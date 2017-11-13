All Major Browsers Now Support WebAssembly (bleepingcomputer.com) 27
An anonymous reader writes: "It took only two years for all browser vendors to get on the same page regarding the new WebAssembly standard, and as of October 2017, all major browsers support it," reports Bleeping Computer. Project spearheads Firefox and Chrome were the first major browsers to graduate WebAssembly from preview versions to their respective stable branches over the summer. The second wave followed in the following weeks when Chromium-based browsers like Opera and Vivaldi also rolled out the feature as soon as it was added to the Chromium stable version. The last ones to ship WebAssembly in the stable branches were Apple in Safari 11.0 and Microsoft in Microsoft Edge (EdgeHTML 16), which is the version that shipped with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Both were released last month. WebAssembly, or wasm, is a bytecode format for the web, allowing developers to send JavaScript code to browsers in smaller sizes, but also to compile from C/C++/Rust to wasm directly.
Already about 1/2 of web pages I can only get to work by using "view source" and clipping out links from the source which for some idiotic reason the site wants to demand javascript to do something that pure HTML could do just fine, such as display an image or move to another URL when you click on the link.
Can't wait until that has yet another layer of obscuration due to WebAssem.
The modern web's idiocy only ever grows larger and larger. Can't wait for WebAssem based obscuring images over the text you're t
Firefox, Opera and Vivaldi barely register.
So change that. Apathy is useless. Use Firefox or Opera or Vivaldi.
Firefox's 2% or 3% of the market doesn't matter at all.
Firefox is currently the 3rd most popular, with 13% market share. source. [netmarketshare.com]
It's not much use until the vast majority of users have adopted these compatible browser versions.
Not being intentionally negative, but how long will this take in reality?
At 65% [caniuse.com] at the moment, if you look at usage you'll see it's only iPhone 10.3 and Edge that's likely to switch... Opera Mini, UC Browser, Samsung Internet etc. are old phones that occasionally are used for the web and IE11 is also just for compatibility. I think it's to the point where you could have WebAssembly + fallback the same way you should have JavaScript + fallback for NoScript users today. Or if it's dependent on new functionality, just say you need to upgrade. Not every site needs to support 100% of
Is this a good or bad thing for the end-user, meaning *me*, and, if not good, how do I disable it?
um....good.....smaller package means less data, faster page loads, better feature support.
Can I write a program in C++ and just compile to WASM like I do to X86 or ARM or do I need to use certain libraries to ensure it will function properly?