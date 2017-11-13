Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Microsoft Open Source Windows Technology

Munich Council: To Hell With Linux, We're Going Full Windows in 2020 (theregister.co.uk) 275

Posted by msmash from the major-pivotal dept.
The German city of Munich, which received much popularity back in the day when it first ditched Microsoft's services in favor of open-source software, has now agreed to stop using Linux and switch back to Windows. If the decision is ratified by the full council in two weeks, Windows 10 will start rolling out across the city in 2020. From a report: A coalition of Social Democrats and Conservatives on the committee voted for the Windows migration last week, Social Democrat councillor Anne Hubner told The Register. Munich rose to fame in the open-source world for deciding to use Linux and LibreOffice to make the city independent from the claws of Microsoft. But the plan was never fully realised -- mail servers, for instance, eventually wound up migrating to Microsoft Exchange -- and in February the city council formally voted to end Linux migration and go back to Microsoft. Hubner said the city has struggled with LiMux adoption. "Users were unhappy and software essential for the public sector is mostly only available for Windows," she said. She estimated about half of the 800 or so total programs needed don't run on Linux and "many others need a lot of effort and workarounds." Hubner added, "in the past 15 years, much of our efforts were put into becoming independent from Microsoft," including spending "a lot of money looking for workarounds" but "those efforts eventually failed." A full council vote on Windows 10 2020 migration is set for November 23, Hubner said. However, the Social Democrats and Conservatives have a majority in the council, and the outcome is expected to be the same as in committee.

Munich Council: To Hell With Linux, We're Going Full Windows in 2020 More | Reply

Munich Council: To Hell With Linux, We're Going Full Windows in 2020

Comments Filter:

  • Roll the clock back six months, didn't I read about this before?

    I give it 10 days for another article to come out saying "No, we're staying with Linux."

    I am always suspicious of things like this because someone is probably getting paid by Microsoft (nothing as obvious as cash, more like items of tangible value) to do the switch.

    Also, first post? :)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by cyn1c77 ( 928549 )

      Yes, and Microsoft wants to make sure it makes the front page of every news source, no doubt!

    • Re:Doesn't this continutally come up for Munich? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by OpenSourced ( 323149 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:41PM (#55541081) Journal

      I am always suspicious of things like this because someone is probably getting paid by Microsoft

      More likely the city is playing for a good price in the transition. It's not useful to deny the reality that the Windows ecosystem is easier, more complete and more familiar than the Linux one. Moving to Linux means limitations in software and hardware. Limitations mean that you cannot do your work as easily as in Windows.

      A single city, even a behemoth like Munich, is not enough to change that reality. When (if ever) we get a big country committed to Linux we would see drivers being developed for all kind of peripherals if they wanted to enter into tenders, software being adapted (a replacement for Exchange, hopefully), schools teaching with it... But until then the advance is going to be a glacial one, and only major mistakes by Microsoft are going to change that.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 )

        software being adapted (a replacement for Exchange, hopefully)

        There's not a big chance of that ever happening because it's a business application and nerds only want to play with file systems, graphical user interfaces, image editors, etc. You'll have thousands of commercial-quality Linux-only games before you have a Linux-only version of something even closely similar to Microsoft Exchange.

        • Re:Doesn't this continutally come up for Munich? (Score:4, Informative)

          by RazorSharp ( 1418697 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @01:27PM (#55541519)

          You'll have thousands of commercial-quality Linux-only games before you have a Linux-only version of something even closely similar to Microsoft Exchange.

          Unless someone pays for it. That's what made the Munich experiment so exciting: once those major tools are developed, there's no reason governments can't become untethered from proprietary software. LibreOffice is a perfect example of this. I used to use OpenOffice out of principle and I dealt with its shortcomings (and I used Excel because OpenOffice just didn't cut it when it came to spreadsheets). Now I use LibreOffice because I prefer it as a word processor and Calc has become functional.

          Someone just needs to get the ball rolling.

