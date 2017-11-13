Payphones Still Make Millions of Dollars (vice.com) 57
From a report on Motherboard: Disruption-y tech companies like Uber and Twitter are a big part of "the discourse" and our daily lives, but neither of them make any profit. You know what once-groundbreaking technology doesn't have any problems making bank year after year? That's right, it's payphones. Most people now have a cell phone, so you may have wondered who still uses those rusted, quarter-eating boxes. As it turns out, a lot of people do. According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's 2017 monitoring report, payphones in Canada made $22 million CAD in 2016 (this figure may not account for the cost of upkeep, but the CRTC has stated in the past that payphones are "financially viable at current rates.") That's spread out among nearly 60,000 payphones in the country, which made roughly $300 per phone over the course of the year. That's at least a few calls per day, each. The US numbers are similar: The FCC reports that in 2015 payphones made $286 million, which is comparable for a population ten times the size of Canada's.
'nuff said.
'nuff said.
Maybe, but I think they prefer burner cell phones to pay phones.
That used to be the case because cheap phones didn't have GPS. It's 2017, all phones have GPS.
It's VERY easy to fake GPS. Just download an app that overrides the GPS and put yourself wherever you want to be. Just for fun, I made it look like I was in London.
I can see this (Score:3)
Just get a basic Android Phone (or iPod touch) and get a VOIP number. Works everywhere that you have WiFi, which is more ubiquitous than pay phones these days. I know quite a few people who do this. I really only pay for service because I like having mobile internet. If I was only paying for talk/text access, I would probably opt for just using VOIP over WiFi.
We do have programs for people who can't get access
https://www.fcc.gov/general/lifeline-program-low-income-consumers
$286M is revenue, not profit. The profit is just enough so that it isn't (yet) worth removing all the pay phones. But new pay phones are not being installed, and broken pay phones are often removed rather than repaired.
1. Ranch houses in Hayward are overpriced
2. Dollar purchasing power is too low
Pick at least one.
And, for contact with my clients wanting a dime bag or two.
feel me?
I don't know about the rest of your post, but if you're paying 100$ for a quarter, you're getting screwed. A quarter is only worth 0.25$.
Only if there was 100 dimes in the bag.
These sorts of jokes, they write themselves.
Dime bags were $10 in the 1970s.
In my circles, a dime bag is still $10. The size changes, not the price. A dime's about a gram of medicinal-grade weed. In college, a dime was about a quarter ounce of schwag.
In college (late 90's), I paid $40/Oz or $120/QP. I now pay $10/gram. It's much better quality, but not so much better to justify the increase in price. In college, the pager/pay phone alternative was still popular. Now the most popular alternative is paying $200 to get diagnosed with a qualifying condition and going to one of Albuquerque's many dispensaries.
Does this include prisons? (Score:4, Insightful)
My understanding is that there is some really questionable pricing/gouging for phone calls from prisons.
I'm really wondering if calls from prisons are included as part of their numbers here.
This was exactly my thought. You beat me to the post.
you have a collect call from a inmate this call costs $5 for the first minute and $1 each additional minute
Anyone trying to get a ransom (Score:1)
Scale (Score:2)
$300 per phone per year is a horrible rate considering the amount of capital involved. That doesn't even account for all expenses. Compare that to vending machines. I wouldn't be surprised to see the profit from all vending machines over the US or Canada to be well over a billion dollars per year.
Removing change before it's too full to accept more money.
Shut up, or the profit on all those home flipping shows are going to start looking far less impressive.
The concept you are missing is 'sunk cost'.
In some rustbelt shithole, there are warehouses full of old, perfect condition payphones.
also get collect call fees and calling card fees (Score:2)
also get collect call fees and calling card fees from the phone with out having to collect coins from the phones.
300 bucks per phone per year (Score:1)
equals $25 per month.. which is far less than what telephone companies charges for the phone line to hook up a privately-owned pay phone. *that's* why pay phones have been pulled from most of the u.s.
Surprised these work in canada (Score:1)
My experience is the canadian quarters always jam vending machines. I assumed they didn't have any working ones in Canada.
Most coin mechanisms can be calibrated for either USA quarters or Canadian quarters. Bad ones will sometimes jam if you use the wrong type.
they take loonies! (Score:2)
they take loonies!
Obvious question... (Score:3)
What are the numbers for pagers/beepers like?
Higher than you would think. A lot of vending machines use them to report inventory to whoever is keeping them stocked.
I love Canada (Score:2)
It's so cute that Canada still has payphones. I'm also imagining Canadian switchboard operators with permed hair.
Dur (Score:1)
How else are you supposed to get out of The Matrix?
But is it profitable? (Score:2)
Payphone/Hotspot hybrids... (Score:1)