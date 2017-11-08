The Inside Story of Venture Capital's Messiest Breakup (wired.com) 10
mirandakatz writes: The Xfund started with a bold idea and ended with one of its founders banished from the country. At Backchannel, Jessi Hempel has the definitive story of what really happened after Patrick Chung and Hugo Van Vuuren went into business together, and how a promising venture went so wrong. It's an incredibly complex story, and no one agrees on the basic facts: As Hempel writes, 'What's clear is that from the start, they had clashing visions for what they were building. The tale of Van Vuuren and Chung's partnership and its demise offers a window into how power really works in Silicon Valley, where personal relationships are the most important currency and, in order to protect capital, investors are more likely to place their bets on people they know and trust.'
Why would anyone here actually care about these random people?
" in order to protect capital, investors are more likely to place their bets on people they know and trust."
That's just like the whole 'bet behind' strategy in blackjack. It's almost like this VC investment malarkey was a gamble...
The most common mistake when forming partnerships is to not define in advance how it gets dissolved. What happens when it goes pear shaped and you have to close up shop? EXACTLY what happens, who pays what, gets to keep what and is responsible for what. What happens to any assents? Do they get sold at auction and the proceeds split in some way? How do you determine this?
The Second most common mistake is not clearly defining up front what the necessary and expected contributions for each of the partners