        • On premise Exchange is as dead as the proverbial dodo. These days the only real question is whether to switch to Google.

    • If they really wanted to Switch they should go with Nintendo.

    • Should I mod this FUD up for Funny?

  • Does this mean WWIII is coming? Don't mention the War.

  • Microsoft hegemony (Score:5, Informative)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:33PM (#55541027) Journal
    It's not that it's a great product, or even a good product. Microsoft is like kobolds, or Starbuck's; flood the market, drown everything else out. They're the Zerg Rush of the OS world.

    • MS Office is a good product. Much better than OpenOffice. But Microsoft's constant struggle to reinvent Office to sell a new product will eventually bust them.

      • Whenever I have a choice, I will choose to use LibreOffice. I think that the constant struggle to reinvent MS Office has already busted it.

        But since you specifically state "OpenOffice", perhaps your experience comparing them is somewhat dated.
    • Except it is a good product - for the purposes of what the end-users want. Linux is all well and fine and great and dandy, except when it comes to: A) 3rd party development support B) Hardware vendor support C) Enterprise grade support D) End-user training programs and support This is why Linux continues to struggle in adopt-ability. And no - Android doesn't count. The Android system that everyone sees/utilizes is abstracted away from Linux to the point that the underlying OS isn't ever truly known to

  • Pet Windows Programs (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:34PM (#55541041)

    mail servers, for instance, eventually wound up migrating to Microsoft Exchange

    WTH? E-mail is one of the easiest systems to NOT use any Windows-specific software with --- in fact, the more mature implementations of SMTP and IMAP servers run on Linux and much more robustly, than those pieces of shit called 'Exchange' and 'Outlook'.

    "Users were unhappy and software essential for the public sector is mostly only available for Windows," she said. She estimated about half of the 800 or so total programs needed don't run on Linux

    Seriously.... 800 "Needed" Windows programs? WTF. I call BS. How about supplying a list.
    Part of migrating is CHANGING which business apps you will use, to focus more on Web-based solutions, and replace Windows client apps with substitutes that provide the necessary capabilities.

    By the way, Linux or OS X should be EASY to adopt on 100% of endpoints, even with specialized software, even if some legacy apps are still required; thanks to Terminal Services or Citrix-based solutions, specialized published apps can execute from a more limited number of machines.

    • Re:Pet Windows Programs (Score:5, Informative)

      by i286NiNJA ( 2558547 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:44PM (#55541105)

      Outlook and exchange are the tools of the managerial class. So if it's a choice between learning a brand new email/calendar application or blowing 100k-ish on an exchange/windows license. They'll cling to outlook.

      Since now you have a AD controller, exchange server, and the boss running windows it's just a slow creep until you're back to Microsoft. It's interesting how much you can intuit about a company by how much microsoft they have running.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        It's interesting how much you can intuit about a company by how much microsoft they have running

        Our company is successful, growing, progressive, and ethical. We use almost all Microsoft software. What's your point?

      • Re:Pet Windows Programs (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @01:10PM (#55541345)
        Exchange offers a lot of organizational-level management tools (e.g. revoking email privileges for a fired employee while retaining their emails for reference by their replacement) which are sorely lacking in open source mail servers. I despise Outlook and haven't touched it since my first contact with it in the 1990s. But I used to run a Unix-based mail server, and I totally understand why Exchange is so popular with companies.

        What's going on here is a failure of open source to provide the tools the customer wants. Companies and organizations (charities, government) want these sorts of email management tools. But open source coders are very individualist and generally aghast at the idea of a manager having that sort of power over "your" email. So they don't put any work into adding those sorts of capabilities even if that's what the customers want.

        Meanwhile, the customers are so desperate for said tools that they're willing to pay good money for them. Microsoft steps up and says they'll gladly take your money in exchange for creating these tools. And the open source community sneers at the entire thing even though they've basically driven the organization to Microsoft by refusing to provide the tools the organization needed to operate.
        • Micro$oft: We'll put the goose back in your step.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by whoever57 ( 658626 )

          Exchange offers a lot of organizational-level management tools (e.g. revoking email privileges for a fired employee while retaining their emails for reference by their replacement) which are sorely lacking in open source mail servers.

