Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin The Almighty Buck

Bitcoin Drops Over $1,000 In Value Over 48 Hours (reuters.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD from the up-and-down dept.
sqorbit writes: Bitcoin dropped below $7,000 after hitting an all-time high. After the so-called "fork" was suspended, Bitcoin reached a peak of $7,888 around 1800 GMT on Wednesday before dropping down below $7,000. Some investors appear to be selling in order to buy "Bitcoin Cash" which was a split on August 1st. Bitcoin Cash reached $850.

Bitcoin Drops Over $1,000 In Value Over 48 Hours More | Reply

Bitcoin Drops Over $1,000 In Value Over 48 Hours

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Brain fried -- Core dumped

Close