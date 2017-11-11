Magazine For Museums Publishes Its 2040 Issue -- 23 Years Early

A nonprofit founded in 1906 is now offering a glimpse at 2040, according to an anonymous reader:Besides virtual reality centers (and carbon-neutral cities), it envisions de-extinction biologists who resurrect lost species. It also predicts a 2040 with orbiting storehouses to preserve historic artifacts (as well as genetic materials) as part of a collaboration with both NASA and a new American military branch called the US Space Corps. And of course, by 2040 musuems have transformed into hybrid institutions like "museum schools" and "well-being and cognitive health centers" that are both run by museums.It also predicts for-profit museums that have partnered with corporations.