          Don't be stupid. Of course you can revoke email privileges while retaining the actual emails with most (if not all) open-source mail servers.

          Email isn't what drives Exchange. Calendar integration is what drives it. That plus ignorant managers who think that Outlook IS email.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          This right here.

          Most people don't want to dick around with 27 independent utilities to get something simple done. With Exchange+Outlook, you install the server, you install the clients, and you use the admin interface on the server to allow the clients to do their thing. What thing? Email, shared calendars, contact management, task lists, integration with other systems that need to send notifications to your users or that your users want to send notifications out to external addresses on their behalf, that

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          On a modern mail server using postfix (for example) it's actually quite easy to disable a terminated user's mail login and make his email available to his replacement.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Ranbot ( 2648297 )

        Outlook and exchange are the tools of the managerial class. So if it's a choice between learning a brand new email/calendar application or blowing 100k-ish on an exchange/windows license. They'll cling to outlook.

        What if the $100k-ish for an exchange/windows license allowing people "cling" to Outlook is more efficient/cost-effective than retraining the hundreds or thousands of "managerial class" [public or private] employees to use a different system? For many many people just altering an interface is enough to confuse and make them more inefficient even if the system capabilities are the exactly the same. This is particularly true for older generations who might be the more experienced workers with other valuable s

      • it's a defacto standard. I can send somebody an invite an know it'll show up on their Calendar.

        • Not sure what I'd replace it with but I know my invites work just fine with my google calendar. Most executive complaints with outlook are related to finding that some feature has moved or one of 100 features doesn't work right. In reality the next iteration of outlook is going to generate some of these complaints but they're going to be much more likely to jump on it, not-outlook will just never get a fair shake from a PHB
          Outlook is a piece of shit with 20 years of UI cruft including unnecessary modal d

    • Re: Pet Windows Programs (Score:4, Informative)

      by pchasco ( 651819 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:48PM (#55541151)
      You forgot to address one of the more important points: âoeUsers didnâ(TM)t like it.â I like and use Linux, but if you think itâ(TM)s better on the desktop for non-power users, youâ(TM)re deluding yourself. Windows is solid - I hardly ever have crashes, itâ(TM)s fast, and itâ(TM)s compatible with everything. The only issue I have is drivers no longer being kept up to date, primarily my for Bluetooth and WiFi.

    • Re:Pet Windows Programs (Score:5, Insightful)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:52PM (#55541193)

      WTH? E-mail is one of the easiest systems to NOT use any Windows-specific software with --- in fact, the more mature implementations of SMTP and IMAP servers run on Linux and much more robustly, than those pieces of shit called 'Exchange' and 'Outlook'.

      Look next time just post: "I have no idea what I'm talking about". It would be easier on everyone.

      Comparing IMAP/SMTP to an Outlook Exchange combination is like comparing chalk and a 5 course degustation de fromage. The two are so remotely different in capability and administration that it makes me wonder if you've ever administered an email server or have ever actually used outlook in a corporate environment.

      Seriously.... 800 "Needed" Windows programs? WTF. I call BS.

      And now you're showing just how little you know about the public sector.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kaoshin ( 110328 )
      I read the article as:

      We initially decided to do this massive OS migration, but didn't think to check first as to whether or not many important apps were compatible or had replacements that our users would be willing to accept. And yeah, so what if there were hundreds of these critical oversights. The important part is that you can totally trust our planning this time as we devote more of your hard earned bucks into another migration. What could go wrong?

    • Up until 5 years ago we used to use imap/smtp onsite on a cluster of Linux machines. The one thing we were missing was integrated calendaring support. We have about 800,000+ accounts.

