Bill Gates Just Bought 25,000 Acres in the Arizona Desert
What's the world's second-richest man up to now? A Phoenix news station reports: One of Bill Gates' investment firms has spent $80 million to kickstart the development of a brand-new community in Arizona's far West Valley. The large plot of land is about 45 minutes west of downtown Phoenix off I-10 near Tonopah. The proposed community, made up of close to 25,000 acres of land, is called Belmont. According to Belmont Partners, a real estate investment group based in Arizona, the goal is to turn the land into its own "smart city."
"Belmont will create a forward-thinking community with a communication and infrastructure spine that embraces cutting-edge technology, designed around high-speed digital networks, data centers, new manufacturing technologies and distribution models, autonomous vehicles and autonomous logistics hubs," Belmont Partners said in a news release.
A former columnist for the Phoenix newspaper writes that "Unless Gates plans to turn the land into a preserve, he might want to know a few things that the locals didn't tell him..." First, Arizona doesn't have enough water to continue these kind of developments, no matter what the mouthpieces of the Real Estate Industrial Complex say... Second, climate change poses a clear and present danger to Arizona now. Summers are significantly hotter and lasting longer than a few decades ago. Massive wildfires are common, another new phenomenon. Whether Phoenix will even be inhabitable by mid-century is an open question. Already, it is a man-made environment totally dependent on electricity to power air conditioning and gasoline delivered by vulnerable pipelines. All of which make it questionable whether all the dreamed developments ever get built, much less last long.
"To be fair, wealthy people who were clever in one area -- especially tech -- often think they know a lot about everything," the columnist concludes. "If this is the case here, he might want to study up."
Arcosanti II, anyone? (Score:5, Interesting)
I grew up in Arizona, and let me tell you, a couple decades ago it was HOT. Like, 122 F in Tucson and Phoenix was not unheard of. Now, it's fairly likely to hit that every year.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arcosanti
Since the 1950s, people have thought that the cheap land could be tamed and "new ideas" would just blossom out of the goodness in people's hearts. Arcosanti is a great example, but not the only one. Last I saw the place, it had a gift shop where the hippy owners took money selling semi-erotic paintings and charcoal drawings, and invited the young folks to spend some quality time mixing concrete with desert sand... or pose for the artist. There's never going to be an Arcosanti the way it was originally envisioned, or even with a population over 10.
water shortages are bullshit (Score:1)
The naysayment regarding water is dumb. If you have cheap energy, you can either condense water from the air, even at relatively low humidity levels, or you can desalinate seawater. And Arizona DOES have cheap energy, because "solar panels in a desert".
So this city may be a stupid idea for other reasons, but not because of water shortages.
So this city may be a stupid idea for other reasons, but not because of water shortages.
Just envisioning a city designed around data storage and computing in the middle of a desert - that's grade A retardation unless he has some new computer chip which doesn't convert 99.99% of the energy put into it directly into heat or has a much much higher flops:W than we have now.
Looks like all that time I spent learning the binary language of moisture vaporators is finally going to come in pay off.
Looks like all that time I spent learning the binary language of moisture vaporators is finally going to come in pay off.
Now all you need is a scrawny and whiny teenager that knows how to swap out bad motivators in maintenance driods.
The naysayment regarding water is dumb.
It is also dumb for another reason: 90% of the water in Phoenix goes to water lawns. So just build the new city without grass, and use xeriscaping [wikipedia.org] instead. Problem solved.
The plants used in xeriscaping can save water, but they don't supply any significant amount.
Dust and gravel works too. But I kind of doubt that's what Gates had in mind.
First, one of the reasons Arizona is hot is because it is dry. There is less moisture to be had from the air than in, say, the Olympic Peninsula.
Solar stills are not very efficient in desert conditions. Their use as a method of even emergency survival in a desert area is discouraged because it takes more energy to build enough stills and time to build them than it is worth. You'll likely die of thirst in the interim.
To get anything like the amount of water for a large community, y
We'll see... (Score:2)
According to Belmont Partners, a real estate investment group based in Arizona, the goal is to turn the land into its own "smart city."
I'm really interested in how they plan to deal with the water issue, it seems like a show-stopper. Maybe they can build something to recover water from the dry arid air - because otherwise they're going to have to pipe it in, and the Colorado River is already over used... They must have considered this issue when they bought the dry desert land...
ENERGY dependence? (Score:2)
"Already, it is a man-made environment totally dependent on electricity to power air conditioning and gasoline delivered by vulnerable pipelines."
Those really aren't the issues if photovoltaic cells get as good as they are on course to. Will they even bother to go on the grid for electricity? The real issue is water.
"Already, it is a man-made environment totally dependent on electricity to power air conditioning and gasoline delivered by vulnerable pipelines."
Those really aren't the issues if photovoltaic cells get as good as they are on course to. Will they even bother to go on the grid for electricity? The real issue is water.
There's a whole ocean of water that can be used for drinking water if you've got a lot of free or cheap electricity. Just add some pipes and a desal plant.
Cheap energy pretty much makes every other problem easy.
It's the freeway (Score:2)
They bought the land to develop because a big freeway is supposed to go right through the middle. They'll extort the state for a ton of money, make a huge amount of profit and then exit before the community is fully done. So the long term viability of the site is irrelevant.
Bates (Score:1)
Nukes? (Score:1)
Maybe he's looking for a site to build one of his new reactor gadgets?
http://terrapower.com/updates [terrapower.com]
What is this shit? (Score:2)
Unlike say columnists?
C'mon, I'm sure Bill didn't just smoke a blunt and decide to go build a new city in the desert. You can bet there's a ton of experts involved who have already thought about whatever it is Mr Columnist or Mr Forum poster thinks and then some. Because that's the thing with smart people, they think about all the things you think about, plus some more.
Why did we n
Lightings anyone ?!? (Score:2)
From some statistics [vaisala.com], although Arizona isn't exactly in the "hottest" place for lightings, in Summers it seems they get a lot of thunderstorms as well. Raising constructions over a flat land could easily change statistics, however.