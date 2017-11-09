The Bitcoin Bubble (goo.gl) 5
A reader shares an Economist article: More people will trade in Bitcoin and that means more demand, and thus the price should go up. But what is the appeal of Bitcoin? There are really three strands; the limited nature of supply; fears about the long-term value of fiat currencies in an era of quantitative easing; and the appeal of anonymity. The last factor makes Bitcoin appealing to criminals creating this ingenious valuation method for the currency of around $570. These three factors explain why there is some demand for Bitcoin but not the recent surge. The supply details have if anything deteriorated (rival cryptocurrencies are emerging); the criminal community hasn't suddenly risen in size; and there is no sign of general inflation. A possible explanation is the belief that blockchain, the technology that underlines Bitcoin, will be used across the finance industry. But you can create blockchains without having anything to do with Bitcoin; the success of the two aren't inextricably linked. A much more plausible reason for the demand for Bitcoin is that the price is going up rapidly. People are not buying Bitcoin because they intend to use it in their daily lives. People are buying Bitcoin because they expect other people to buy it from them at a higher price; the definition of the greater fool theory.
I've been hearing the same argument since 2011.. (Score:1)
"7 cents? That's outrageous, the bubble will pop soon!"
"70 cents? Such foolishness, who would ever pay that much for a single bitcoin?!"
"7 dollars? Bitcoin is a scam, who's fool enough to fall for it? Stay away!"
"70 dollars? Look, it's definitely a bubble, it will pop anytime now."
"700 dollars? That's like the tulip mania! Don't ever touch bitcoin unless you want to lose a lot of money"
"7000 dollars? Again, it's a bubble, only a true idiot would buy bitcoins, trust me!"
When a single btc will be worth $70k,