      We migrated to Google Apps for Enterprise - but it has integrated calendaring, tele-conference software, notekeeping docs for meetings, etc etc - its the kind of stuff you get with exchange/outlook.com.

      With our Linux environment - there was stuff we could tack on to do that, but honestly it felt like a massive kludge - and most

    • mail servers, for instance, eventually wound up migrating to Microsoft Exchange

      WTH? E-mail is one of the easiest systems to NOT use any Windows-specific software with --- in fact, the more mature implementations of SMTP and IMAP servers run on Linux and much more robustly, than those pieces of shit called 'Exchange' and 'Outlook'.

      Let the church say "Amen" to that one. I work for a US based Fortune 500 company as a result of being hired by a company they bought out. They left us alone for several years and during that time we maintained our own email systems on Linux. It was so much easier than now when we are forced to use corporate Exchange servers with awful Outlook clients. I just despise Outlook and remain amazed that people actually like it. When we ran our own servers I could write procmail rules to handle my email and d

    • mail servers, for instance, eventually wound up migrating to Microsoft Exchange

      WTH? E-mail is one of the easiest systems to NOT use any Windows-specific software with --- in fact, the more mature implementations of SMTP and IMAP servers run on Linux and much more robustly, than those pieces of shit called 'Exchange' and 'Outlook'.

      I'd agree here, even with MS endpoints I can't understand how you couldn't have Linux mail servers.

      "Users were unhappy and software essential for the public sector is mostly only available for Windows," she said. She estimated about half of the 800 or so total programs needed don't run on Linux

      Seriously.... 800 "Needed" Windows programs? WTF. I call BS. How about supplying a list.
      Part of migrating is CHANGING which business apps you will use, to focus more on Web-based solutions, and replace Windows client apps with substitutes that provide the necessary capabilities.

      By the way, Linux or OS X should be EASY to adopt on 100% of endpoints, even with specialized software, even if some legacy apps are still required; thanks to Terminal Services or Citrix-based solutions, specialized published apps can execute from a more limited number of machines.

      This part makes sense to me. A municipal government isn't just secretaries and managers writing up documents and exchanging emails. There's transport, project planning, engineering, etc. Each of those departments is going to have its own specialized software, and the industry standard software is going to predominantly be windows.

      You might be able to find something on Linux with sufficient functionality, you m

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I'm sort of convinced if calendaring could have been hacked into the IMAP standard at some point in the late 1990s, it would have killed off a lot of the Outlook/Exchange momentum.

    • the more mature implementations of SMTP and IMAP servers run on Linux and much more robustly

      Exchange isn't just about transferring mail. It's a full groupware package, with email, calendars, contacts, and tasks. And then they may be using software that has Exchange integrations or Outlook plugins.

      And just to be clear, I'm not arguing that they made the right choice. I'm just saying that throwing SMTP and IMAP onto a Linux box doesn't begin to replicate the full feature set of Exchange.

    • Outlook provides capabilities that aren't really matched well on Linux. Yes, I suppose I could have one vendor's email application and another vendor's Calendar application which then both talk to a third and forth vendor's server. And none of these tend to have third-party module capabilities found in Outlook. I can link Salesforce functionality into my Outlook client and use my Outlook client to do 75-90% of my organizing job for me. I can then push this all back to Skype for Business (Lync) with full pre

  • Windows is about the ecosystem, not just the OS. Microsoft and everyone who developed every LOB application imaginable in .Net has an insurmountable lead at this point. For the majority of people who use computers to work, but are not IT people, computers = Windows.

    Kudos to Munich for spending 15 years learning this lesson the hard way. If any project was going to work, it would have been this one.

    • You must be kidding. With everything moving to the cloud, the desktop OS becomes more irrelevant every year. You will start seeing other OS making inroads over Windows as this continues. This is more about some sales people bribing ("lobbying") the right people.

