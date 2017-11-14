Digital Technology Can Help Reinvent Basic Education In Africa (qz.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: African countries have worked hard to improve children's access to basic education, but there's still significant work to be done. Today, 32,6 million children of primary-school age and 25,7 million adolescents are not going to school in sub-Saharan Africa. The quality of education also remains a significant issue, but there's a possibility the technology could be part of the solution. The digital revolution currently under way in the region has led to a boom in trials using information and communication technology (ICT) in education -- both in and out of the classroom. A study carried out by the French Development Agency (AFD), the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), Orange and Unesco shows that ICT in education in general, and mobile learning in particular, offers a number of possible benefits. These include access to low-cost teaching resources, added value compared to traditional teaching and a complementary solution for teacher training. This means that there's a huge potential to reach those excluded from education systems. The quality of knowledge and skills that are taught can also be improved.
Have these people ever been in Africa? (Score:2)
The problem is, as said in TFS: "32,6 million children of primary-school age and 25,7 million adolescents are not going to school". Step one: get them in school, where a teacher has access to them.
Then this: "ICT in education...offers a number of possible benefits...these include access to low-cost teaching resources"
Um, no. Low cost is chalk and a blackboard. Pencil and paper. Using digital technology, especially for primary school children, is an idiotic idea. The kind of idea dreamed up by technology fan
Re: (Score:2)
Um, no. Low cost is chalk and a blackboard. Pencil and paper.
I assumed that was what they meant.
FTFA
:
These include access to low-cost teaching resources, added value compared to traditional teaching and a complementary solution for teacher training.
Wow, who'd ever have thought of that?
Send them ipads (Score:2)