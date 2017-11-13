Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Amazon Developing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Prime Video: Report (adage.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Amazon is developing a free, ad-supported complement to its Prime streaming video service, AdAge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with Amazon's plans. From the report: The company is talking with TV networks, movie studios and other media companies about providing programming to the service, they say. Amazon Prime subscribers pay $99 per year for free shipping but also access to a mix of ad-free TV shows, movies and original series such as "Transparent" and "The Man in the High Castle." It has dabbled in commercials on Prime to a very limited degree, putting ads inside National Football League games this season and offering smaller opportunities for brand integrations. A version paid for by advertisers instead of subscribers could provide a new foothold in streaming video for marketers, whose opportunities to run commercials are eroding as audiences drift away from traditional TV and toward ad-free services like Netflix and Prime.

  • That's a much better topic for Slashdot than Bill Gates' pledge to fight... eh... what was it again?

    • That's a much better topic for Slashdot than Bill Gates' pledge to fight... eh... what was it again?

      Pretty sure he's starting a war on sand: first the Arizona property he plans to pave over and now Alzheimers (brain sand.) Incidentally, there's already a drug which eliminates brain sand, so the only real issue is getting people to take it before the stuff destroys their brain.

  • I consume probably over $300/month on average from Amazon Video (not accounting for the Prime membership) because I sit at the computer programming most of the day and can put it on a monitor on the side. If I had to have ads playing during shows/movies that would drop to $0/month. I'd prefer getting DVDs for series off of eBay or just not watching anything than sit through marketing filth and allowing it to influence my thoughts in any way.

