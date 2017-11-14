Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Thirty Countries Use 'Armies of Opinion Shapers' To Manipulate Democracy

Posted by msmash
The governments of 30 countries around the globe are using armies of so called opinion shapers to meddle in elections, advance anti-democratic agendas and repress their citizens, a new report shows. From a report on The Guardian: Unlike widely reported Russian attempts to influence foreign elections, most of the offending countries use the internet to manipulate opinion domestically, says US NGO Freedom House. "Manipulation and disinformation tactics played an important role in elections in at least 17 other countries over the past year, damaging citizens' ability to choose their leaders based on factual news and authentic debate," the US government-funded charity said. "Although some governments sought to support their interests and expand their influence abroad, as with Russia's disinformation campaigns in the United States and Europe, in most cases they used these methods inside their own borders to maintain their hold on power."

  • getting paid? (Score:3)

    by A10Mechanic ( 1056868 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @03:51PM (#55549897)
    Wait, people are getting paid to post on social media sites, and I've been giving it away to Slashdot for free? I feel so cheap.
  • back in my day we just called it propaganda. Folks do know the US Government does this every time we go to war, right? We did it before Iraq and we're starting to do it for North Korea.

    • The difference is that the Internet makes it much easier to make the propaganda seem to originate from within a country. Back in the Cold War, if the Russians wanted people to think there was a big movement for/against some policy, they would need actual people embedded in the US. Those people would risk being exposed and arrested. Nowadays, they can either pay some people within Russia or run some bots to post on Facebook/Twitter/etc from "totally American" accounts. Instead of a handful of agents risking

  • If people didn't tend to be such stupid, fucking sheep, this wouldn't work - but it does.

  • So it is an easy push to villify them.
    Those godless Democrats are trying to push an atheist addenda source with those few people who happen to be democrats and push an atheist adgenda.

    Those idiot republicans who are trying to bring the country back a century. Reference by those few people pushing a racist agenda who have red trump hats.

    If you are on the side of the Democrats you may be a god fearing individual and you realize that these people are not representative of you but a subset group.

    If you are a R

  • Governments have always done this. Why is this news?

    -jcr