      • Re:I'm Shocked, Shocked I Tell You! (Score:4, Insightful)

        by war4peace ( 1628283 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:50PM (#55541165)

        You must be kidding. With everything moving to the cloud, the desktop OS becomes more irrelevant every year. You will start seeing other OS making inroads over Windows as this continues. This is more about some sales people bribing ("lobbying") the right people.

        Save the Cloud thing, I've been hearing this for the past couple decades...

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dave562 ( 969951 )

        We will see how that goes.

        The cloud is great for new organizations that not already heavily invested in Windows.

        The cloud is great for brand new applications that are written to run there from scratch.

        I worked with a couple of different city governments here in America. They have a whole slew of applications that while not all that complex, are Windows only. Applications like permit systems and rec center scheduling tools.

        The in house tools do not even scratch the surface of the challenges that come from

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        With everything moving to the cloud, the desktop OS becomes more irrelevant every year.

        Important applications are not moving to "the cloud" as you say.

      • That's exactly what this was about. Microsoft is the "Comcast" of the software world. Microsoft clawing their turf back one city government at a time.

  • That's what the Linux community never got. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    She estimated about half of the 800 or so total programs needed don't run on Linux and "many others need a lot of effort and workarounds."

    Different scenario but the small (about 50 ppl) co I work for looked into and rejected Linux for the same reasons.

    What the Linux community needs to understand is people need real world problems solved. They do not need yet another reskin of the login screen, or Desktop Environment #933. They need Photoshop (NOT gimp!). They need their real accounting package (NOT gnucash). They need the applcations which drive real work in the real world, not some inferior hard to use and not very capable substitutes.

    TH

    • The Linux community trying to "fix" the problem of adoption by fussing around with file systems and GUIs is like the Windows community trying to "fix" Windows by adding LED lighting to their computer cases.

    • to many distros as well some apps only have repos for some of them and manual installs / updates can be a pain to do for some that don't have a repo or rpm for your distro.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jabuzz ( 182671 )

      Accounting package? Who the hell runs an accounting package on their desktop in 2017 in a business with 50 people? Either outsource it and run it in a web browser or run it locally and access it in a web browser.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        Who the hell runs an accounting package on their desktop in 2017 in a business with 50 people?

        You don't know what you're talking about. Accounting for a 50 person company can't be done well in a browser. It's the wrong tool for the job.
  • I guess 2017 is the year of the Windows desktop
  • By the balls they have us. By the fucking balls
  • It's basically impossible to have 800 custom windows only apps. Hoards of school districts in the the US have switched to Chromebooks which is basically just linux , that runs one app only , a web browser and that is it. Most likely it is few high up users were 2 years babies "I want my Start button" and "I want to run iTunes"

  • End-user wise, most OSes today are fine for client devices because web browsers work well on all of them. The killer is the actual business applications...I imagine a city government builds up quite a large portfolio of applications over time, both current and legacy, packaged and home-grown. I work in a non-government but very similar vertical market, where there are really only 2 or 3 vendors supporting any particular system. Getting those entrenched vendors to adapt to anything is hard because they want

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      Getting those entrenched vendors to adapt to anything is hard because they want to keep collecting license fees without having to modernize the applications.

      I work with a vertical market app that still uses *filesharing* databases. They have a weird lock on a very specific vertical market and their people are literally happy to tell you they have NO plans to move to a SQL-type database application, despite a huge demand for the application on mobile and other non-Windows based platforms where network database connectivity is the only sane thing to do.

      Because of this, clients who want any kind of "mobile" access wind up running Windows VMs (some run whole deskt

  • 800 programs?! (Score:3)

    by Maury Markowitz ( 452832 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:54PM (#55541213) Homepage

    > half of the 800 or so total programs needed

    They have 800 programs they use?

    Color me sceptical. Excluding games, I don't think I've run 800 different programs if I go back even to my Atari days.

    I've worked in large public organizations before, and I recall maybe two dozen programs being used, a third of them being Office (MS Project is still out there) and the rest since replaced by web servers.

