as we think it will.

      • You would be if he wasn't a dangerous fucking moron who talks but doesn't think. The rest of the world now just braces itself and hopes it doesn't turn out as bad as we think it will.

        We are in 100% agreement. I am one of the more learned of voters and did not vote for the buffoon that Trump is.

    • We are the only country to have a reality TV star with neither any political experience nor any experience in international relations as our president

      And last time, we had a college professor. He worked out reasonably well, other than a tendency to use Executive Orders when Congress wouldn't cooperate. Which left Trump a "wonderful" example....

  • So why didn't Obama submit it to the Senate? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If it's a binding deal, it's a treaty and needed Senate ratification.

    If it's not a binding deal, it's a useless turd.

  • The human race can not control the planet. Never will!

    So arguing who is on board and who is not, IS IRRELEVANT!

    What we really need to do is to get in to space! Get off this rock.

  • The US does not need to do anything (Score:3)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:34PM (#55509709)
    However the 96% of the worlds population outside the USA may decide buying US made goods is a bad thing for the environment.

    Feel free to quit all the trade agreements you have, build as many walls as you like, there rest of the world will learn to carry on without you.

    Its 100% your choice to leave.... HOWEVER its 100% OUR choice to let you back in and it will be on OUR terms, not yours.

  • Chomsky is right (Score:3)

    by mapkinase ( 958129 ) on Tuesday November 07, 2017 @05:34PM (#55509719) Homepage Journal

    US is rogue state.

  • The US is (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...the only country in the world with a spine.

  • Look, the actual economic powerhouse cities and states that drive more than half of the US GDP are already meeting and exceeding the Paris Accords.

    It's just the inefficient tax-subsidized states that aren't, which is why they aren't growing their GDP.

    Renewables and efficient buildings and plants allow us to outcompete you buggy whip manufacturing denialists.

    Cheaper, faster, better.

  • There does not seem to be any significant discussion of potential human reactions on the climate change other than
    (a) denying its existence
    (b) trying to stop it at whatever the cost may be

    That is really tragic. I'm pretty sure if the extremal positions where not that fixed for political reasons, it might well be possible to find better / more efficient approaches - such as international cpmtracts on how to adapt to the changing climate in ways that allow people to live and thrive under the new condition

