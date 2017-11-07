The US Is Now the Only Country In the World To Reject the Paris Climate Deal 128
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Today, Syria announced that it would sign the Paris climate agreement -- a landmark deal that commits almost 200 countries to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight global warming. With Nicaragua also joining the deal last month, the United States is now the only country in the world that opposes it. In June, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, unless it is renegotiated to be "fair" to the United States. But other countries in the deal, such as France, Germany, and Italy, said that's not possible. The Trump administration is also taking steps to roll back regulations passed under former President Barack Obama to achieve the emissions reduction goals set under the Paris deal. The U.S. is the second largest emitter of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the world after China. "With Syria's decision, the relentless commitment of the global community to deliver on Paris is more evident than ever," Paula Caballero, director of the climate change program at the World Resources Institute, told the Times. "The U.S.'s stark isolation should give Trump reason to reconsider his ill-advised announcement and join the rest of the world in tackling climate change."
So why should we sign on to something that does not benefit us, or is even "fair"?
Because we should. Noblesse Oblige.
If you don't "get" Noblesse Oblige, it's because you're a selfish, spoiled, cretin. If you have it good, it's probably because of the people around you. You owe them something back.
As opposed to the selfish sanctimonious virtue signaling cretins like yourself?
Itâ(TM)s not symmetric. The obligations of the US are very different than those of Syria or any other country. Insulting individuals who take issue with that is just cruel marketing.
I'm not even sure it's marketing. At best, it's just ignorance of what the deal entailed for us, and what it committed us to. At worst, which seems to be the trend, it's just glossing over the facts deliberately to fit an agenda.
I hope you realize that a large part of the Paris Climate Deal includes income transfer from the US to countries such as Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria and that this will not help "the climate" in any way. It will enrich a few, impoverish many in the US and do NOTHING for the climate.
I welcome a warmer climate. Warmer climates have always been good for mankind, much better than the ice ages.
Because the data suggests that if Donald Trump is against it, there is very nearly a 100% chance that it's the right thing to do.
Because the international religion of environmentalism demands it, obviously.
Also because it will be 0.2 degrees C cooler in the year 2100 if everything works out exactly as the agreement predicts and all nations meet their targets. So clearly the Paris agreement “saves the Earth”.
Don’t you want to “save the Earth”?
Solyndra must have worked out for them. Nice to know the US taxpayer laid out the initial capital investment for China.
dont let the door hit you on the way out
So a single person says something negative about the paris climate deal and it's indictative of the site becoming "ignorant and stupid"? I certainly think not being in the climate deal is stupid but you branding the entire slashdot base as ignorant and stupid over a single comment you dont like is itself ignorant and stupid.
We're better off without you, please dont come back
What makes you think a piece of paper can save the planet? Are you drunk? Climate agreements have always been about power. Climate concerns are a distant second.
real headline (for better or worse) (Score:5, Insightful)
"The US is the only country to not pay lip service to the Paris Claim Deal"
Re:real headline (for better or worse) (Score:5, Insightful)
Try reading it. It's kind of its own source.
In short, countries like China and India don't have to do a damn thing about their pollution for 10+ years, whereas the US and some other western nations have to cut all pollution massively and immediately, thus screwing their industries.
Further to that, if the western nations were able to do that, the TOTAL reduction in global pollution over those 13 years would be offset by the amount of pollution China and India emit in just one year or so. In other words, Ch
Re:real headline (for better or worse) (Score:4, Interesting)
LEMMINGS (Score:1)
Maybe they should convince us why we should join and and then have it approved by Congress?
Having been all over Europe and the US, I can safely say that the air quality is better in the US than in Europe, which is far better than the air quality in Asia.
Only a fool would care that a country like Syria, North Korea, or China signed onto such an agreement. There is zero reason to assume that any negative effects will be handled, while there is every reason to believe that those countries will use any tools at their disposal to claim that their enemies (aka, the free world) are not honoring such agr
Because congress won't pass a bill that can get through the senate, and then to his desk.