  • I work in the public sector on computers all day. The only applications that people use here are office-type applications (word processors, spreadsheets, etc.) and web database applications. Either of these can easily be run or accessed on any OS.
    I really do not understand the "Windows ONLY" need at all.

    • 1) MS has been attacking this from the start. Every Linux misstep is amplified and scrutinized with a double standard.
      2) Massive multinationals have more power than most governments and outlast political careers.
      3) Early adopters pay an additional price; even at a higher price, Open Source is a long term game. Commercial is a perpetual subscription to a 3rd party's short term game, on their terms.
      4) THE TREND IS TO THE CLOUD even MS is going that way! Internal services (indoor cloud?) also.
      5) When everythin

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      People do lots of different jobs than what you do. People with jobs different than what you do frequently need different software to do their jobs than you need to do your job.
    • Most public sector and utility spaces were among the first adopters of computers and as such invested heavily in automation of paperwork at the least. This means they all have dozens if not hundreds (all the individual clients I've had have had hundreds) of legacy applications with so much business logic it would take millions of dollars in development time (with low budget developers and no PM/QA/test/documentation accounted for) to replace a single one of them - in spite of each and every one looking lud

  • If KDE and GNOME had positioned themselves as full operating systems a la Android and "distros" were an exotic geek thing, desktop Linux might actually be a thing by now. Look at what OS X really is. Most of it is a DE like KDE or GNOME that runs on top of Darwin, but the same company manages both sides. If KDE or GNOME had done that, the results would probably be very similar. Heck, something like going from X.Org to Wayland would be completely invisible to ordinary users.

  • LiMux ... Bigest mistake of Munich (Score:5, Insightful)

    by williamyf ( 227051 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @01:05PM (#55541307)

    And before I have to duck for cover, I'll have to say I favoured Munich move to FOSS, I used it as a case example advocating for similar moves (while also pointing out the errors, of course). I've been to Munich (Siemens Training OMC-S, great memories from Kunstpark-ost), and I love the city and its people.

    If you are going from Closed source to open source, there are a few pitfalls to avoid.

    First, for a project like Munich, the LAST thing you replace is the Desktop OS of Users. You first replace the apps. And DO NOT EVEN CONSIDER a rip and replace strategy.

    You replace the apps it in waves, using your chosen crossplatform FOSS alternatives (I understand Munich did something along this lines).

    And ALSO for each wave you have a SWAT/Crack team on the Helpdesk specificaly dedicated to help the users master that specific wave of the transition.

    And ALSO adequate training for each and every wave to boot (and the training for each specific wave has to be done BEFORE the wave starts, and for Every employee)

    Remember, for us techies, changing from IE11 to Firefox, or from word to Libreoffice writer may seem easy, but for a public servant who was trained as, say an administrator or lawyer, it may not come so naturaly.

    First you start with the low hanging fruit of things like Your users' browsers (perhaps with a creative use of a plugin like "use IE here", prepopulated with suitable lists) and PDF viewers/generators.

    Then along Comes Powerpoint (please notice that I said Powerpoint, not Office), with the trick of setting up PowerPoint Viewer as the default PowerPoint program and things like publisher.

    Then comes the turn of Word. This will be a problem because all the damaged formats. Here Word Viewer and your SWAT transition team will prove invaluable...

    Then comes a hard nut to crack. Excel. But by now, your users should have the perception that changes from Comercial SW to FOSS are not "that hard", and that the SWAT Team has their back.

    Then, comes the boss fight: Exchange Server. Please remeber that exchange server is not only email, but also calendaring, and many of those functions are still unmatched by FOSS alternatives. Let alone migrating the historic data stores....

    After all apps are more or less migrated (Including rewriting web apps to be crossbrowser, creative use of wine for some custom apps, directing user to web interfaces of certain packages instead of using custom clients), is the turn (finally) of the OS itself.

    And here is were I explain why LiMux was a mistake. If you have limited resources, why on earth would you squander thoise resourses doing your own distro? And with NO commercial support to boot!

