Firefox 57 Brings Better Sandboxing on Linux

Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Firefox 57, set to be released tomorrow, will ship with improvements to the browser's sandbox security feature for Linux users. The Firefox sandboxing feature isolates the browser from the operating system in a way to prevent web attacks from using a vulnerability in the browser engine and its legitimate functions to attack the underlying operating system, place malware on the filesystem, or steal local files. Chrome has always run inside a sandbox. Initially, Firefox ran only a few plugins inside a sandbox -- such as Flash, DRM, and other multimedia encoding plugins.
The Firefox develops gave plenty of notice of this change, allowing add-on developers lots of time to upgrade and ensure their add-ons still work. This increases the speed of the browser dramatically. Don't blame the Firefox developers who are creating a better product. Blame the lazy add-on developers who haven't upgraded their add-ons. Alternatively, use an ESR release. Regardless, stop whining.
then run the LTS for a while. AFAICT, the plan is they're going to increase the featureset available to plugins afer 57.0. with luck what you want will mostly be available by the time the LTS expires.
I dread updating to Firefox 57, because it will break all of my plugins.
Apparently some editions of version 57 will continue to support "legacy" (bootstrap, XUL, etc) addons [mozilla.org] via a preference setting, including the developer and unbranded versions. This might be an option if you really want to upgrade to 57 but still want your addons.
Personally 56 is the end of the Firefox line for me. I completely reject the horrible Australis interface and the push towards the gimped and incapable Chrome-style Web Extensions. Firefox had a good run, but its Chromification is now complete an
Is it called "Firefox 57" because that's how many users are left?
