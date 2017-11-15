Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


'Black Friday Is Dying'

Posted by msmash
A reader shares a report: For years, Black Friday signaled the beginning of Christmas shopping. The day after Thanksgiving was a frantic day of driving to the store at the crack of dawn to fight off other shoppers for great deals. For people who truly hated the ritual, I have some good news for you: Black Friday is going away. That's according to data from GPShopper, which tracks consumer behavior. It turns out, customers are really not into Black Friday. A full 81% of us feel stress surrounding the notion of Black Friday, and 45% of us believe it is the most stressful time of the year. And with online shopping, consumers are increasingly realizing they don't need to do all their shopping on one day. The majority would prefer to shop in the second week of December. Weirdly, a full 12% of consumers would prefer to shop after Christmas, to capitalize on the post-holiday sales, even though their recipients would get their presents a little late.

  • We are going to celebrate Festivus (Score:3)

    by jabberw0k ( 62554 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:44AM (#55554003) Homepage Journal
    on January 6. Problem solved.

    • Some christian cultures, celibate Christmas on January 6th, as it is traditionally considered the Epiphany (the time where the 3 Magi had offered the gifts of Gold, Incense and Muir) so the aspect of sharing gifts during this time seems more appropriate.

      • >celibate Christmas

        Admittedly it's mostly a cheery-but-sombre holiday and usually focused on the kids... but if it's going celibate I'm not going to observe Christmas any longer!

      • (the time where the 3 Magi had offered the gifts of Gold, Incense and Muir)

        The scripture does not specify a number of Magi, it only specifies a number of gifts. It is implied that there were more than one, but how many more is not stated. Could one Magi have brought multiple gifts? Could multiple Magi have brought the same gift?

      • Some christian cultures, celibate Christmas on January 6th

        It's mostly Armenians. I thought it was all Orthodox Christians that celebrated it on that day due to sticking with the Julian instead of Gregorian calendar. It turns out Dec. 25 on the Julian Calendar is Jan. 7, and it's only Copts & Ethiopian Orothodox that celebrate it on that day. Most other Orthodox churches have moved to the Gregorian calendar and celebrate on Dec. 25 now.

        • Russian Orthodox as well.

          I always thought there were advantages to living in a multi cultural environment - Regular Christmas, Russian / Eastern Orthodox Christmas, Hanukah, Solstice and probably a couple of others.

          Be sure and collect them all!

          • Honestly, the only reason Chanukah is such a big deal for Jews is that Christmas is around the same time and Jewish kids wanted to get presents also. So the "8 days of presents" was invented. You're not really supposed to give gifts on Chanukah. Actually, our gift giving holiday is Purim (around March) where we dress in costumes, give gifts, and are religiously commanded to get drunk.

        • Some christian cultures, celibate Christmas on January 6th

          It's mostly Armenians. I thought it was all Orthodox Christians that celebrated it on that day due to sticking with the Julian instead of Gregorian calendar. It turns out Dec. 25 on the Julian Calendar is Jan. 7, and it's only Copts & Ethiopian Orothodox that celebrate it on that day. Most other Orthodox churches have moved to the Gregorian calendar and celebrate on Dec. 25 now.

          In Spain they celebrate Christmas on the 25th and Epiphany on the 6th, the latter being the more important date, it seems. Epiphany is also celebrated in Austria, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland, Ethiopia (but on different date that varies annually), parts of Germany, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, and Uruguay with national holidays.

          Other countries actually celebrate Christmas itself on Jan. 7th (sometimes starting on Jan 6th with Christmas Eve), and Epiphany (if they celebrate it) 12 days later, on J

  • And I hate that song.

  • SSIA.

  • Not a very good poll (Score:5, Informative)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:45AM (#55554011)
    Black Friday was never a majority event. It was always a dedicated minority who were either looking for great deals or just had nothing better to do that day. I think most people always hated it. Online shopping just gave them another way to shop, instead of just avoiding the mall that day.

    • Black Friday was never a majority event.

      It always seemed like some kind of marketing gimmick that someone invented. As far as I can remember, it wasn't really a thing when I was a kid.

      I mean, the day existed. It's not like after Thanksgiving Thursday went straight to Saturday. People sometimes referred to it as "Black Friday", but it was more of a bit of trivia that some people were aware of. A lot of people happened to spend the day after Thanksgiving doing their Christmas shopping, since, for a lot of people, it was going to be their last

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The one and only time I stood in a Black Friday sale line was in 1998. