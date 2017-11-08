Raja Koduri, AMD's Radeon Tech Group Leader, Resigns (anandtech.com) 8
Ryan Smith, writing for AnandTech: On the day following what's perhaps one of the greatest (and oddest) product design wins for AMD's Radeon Technologies Group, a second bit of surprising news is coming out of AMD. Raja Koduri, the Senior VP and Chief Architect of the group, who has been its leader since the RTG was formed two years ago, has announced that he is resigning from the company, effective tomorrow. Word of Raja's resignation originally broke via an internal memo penned by Raja and acquired by Hexus. And while AMD will not confirm the validity of the memo, the company is confirming that Raja has decided to leave the company.
Seems like the two announcements came back to back.
AMD needs to keep up in the cpu market intel sucks with low pci-e / raid keys / slow DMI bus (at least some server boards link in more PCI-E from the CPU to boost PHC io)
Here is [hardocp.com] an interesting article on what Raja was doing with RTG by HardOCP's Kyle Bennet (even talked about Intel interest in the AMD graphics). Kyle did also predict that Raja would not return when he went into Sabbatical a couple of months ago. The article is from a year and a half ago, so it is not about the current status: Kyle has since written that AMD seems to be on a good track with the internal shuffling and in its best form in years.