    Instead they should have choosen a specific distro as prefered parthner, working with them on the distro (trying to steer them to a mutualy agreable middle ground) and then making a complementary package to further customize the distro. In the UE alone there are two well known players (Mandriva and Suse in alpha order). One of then (Suse) is even in your home country. Surely there are many more...

    But nooo, for some reason, someone decided to re-implement the weel (without commercial support), henceforth LiMux.

    Here in Venezuela, the same happened, instead of using an already created distro, they created something called Canaima (a distro to be used for both Desktops and Servers), with no commercial support, and is just a re-spinig of debian, squandering precious resources...

    I am sad to see Munich retreat back to Windows. But I can also understand why they do it, and some of the mistakes they made along the way....

  • So, let's talk about what really happened. (Score:3)

    by xrobertcmx ( 802547 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @01:36PM (#55541583) Journal
    First they went there own way with out of date software. They didn't contract this to some outfit like SuSE or Canonical. That would have been the smart thing. Second, Microsoft opened a massive office in Munich. That means jobs, money, taxes. Not too hard to figure out why they went the way they did. Microsoft has spent years throwing money at them to move.

  • I can sort of see them going back to Windows 7, since that's an OS suitable for real work, but Windows 10?
    It's hard to see how to get work done with all those annoying tiles moving around and vying for your attention and the flat white UI with thin borders which cause eye strain. I suppose IT can produce an OS image without all that crap, but will they get any support from Microsoft?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      It's hard to see how to get work done with all those annoying tiles moving around and vying for your attention and the flat white UI with thin borders which cause eye strain

      It must be hard being so delicate.

  • Never go full Windows.

  • i plan to blacklist all their ip addresses in my /etc/hosts file

  • LiMux was handled by idiots, plain and simple. Current decisions were brought on by people who know zilch about computers and couldn't tell a client from a server if their life depended on it. Breathtakingly dumb people with a stupid political and personal agenda, most certainly bribed by MS lobbyists. If you want to know how Projects like these get f*cked up by idiots that only know Windows and have zero concept of computers, look no further than the LiMux desaster.

    Meanwhile SchwÃbisch Hall is doing j

  • mac os can work if they just open to more hardware (not tied to there thin and looks ideas)

    Where is the tough book laptops for apple?

    Say a good $600-$1000 desktop (does not need to be a gamer system) not the very out of date and under powered mini.

    A server system or the rights to run mac os server in a VM on any base hardware.

    A system that some can pull the storage before sending it out for service?

  • And still they couldn't find/create the tools they need to do their jobs on Linux:

    Hubner said the city has struggled with LiMux adoption. "Users were unhappy and software essential for the public sector is mostly only available for Windows," she said. She estimated about half of the 800 or so total programs needed don't run on Linux and "many others need a lot of effort and workarounds."

    I fully expect Linux Zealots will rage about how "if they only gave it more time"...

  • Typical conversation between Linux Desktop Support and a newly converted End-User:

    LDS: Here's your shiny new Linux computer. It's much faster, much more secure and cost the company a lot less than Windows
    EU: How do I get to my C: drive?
    LDS: RTFM, you idiot
    EU: How do I open the manual to read it?
    LDS: man gedit, you idiot
    EU: man what? how do I run the man command?
    LDS: RTFM or man terminal, you idiot

    And the Linux fanboyz wonder why Linux adoption outside of IT professionals is so low... smh

  • It's pretty clear that:

    1. Money (still) talks. Them that has the gold makes the rules.

    2. Democracy is a dead facade (at least in Muenchen).

    But after all - if the government of Germany acts in the interests of a foreign country (for whatever inexplicable reasons), why not the government of Muenchen?

    All over the world, though, people whose destiny is not controlled by businesspeople hungry for money and power can do as seems best to them.

  • Never go full Windows!

Slashdot Top Deals

"I prefer rogues to imbeciles, because they sometimes take a rest." -- Alexandre Dumas (fils)

Close