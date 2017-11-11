How Two Scientists Accurately Predicted Global Warming in 1967 (medium.com) 128
Slashdot reader Layzej shares an article from this spring marking the 50th anniversary of the first accurate climate model: Astrophysicist Ethan Siegel looks at a climate model (MW67) published in 1967 and finds "50 years after their groundbreaking 1967 paper, the science can be robustly evaluated, and they got almost everything exactly right."
An analysis on the "Climate Graphs" blog shows exactly how close the prediction has proven to be: "The slope of the CO2-vs-temperature regression line in the 50 years of actual observations is 2.57, only slightly higher than MW67's prediction of 2.36" They also note that "This is even more impressive when one considers that at the time MW67 was published, there had been no detectable warming in over two decades. Their predicted warming appeared to mark a radical change with the recent past:"
Now we just need one more thing
A way to distinguish the one prediction that's going to be right from the millions that aren't.
Fruit flies like a banana.
Time flies like an arrow.
Re:Now we just need one more thing
Depends on how you throw the banana [myabandonware.com].
Something about monkeys and typewriters comes to mind....
Velocity vs acceleration; understand the difference? Didn't think so.
So you are saying an unknown average measure in 1967 is somehow better than a slightly better known temperature in 2007. And now you are claiming you can calculate either velocity or acceleration from only one somewhat fuzzy observation. Amazing!
Toss some more random words around to show you think you know what you are doing.
Completely irrelevant, of course. This planet has a molten nickel-iron core, and frigid upper atmosphere; it doesn't have thermal equilibrium, nor an 'accurate temperature'. We make various averages and selections of temperature according to a variety of needs.
There was nothing wrong with any or all of those temperatures in 1967, nor is there now.
Re:Now we just need one more thing
A way to distinguish the one prediction that's going to be right from the millions that aren't.
We have that. It's called science.
And while we're on the subject, science does get things wrong despite its best efforts. But the most important thing about science is that it is in a constant state of trying to correct and improve itself.
Okay and what about all the climate models that are "called science" that were very wrong? His point is that there are many competing models and almost none of them were correct. We only know this one was correct in hindsight.
Okay and which ones would those be. The climate cooling myth doesn't count for obvious reasons.
https://skepticalscience.com/i... [skepticalscience.com]
His point is an uncited tautology.
"Scientists pull random theories out of their butts and decades later pick and choose the ones that were correct" isn't how
A way to distinguish the one prediction that's going to be right from the millions that aren't.
I disagree with that assumption. I think the spectrum of predictions is graduated; not binary. I believe that more than a few prognosticators will be absolutely correct; many will be partially correct but incomplete; some partially right/partially wrong, others mostly wrong and about 50% fully worng. My reason for that number is that I think that life on earth is far more complicated, interconnected and inter-dependent that we yet realize. Once the links are broken or disturbed, some life will evolve, a
A danger warning about safe crossing of the street doesn't have to identify the one car of millions that is gonna run you down.
It's OK to dodge ALL the cars, and you get to the other side without getting flattened.
The proposed 'need' is nonsense.
The real need, is enough knowledge and understanding (i.e. science) to proceed with a degree of safety.
Start with the fact that CO2 is a greenhouse gas and we know precisely how much of it is emitted when fossil fuels are burnt. We've known that CO2 is a greenhouse gas for a lot longer than 50 years.
http://www.climatechangenews.c... [climatechangenews.com]
1856, we've known CO2 is a greenhouse gas for over 160 years now!
Actual science
Now that I have actually read the paper, I notice that there is no prediction of doom and gloom. Remembering back to the days of Al Gore... he made it political. I suspect he introduced us to the carbon tax idea so that he could get in on the ground floor and make millions. Most of us who have been labeled "Deniers" are really more just skeptical of outlandish claims. The science seems legit; the predictions of the end of the world do not.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Same thing with climate change. The chances of catastrophe are small, but the best estimates put it about 2.4%. And real world experience has shown that the cost of doing something is, net, almost nothing. Sure there are winners and losers, and th
Re:Actual science
I've lived in houses for 42 years, and have yet to have one burn down on me. As a rough approximation, we could say that the probability of my house burning down next year is less than 1 in 42, or less than 2.4%. Yet I have fire insurance, because it is worth it.
Must be liberal arts grad. Your neighbor too lived for 40 or 50 years without burning down a house. Now suddenly your upper bound drops to 1%. And then add more and more people and you will find a few who lost houses to fire. Your sample might eventually include Betram Wooster who burnt down two houses, (or was it three?). Pretty soon you can get a very good estimate of actual likelyhood of you losing a home to fire in the next one year. The insurance company has this actuarial statistic and priced you insurance premium accordingly.
The actuarial science actually dates back to 1700s when the mortality of the priests in England was calculated with surprising accuracy.
