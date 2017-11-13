Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Monday rejected rival Broadcom's $103 billion bid to purchase the company, stating that Broadcom's proposal "dramatically undervalues" Qualcomm and comes with "significant regulatory uncertainty." "After a comprehensive review, conducted in consultation with our financial and legal advisors, the Board has concluded that Broadcom's proposal dramatically undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty," Qualcomm's Presiding Director Tom Horton said in a statement.

Qualcomm Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Broadcom's Unsolicited Proposal

