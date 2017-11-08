2x Called Off: Bitcoin Hard Fork Suspended for Lack of Consensus (coindesk.com) 9
Alyssa Hertig, writing for CoinDesk: The organizers of a controversial bitcoin scaling proposal are suspending an attempt to increase the block size by way of a software upgrade. Known for its strong early support from bitcoin startups and mining pools, the plan, called Segwit2x, or simply 2x, was to trigger a block size increase at block 494784, expected to occur on or around November 16th. The suspension was announced today in an email, written by Mike Belshe, CEO and co-founder of bitcoin wallet software provider BitGo. One of the leaders of the Segwit2x project, he argued that the scaling proposal is too controversial to move forward. He wrote: "Unfortunately, it is clear that we have not built sufficient consensus for a clean block size upgrade at this time. Continuing on the current path could divide the community and be a setback to Bitcoin's growth. This was never the goal of Segwit2x."
Animosity (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
hq3x is better anyway (Score:2)
I would have voted for a proposal to incorporate 2xSAI as well, but hq3x has long been the best option available. Does anyone even know how Segwit2x works?