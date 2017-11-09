Philippine Outsourcing Industry Braces For AI (reuters.com) 16
The outsourcing industry in the Philippines, which has dethroned India as the country with the most call centers in the world, is worried that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will eat into the $23 billion sector. From a report: AI-powered translators could dilute the biggest advantage the Philippines has, the wide use of English, an industry meeting was told this week. Other AI applications could take over process-driven jobs. The Philippines' business process outsourcing (BPO) industry is an economic lifeline for the Southeast Asian nation of 100 million people. It employs about 1.15 million people and, along with remittances from overseas workers, remains one of the top two earners of foreign exchange. "I don't think our excellent command of spoken English is going to really be a protection five, 10 years from now. It really will not matter," said Rajneesh Tiwary, chief delivery officer at Sutherland Global Services.
Globalization isn’t the problem or the solution. It is the fact that there is this race to the bottom mentality. Companies are too focused on saving money then thay are on getting more customers. So they go with cheaper services at the cost of their customers. Because they figure they can make more per customer who remains and keeps the percentage up. However this doesn’t lead to growth. Growth means more customers, more customers means better services and products. If you are in a market s
It's actually kind of mindblowing... (Score:2)
Their country actually survives by giving really shitty tech support... and they don't even need to raise the bar because there's never been a push to do it. I've never understood why companies that outsourced didn't force these places to at least offer service. It's usually like talking to a brick wall, but worse.
Hello There! This Is Your New AI Call Center! (Score:2)
Will the AI be given sufficient authority? (Score:3)
Will the AI be given sufficient authority deal with situations that aren't in the play book?
If so, it will be a giant plus!
I've noticed the shift from India/Pakistan to the Philippines. I know right away, when they don't call me "Mr. Jonathan".
I still ask for a U.S. representative. It's worth the wait. They can usually solve problems, or at least their supervisors can. If they challenge, I tell them that I can't understand what they are saying (this is as true of most of the Philippine reps as the others) and that "I do not give out credit card details (or discuss medical insurance, or...) outside of the country. " If they want further explanation, I explain that I am uncomfortable that they are out of reach of U.S. law. Sometimes they will state well, the company they work for is. Whatever. If THEY skim my CC details, THEY cannot be prosecuted under U.S. law... Some companies (American Express) will just immediately give you an especially-cheerful U.S. rep. (I suppose some AI already makes sure it's an especially-cheerful one.)
Most recent: Got the iPhone X from ATT online. Somehow, my ATT Next contract got changed from 24 month to 30 month. (new every 2 years, instead of every one). The "beautified" new ATT website is a total disaster of usability and after "waiting in line" was only offered to pay full purchase price. Had to go wandering off through the website to find a place where I could upgrade the phone on my contract. Was not given any options... just pick your phone. So, I picked my phone, and knew immediately only after checkout (the first time I was given the monthly payment) that it was wrong (since the payment was too low).
FWIW, I've encountered some of the hapless developers (subcontinent-based...) with the thankless task of wedging one more stupid script onto the "new" ATT website in the tech forums for a popular Javascript library. I'm like, dude, there are over ONE HUNDRED mostly-obsolete scripts on this page, how do you expect anybody to help you? Start updating this crap and pare it down! How many tracking scripts do they need? (Yes, he posted a link to the ATT site on a development server!) And how many copies of fooQuery do you need on one page? Poor guy was trying, but management are idiots.
The Philippines based rep told me the only remedy was to return the phone and order a new one! (Yes, very much a First World Problem...) Was told there was no supervisor to refer to.
THIS one I handled by going to the physical ATT store, and getting loud. (Initially, was told only a customer service rep on the phone could help...) Dude said it's impossible to change the contract terms, then FINALLY asks the key question: when you you get the phone. "Friday". "Oh..."
That was followed by at least 1/2 hour of occasional tip-tapping on some Android tablet, while the guy in the store "returned" my phone, and sold me back the same phone under different contract terms. I guess he was tip-tapping at somebody in the Philippines.... He had to occasionally summon a co-worker for help.
Well, sure, if you have people breathing down your neck over "productivity", and minder at the end of the aisle, and have to raise your hand to go to the bathroom (that's even in U.S. call centers - as I've worked at a company that had a call center in the building - I wrote some code for presenting the scripts...) WWYD? Of course, you are not going to sit there for 1/2 hour and solve a problem. You are going to tell the customer it cannot be done, or give them a ridiculous option like send the phone back and order another one.
Maybe AI can figure out the rules of byzantine human-created processes like this and provide better customer service. If they can master that, they can start in on that ridiculous website refresh.
But then again, the AI will only be given so many mSec of compute time, and will probably innovate the same stupid "solution"...