Everybody with a 4 year degree who didn't attend a "trade school" has a Liberal Arts Degree. That includes all those BS degrees!
"The more you know!"
Liberal Arts means you had to learn how to read in addition to learning math.
So was giving women the right to vote and keeping companies like DuPont from dumping toxic waste into your drinking supply. WYP.
Yes, a conservative, market-based approach to mitigating climate change. Yet conservatives who believe in market solutions for everything despise Al Gore, for some reason.
Re:
Just because you can predict something, does not mean you can repeatedly predict it, or that your prediction implies a pattern. Investors tend to lose their shirt on a regular basis thinking they can time the market, even with rock solid data. Even predictions that can be replayed on historical data, frequently fail when applied on new, future data. I can virtually guarantee if y
Re:
The difference here is that there is a mechanistic explanation, the physical properties of CO2, while in trading you just have people twiddling knobs getting functions to fit or AI to converge. That is what makes climate research science and trading voodoo.
Re:
Anytime we think there is a mechanistic explanation for events in a complex system -- such as the Earth and its biosphere is -- we're probably wrong. As for me, I'd rather trust a trader's ability to observe patterns than the climate researcher's because the shirt on back of the former literally depends on that ability. In the case of the climate researcher his prediction may or may not eventually match reality but whatever happens a century from now will affect neither his paycheck nor his reputation. In o
Definitely denialist handwaving. When even Exxon-funded scientists admit that climate change is being driven by humans, why insult your own intelligence with the "gosh this is toooo hard to understand!" shtick.
Re: (Score:2)
Climate models don't use data like you think they do. Temperature data is never an input to climate models except maybe as a starting point. Instead they run climate models in reverse to see how well they compare to the temperature data from the past and they do pretty well at it.
Climate denial is a faith, it doesn't matter what the science says, denialists will listen to whatever BS the high priests of climate denial come out with.I haven't heard a good explanation yet from a global warming denier as to why CO2 isn't a greenhouse gas - something that was discovered over 160 years ago. They also need to explain why the north pole sea ice is melting.
Re:
This paper is arguably the origin of the modern disinformation campaign against carbon pollution. This is the point where politically powerful interests realized that their core business model was in danger and that they needed to do something to stop it.
It also looks just like the hockey stick the "corrections" to later data warp the readings to match.
Now that the issue has been politicized, any actual science is no longer relevant to the debate.
* One side has caught researchers fudging (or using
That's not even quarter-assed denialism. Smoked many cigarettes rolled in asbestos papers lately to stick it to those librul scientists?
Fake news!
Make Pancakes Tennis Again!!!!1@
not as heroic as it sounds...
How Two Scientists Accurately Predicted the End of The Ice Age in 1967.
Yes. Better do nothing than something stupid.
Like how you just adapted yourself into a straw man!
Not how science is done
If you collect every predictive scientific paper published this year and fast-forward 50 years, a proportion of them will turn out to be correct, simply due to sheer dumb luck.
This just happens to be the first one, and the one in all of the textbooks (even the textbooks not about global warming-- textbooks about atmospheric light scattering, for example), and the one that all the climate scientists acknowledge as the beginning of accurate climate models.
This is not a paper that was picked up in retrospect, because it happened to be right-- this is the paper the started the field.
However, there is no way of knowing now, in 2017, which ones will be correct.
Bullshit. That's not how science is done. Scientists show their work and lay out their calculations
The coming Ice Age
As a schoolkid in the 60s and 70s I remember every science class telling us if we didn't fix our ways there would be another ice age.
It is obvious that you either did not pay attention and likely are just a business or liberal arts idiot, OR you have no memory of any kind.
Re:
IOW, it was not during the 60s and 70s, but about 1 month in the 70s and then it disappeared, and instead, scientists were saying we do not know, but it looks more like a major warming.
Re:
And Popular Mechanics had articles on how everyone would have their own personal airplanes. Whoop de fucking do.
https://skepticalscience.com/i... [skepticalscience.com]
Re:
Or he did hear that being taught, just like I did in the late 70s and heard the exact same thing being taught - even in the Weekly Reader (those under 40 or so probably have no clue what that even is). The last theory I heard before the "next Ice Age" theories died out was that cooling was going to be caused particulate pollution in the atmosphere keeping sunlight from hitting the ground. Looking back it doesn't make a lot of sense, IMO, but that was the theory.
Weak trolling attempt, dude...
IOW, those that make 'ice age' as though it was a HUGE deal, either was not alive or simply is a total idiot.
And yes, I do remember since I am 58 and it occurred before 10 years ago.
You weren't taught any such thing unless your teacher was a quack making shit up.
https://skepticalscience.com/i... [skepticalscience.com]
"Liberal Arts" means they tried to teach you to read, in addition to teaching you a trade.
