Magazine For Museums Publishes Its 2040 Issue -- 23 Years Early (aam-us.org)
A nonprofit founded in 1906 is now offering a glimpse at 2040, according to an anonymous reader: The Alliance of American Museums has just published an ambitious Nov/Dec 2040 issue of Museum, the Alliance's magazine. The columns, reviews, articles, awards, and even the ads describe activities from a 2040 perspective, based on a multi-faceted consensus scenario.
Besides virtual reality centers (and carbon-neutral cities), it envisions de-extinction biologists who resurrect lost species. It also predicts a 2040 with orbiting storehouses to preserve historic artifacts (as well as genetic materials) as part of a collaboration with both NASA and a new American military branch called the US Space Corps. And of course, by 2040 musuems have transformed into hybrid institutions like "museum schools" and "well-being and cognitive health centers" that are both run by museums.
It also predicts for-profit museums that have partnered with corporations.
Like the Ark Encounter in Kentucky?
Do the writers realize for-profit museums are already a thing, most major corporations have one. Also, do they realize 2040 is about 20 years away, do they really think things are going to change that much? In the last 20 years we got the Matrix and higher speed Internets but not much changed in the fields of space exploration and health care.
How can the Ark Encounter thing be for profit if it is rapidly hemorrhaging money?
It being for-profit doesn't mean it's making a profit. But it's funny how all religious-based organizations are continuously hemorrhaging money yet don't seem to ever die. I'm pretty sure Ken Ham made a tidy profit around it personally even though it's "losing" money.
Yeah. I know that for profit and making a profit are not synonymous, but I still could not pass that one up. I could see some secular group buying them out though, and using that as an exhibit for a greater mythology museum.
The Smithsonian, brought to you by Exxon (Score:1)
Orville and Wilbur flew in 1903, both sides of WWI had fighting aircraft, and still in WWII my grandfather was drafted into the Army Air Corps because the Air Force wasn't founded until 1947...
Gagarin flew in 1961, +44 was 2005, and there's been relatively little militarization of space, yet.