Amazon Developing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Prime Video: Report (adage.com) 5
Amazon is developing a free, ad-supported complement to its Prime streaming video service, AdAge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with Amazon's plans. From the report: The company is talking with TV networks, movie studios and other media companies about providing programming to the service, they say. Amazon Prime subscribers pay $99 per year for free shipping but also access to a mix of ad-free TV shows, movies and original series such as "Transparent" and "The Man in the High Castle." It has dabbled in commercials on Prime to a very limited degree, putting ads inside National Football League games this season and offering smaller opportunities for brand integrations. A version paid for by advertisers instead of subscribers could provide a new foothold in streaming video for marketers, whose opportunities to run commercials are eroding as audiences drift away from traditional TV and toward ad-free services like Netflix and Prime.
That's a much better topic for Slashdot than Bill Gates' pledge to fight... eh... what was it again?
Pretty sure he's starting a war on sand: first the Arizona property he plans to pave over and now Alzheimers (brain sand.) Incidentally, there's already a drug which eliminates brain sand, so the only real issue is getting people to take it before the stuff destroys their brain.
The title itself specifies Ad-supported version of Prime Video, no need to go into panic mode.