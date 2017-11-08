Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AMD News Technology

Raja Koduri, AMD's Radeon Tech Group Leader, Resigns (anandtech.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the musical-chair dept.
Ryan Smith, writing for AnandTech: On the day following what's perhaps one of the greatest (and oddest) product design wins for AMD's Radeon Technologies Group, a second bit of surprising news is coming out of AMD. Raja Koduri, the Senior VP and Chief Architect of the group, who has been its leader since the RTG was formed two years ago, has announced that he is resigning from the company, effective tomorrow. Word of Raja's resignation originally broke via an internal memo penned by Raja and acquired by Hexus. And while AMD will not confirm the validity of the memo, the company is confirming that Raja has decided to leave the company.

Raja Koduri, AMD's Radeon Tech Group Leader, Resigns More | Reply

Raja Koduri, AMD's Radeon Tech Group Leader, Resigns

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

186,000 Miles per Second. It's not just a good idea. IT'S THE LAW.

Close