United States Government IT

H1-B Administrators Are Challenging An Unusually Large Number of Applications (bloomberg.com) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the holds-on-hiring dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader decaffeinated quotes Bloomberg: Starting this summer, employers began noticing that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was challenging an unusually large number of H-1B applications. Cases that would have sailed through the approval process in earlier years ground to a halt under requests for new paperwork. The number of challenges -- officially known as "requests for evidence" or RFEs -- are up 44 percent compared to last year, according to statistics from USCIS...

"We're entering a new era," said Emily Neumann, an immigration lawyer in Houston who has been practicing for 12 years. "There's a lot more questioning, it's very burdensome." She said in past years she's counted on 90 percent of her petitions being approved by Oct. 1 in years past. This year, only 20 percent of the applications have been processed. Neumann predicts she'll still have many unresolved cases by the time next year's lottery happens in April 2018.

  • The H1B visa program is used intentionally as cheap labor to replace the American worker under the guise of 'we just can't find anyone skilled local'.

    It's more about finding a worker who will work for 1/3rd the salary.

  • H-1B visa abuse is pretty commonplace. Even B-1 visa abuse is commonplace where people from offshore wind up working here in the US for 90-180 days, then get rotated out, and another batch of people from Kerala or Bangalore moved in. The fines for that are so cheap that it is written off as a cost of doing business.

    The problem is that there are many tax incentives to abuse the visa system. For example, I can pay the payroll tax for 20 FTEs, or I can pay some contracting firm that hauls in people fresh of

  • Contrapositive Colonialism (Score:3)

    by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @02:46PM (#55531881)

    In British Colonial times, the British traveled to India to set up companies there and exploit the most talented natives.

    In US Colonial times, the most talented come voluntarily to the US to be exploited.

    Strange times, eh?

    H1-B is total crap and needs to be eliminated ASAP. Oh, but that lobbyist money from Microsoft, Oracle, Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc.

    Your Congress Critter cannot argue with that money!

  • Good! (Score:4)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @02:56PM (#55531925)
    There is plenty of available skilled labor here in America. We should not be importing labor.

  • Looks like it is true (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @03:01PM (#55531961) Journal
    I am nursing two H1B applications through the process. Both were easy cases that would have sailed through in the past. (MS Comp Sci, U Washington, massively parallel computing, MS Mech E, Cal Tech, finite element methods and mesh generation). With published papers in reputed journals.

    Both were hit with RFE. Guidance from the lawyers were:

    • Show that the job duties require the qualifications demanded in the job listing
    • Show that the candidate had the qualifications when hired.
    • Show that the job will continue to need all those qualifications for the entire duaration of the application for H1B (three years).

    They seem to be cracking down on the practice of finding unusual combinations of qualifications in the candidates (like BS in accounting, fluency in Kannada language and truck driving license), putting them all as necessary qualifications making it impossible for anyone else to apply.

    We only hire people with Masters or PhDs from top American schools. We were at a very heave disadvantage in the earlier loose era. TCS, Wipro and the assorted Indian body shoppers would grab the H1Bs and our candidates had to live through lottery. But now, we can easily meet the law, in spirit as well as the letter. Personally I welcome such strict scrutiny. It should have been like this from day 1.

    US high school grads with 1 or 2 year training is enough to do most jobs done by the Indian Body shop imports. They should not even be considered for H1B. Simple coding is all they do, and they were gaming the system. They should restrict H1Bs for Graduate degrees from US universities. That will curb the rampant resume inflation and outright lies in the resumes.

  • Even if it wasn’t the author’s intent. From TFA:

    ”For Centro, a company in Chicago that makes technology for ad agencies, the problems started this summer. Centro had applied for visas for three young employees who already had the legal right to work for a limited time after graduating from college. One of the applications had been chosen in the H-1B lottery. Emilie Clark, the company’s director of human resources, happily called the employee to tell him his immigration status was set