I take it you're very proud of your trade school degree, and consider it to be more valuable than a science degree from a Liberal Arts institution, right? Right? You're not just an idiot who couldn't learn the words??!
This will help you more, sophist.
https://skepticalscience.com/i... [skepticalscience.com]
Re:The coming Ice Age
Yes. Because science doesn't dabble in truth, it deals with evidence, and likelihoods. Truth may be unchanging, but the most probable scenario has to change as you obtain more evidence.
From the 1940s to around 1980, the globe actually cooled because of industrial aerosol emissions, which reflect solar energy back out into space. From around 1910 to around 1960, CO2 mediated warming was believed to be impossible because (a) atmospheric CO2 was mistakenly believed to be in a stable equilibrium with ocean dissolved CO2 and (b) CO2's emission spectrum was mistakenly believed to overlap that of water vapor, which is much, much more common.
In the 1950s both those beliefs were disproven, by Roger Revelle's study of ocean CO2 chemistry and by more precise spectrographic instrumentation. This meant CO2-mediated warming was physically possible, however in the 1960s cooling was still the consensus because at that time scientists thought aerosol cooling would outpace CO2 warming. That was easy to believe, because the Earth was cooling before our very eyes.
In the 1970s measurements of increasing CO2 along with newly available computer modeling techniques tipped the balance of scientific consensus toward warming in the upcoming decades even though we were still in a aerosol-mediated cooling phase.
This is about as robust as a scientific result gets: an accurate prediction of a reversal of current trends. Were the predictions being made perfectly precisely correct? Of course not. But on the whole the prediction of a reversal of current temperature trends was correct. There was still significant dissent about the direction of future climate in the 80s, but by 1990 it was clear to virtually everyone in the climate research field that CO2 warming was overwhelming [wikipedia.org] aerosol cooling.
Again, that's how science works. It's about reasonable extrapolations from evidence, not eternal and unassailable truths.
So, if entirely by accident we produced enough aerosol emissions in order to neutralize global warming for decades, shouldn't it be easy right now to intentionally release aerosols which will neutralize global warming? Wouldn't this be cheaper, quicker, and less disruptive than reworking our entire economy to avoid carbon emissions?
What you are talking about is called geoengineering, and yes, people have examined the possibility of stratospheric aerosol injection.
There are some drawbacks to the procedure. CO2 has a half-life of 100 years, and CO2 levels are continuing to rise; you'd have to put a lot of aerosols into the stratosphere and continue doing so indefinitely on an increasing basis as CO2 rises. So one question is whether this is cheaper in the long run than simply curbing carbon emissions. Aerosol injection will also caus
Re:
I don't think you actually remember that at all. Just about all the papers published then predicted warming, with only a few outliers saying we were headed for an ice aga.
Actually "unrevised" raw data shows a steeper warming slope than the adjusted data. That's because the methods they used to measure sea surface temperatures back then had a cool bias. When you haul a bucket of water out of the sea it cools by evaporation before it gets on deck and you can plop a thermometer in it.
So this global warming thing... (Score:1)
Suggestion: RTFA
The medium.com article is very good by the way. Read it!
The medium.com article is very good by the way. Read it!
I've fallen for that one before. Friends don't let friends read medium.com
Throw enough studies against the wall...
Wow, in 1967 scientists predicted global warming, with a study that half a century later has proven to be largely accurate...
BUT, did that 1967 take into account all the dramatic changes that have been under-taken since 1967 to shrink the world's carbon footprint? Probably not, they got lucky.
Also, in 1974 scientists reversed course and predicted an impending ice age [wikipedia.org] - which points out that climatologists are guessing and publishing all kinds of studies putting forth all manner of possibilities, hoping ther
You're either very badly mistaken or flat-out dishonest. Most of the studies in the 1970's predicted warming. The few that didn't have been discredited or retracted.
Read and learn:
https://skepticalscience.com/ice-age-predictions-in-1970s-intermediate.htm
Re: (Score:2)
BUT, did that 1967 take into account all the dramatic changes that have been under-taken since 1967 to shrink the world's carbon footprint?
Yes, they took into account all zero of the dramatic changes.
comparison
Wow, in 1967 scientists predicted global warming, with a study that half a century later has proven to be largely accurate...
BUT, did that 1967 take into account all the dramatic changes that have been under-taken since 1967 to shrink the world's carbon footprint?
No. If you'd read the article, not just the summary, you'd see that the paper did not try to predict how much carbon dioxide would be produced. It predicted if this much carbon dioxide is produced, then this much warming would occur.
The comparison of prediction to experiment-- if you'd read the article you'd know this-- was to look at how much carbon dioxide actually was put in the atmosphere, and compare the warming to the amount predicted for that amount of carbon dioxide.