Because Trump wasn't running for congress, and for now he hasn't become a dictator.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Trump is rejecting not because of what the Paris Climate deal is, he's rejecting it because it was his predecessor's doing.
The U.S.A. is not a monarchy (Score:5, Informative)
I know the majority of voters in America can't even name the 3 branches much less describe their function, but a simple civics test at the polling booth could easily weed out those that should be allowed a vote in our Democracy versus those that should be sent to an American Idol polling booth and would never know the difference.
Sure, because poll tests [wikipedia.org] have worked out so well in the past.
Well, the pendulum sure has swung the other way, hasn't it? Voters are now so low-information that we need to include the party of affiliation right there next to the candidate's name, and a single button to vote all one party. Because knowing even the slightest thing - even the most basic information - about the candidates before you step into the voting booth is too hard. But, you know, get out there and vote! Because for some reason!
Re:The U.S.A. is not a monarchy (Score:4, Funny)
I know the majority of voters in America can't even name the 3 branches
1) Executive
2) Legislative
3) Facebook
Re: (Score:2)
Do Svidanya, Komrade!
Re:The U.S.A. is not a monarchy (Score:4, Funny)
When you can vote for whom ever you like, but the corporations end up with all the say, is there any point in an election ?
Trump proves that with enough money even a sexual predator can be president.
When you can vote for whom ever you like, but the corporations end up with all the say,
When did the corporations vote? Which election? How is being able to pay for ads having "all the say"?
Trump proves that with enough money even a sexual predator can be president.
I think Bill Clinton beat him to that title.
Bringing up an old argument from the mother's side (Score:1)
So if everyone else jumped of a cliff would you follow?
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, and if some supervulcano erupts, it migh
Oh, well, if the Syrians are doing it (Score:3)
In other news... (Score:1)
Also (Score:1)
You would be if he wasn't a dangerous fucking moron who talks but doesn't think. The rest of the world now just braces itself and hopes it doesn't turn out as bad as we think it will.
You would be if he wasn't a dangerous fucking moron who talks but doesn't think. The rest of the world now just braces itself and hopes it doesn't turn out as bad as we think it will.
We are in 100% agreement. I am one of the more learned of voters and did not vote for the buffoon that Trump is.
And last time, we had a college professor. He worked out reasonably well, other than a tendency to use Executive Orders when Congress wouldn't cooperate. Which left Trump a "wonderful" example....
So why didn't Obama submit it to the Senate? (Score:2, Insightful)
If it's a binding deal, it's a treaty and needed Senate ratification.
If it's not a binding deal, it's a useless turd.
Does Not Matter (Score:2)
So arguing who is on board and who is not, IS IRRELEVANT!
What we really need to do is to get in to space! Get off this rock.
Quite obviously, once you bring humans to Mars, you bring trillions of microbes along with them. And chances are that those microbes have a better chance of adapting to and pro-creating in their new environment than their hosts.
To me, it would seem much more reasonable to _first_ bring microbes to Mars, help them to get settled, and
The US does not need to do anything (Score:3)
Feel free to quit all the trade agreements you have, build as many walls as you like, there rest of the world will learn to carry on without you.
Its 100% your choice to leave.... HOWEVER its 100% OUR choice to let you back in and it will be on OUR terms, not yours.
Chomsky is right (Score:3)
US is rogue state.
fraud (Score:2)
The US is (Score:1)
...the only country in the world with a spine.
More than 50 percent of US GDP complies (Score:1)
Look, the actual economic powerhouse cities and states that drive more than half of the US GDP are already meeting and exceeding the Paris Accords.
It's just the inefficient tax-subsidized states that aren't, which is why they aren't growing their GDP.
Renewables and efficient buildings and plants allow us to outcompete you buggy whip manufacturing denialists.
Cheaper, faster, better.
It's tragic only extremal options are discussed (Score:2)
(a) denying its existence
(b) trying to stop it at whatever the cost may be
That is really tragic. I'm pretty sure if the extremal positions where not that fixed for political reasons, it might well be possible to find better / more efficient approaches - such as international cpmtracts on how to adapt to the changing climate in ways that allow people to live and thrive under the new condition
