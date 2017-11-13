Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Munich Council: To Hell With Linux, We're Going Full Windows in 2020

Posted by msmash
The German city of Munich, which received much popularity back in the day when it first ditched Microsoft's services in favor of open-source software, has now agreed to stop using Linux and switch back to Windows. If the decision is ratified by the full council in two weeks, Windows 10 will start rolling out across the city in 2020. From a report: A coalition of Social Democrats and Conservatives on the committee voted for the Windows migration last week, Social Democrat councillor Anne Hubner told The Register. Munich rose to fame in the open-source world for deciding to use Linux and LibreOffice to make the city independent from the claws of Microsoft. But the plan was never fully realised -- mail servers, for instance, eventually wound up migrating to Microsoft Exchange -- and in February the city council formally voted to end Linux migration and go back to Microsoft. Hubner said the city has struggled with LiMux adoption. "Users were unhappy and software essential for the public sector is mostly only available for Windows," she said. She estimated about half of the 800 or so total programs needed don't run on Linux and "many others need a lot of effort and workarounds." Hubner added, "in the past 15 years, much of our efforts were put into becoming independent from Microsoft," including spending "a lot of money looking for workarounds" but "those efforts eventually failed." A full council vote on Windows 10 2020 migration is set for November 23, Hubner said. However, the Social Democrats and Conservatives have a majority in the council, and the outcome is expected to be the same as in committee.

  • Does this mean WWIII is coming? Don't mention the War.

  • A coalition of Social Democrats and Conservatives on the committee voted for the Windows migration last week,

    So, are Social Democrats over there the same thing as what we could call "socialists"?

  • Microsoft hegemony (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:33PM (#55541027) Journal
    It's not that it's a great product, or even a good product. Microsoft is like kobolds, or Starbuck's; flood the market, drown everything else out. They're the Zerg Rush of the OS world.

  • Pet Windows Programs (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:34PM (#55541041)

    mail servers, for instance, eventually wound up migrating to Microsoft Exchange

    WTH? E-mail is one of the easiest systems to NOT use any Windows-specific software with --- in fact, the more mature implementations of SMTP and IMAP servers run on Linux and much more robustly, than those pieces of shit called 'Exchange' and 'Outlook'.

    "Users were unhappy and software essential for the public sector is mostly only available for Windows," she said. She estimated about half of the 800 or so total programs needed don't run on Linux

    Seriously.... 800 "Needed" Windows programs? WTF. I call BS. How about supplying a list.
    Part of migrating is CHANGING which business apps you will use, to focus more on Web-based solutions, and replace Windows client apps with substitutes that provide the necessary capabilities.

    By the way, Linux or OS X should be EASY to adopt on 100% of endpoints, even with specialized software, even if some legacy apps are still required; thanks to Terminal Services or Citrix-based solutions, specialized published apps can execute from a more limited number of machines.

    • Outlook and exchange are the tools of the managerial class. So if it's a choice between learning a brand new email/calendar application or blowing 100k-ish on an exchange/windows license. They'll cling to outlook.

      Since now you have a AD controller, exchange server, and the boss running windows it's just a slow creep until you're back to Microsoft. It's interesting how much you can intuit about a company by how much microsoft they have running.

    • You forgot to address one of the more important points: âoeUsers didnâ(TM)t like it.â I like and use Linux, but if you think itâ(TM)s better on the desktop for non-power users, youâ(TM)re deluding yourself. Windows is solid - I hardly ever have crashes, itâ(TM)s fast, and itâ(TM)s compatible with everything. The only issue I have is drivers no longer being kept up to date, primarily my for Bluetooth and WiFi.

  • Windows is about the ecosystem, not just the OS. Microsoft and everyone who developed every LOB application imaginable in .Net has an insurmountable lead at this point. For the majority of people who use computers to work, but are not IT people, computers = Windows.

    Kudos to Munich for spending 15 years learning this lesson the hard way. If any project was going to work, it would have been this one.

    • You must be kidding. With everything moving to the cloud, the desktop OS becomes more irrelevant every year. You will start seeing other OS making inroads over Windows as this continues. This is more about some sales people bribing ("lobbying") the right people.

      • You must be kidding. With everything moving to the cloud, the desktop OS becomes more irrelevant every year. You will start seeing other OS making inroads over Windows as this continues. This is more about some sales people bribing ("lobbying") the right people.

        Save the Cloud thing, I've been hearing this for the past couple decades...

  • I guess 2017 is the year of the Windows desktop

