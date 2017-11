New Study Suggests We Don't Understand Supervolcanoes

Better microsampling (and analysis) are revealing "previously obscured" clues about how super-hot molten lava behaves, according to a Science Alert article shared by schwit1 "This does not point to prediction in any concrete way," warns geologist Brad Singer, "but it does point to the fact that we don't understand what is going on in these systems , in the period of 10 to 1,000 years that precedes a large eruption."