The theory turns out to be a
Really?
https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
Yes, really. What has a mantle plume under Antarctica have to do with global warming ? You're only exposing your ignorance here.
One big problem here
How did they predict CO2 output? They had an accompanying industrial growth model?
Seems like they just got lucky.
Scientific Studies Don't Matter
Do you also think that doctors talk about the danger posed by measles without ever saying what can be done about it?
Re:
1. Not really.
2. CO2 (It's carbon dioxide not cobalt gas) increases after warming from several sources, yes. But adding CO2 by burning fossil fuels also increases warming.
Not really worth arguing but correlation is often an indication of causation. That is one can't just use this phrase to disprove causation unlike some idiots think.
3. Ice age argument again? Really. Learn to troll noob.
2. CO2 (It's carbon dioxide not cobalt gas) increases after warming from several sources, yes. But adding CO2 by burning fossil fuels also increases warming. Not really worth arguing but correlation is often an indication of causation. That is one can't just use this phrase to disprove causation unlike some idiots think.
Actually the causation part is well-known. CO2 is a greenhouse gas. You can demonstrate that easily in any high-school science class.
Re:
Here's a nice demonstration how the greenhouse effect of CO2 works:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re:Except of course not
ad 2nd: CO2 did raise far before the warming. The numbers were 270 ppm CO2 in the atmosphere in 1899 (Anatole Leduc, Nouvelles Recherches sur les Gaz, 1899), 330 ppm in the 1970ies, and are 400 ppm now. Warming took of in the 1970ies, when half of the CO2 increase until now had happened already.
ad 3rd: The global temperature level of the Eem Interglacial (the last warm period before the last Ice Age) is already reached.
Re:
Re:
If you're sending the same number of people either way, and the number of people being sent is not set up to automatically scale to their productivity, then the difference in cost is $0.
Whereas most of the people on the ground work at jobs where if they got less work done, it would translate into more total hours of work their employer would have to pay for.
Easy, easy calculation! X > 0 T/F
Re:
What is Digg? Is that going to be the new slashdot?
...We need real mods not these fake ass mods...
said the AC
3rd. coming out of an ice age it is a safe bet to predict increasing temperature
Golly, if only we had some sort of geologic record to compare! Oh, wait...
Global cooling was not forecasted in the 70s.
Yeah, that never happened.
"Yeah, that never happened" is correct! Anonymous Coward says something accurate for a change.
There was no scientific consensus nor prediction by scientists that the Earth was "entering a global cooling phase."
Citations: http://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/2008BAMS2370.1 [ametsoc.org]
http://physicstoday.scitation.org/do/10.1063/PT.5.8199/full/ [scitation.org]
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-the-global-cooling-story-came-to-be/ [scientificamerican.com]
http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2005/01/the-global-cooling-myth/" [realclimate.org]
A lot of times where things do not happened as predicted are due to the predictions being addressed with possible solutions.
Global warming may or may not be bad, but some of us would like to see clear skies every now and then. The contamination is unnecessary. We don't have to be such slobs.
Anonymous Cowards might be GOOD (but I doubt it)
These arguments always tend to revolve around whether global warming is real or not. That is not the right question.
Let us assume that global warming is real. The fallacy is when people assume that global warming is BAD.
Yes, but that is a different question.
The relentless assault on climate science and on climate scientists-- using words like "hoax" "scam" and "fraud" in referring both to the science and the scientists-- is still continuing. But now the attack has forked, with attacks on the scientists continuing, but now another branch of the attack saying "well, but maybe warming is good."
I'd pay more attention to them if they weren't pretty much the same people (and funded by the same oil companies) who were saying "
Goblal warming will be bad (less food)
... The fallacy is when people assume that global warming is BAD.
The point is: think about the ECONOMICS. Global warming may be real, but the fallacy is assuming that it is bad. It may be a great thing.
Never play games with reality, you get burned [scienceheathen.com]
The only fallacy is assuming that more deserts = more food
Boilerplate denialist handwaiving.
Every extinction event in history (before man started hunting species to extinction) arose from the climate changing too fast for life to adapt to it. You may have dreams of planting wheat in Antarctica and bananas in Siberia, which would be cool if that climate c
The paper that started modern climate modelling
If you read any of the literature, you'd know that this is the reference-- the Manabe and Wetherald paper was the first to fully model the co-effect of carbon dioxide and humidity in a convective atmosphere, and is the one pretty much everybody references.
Here https://www.carbonbrief.org/pr... [carbonbrief.org] for example, or here https://www.skepticalscience.c... [skepticalscience.com]
Manabe was the grandfather of global circulation models-- pretty much all the models that exist today can be traced back to his work. This wasn't a "random" pap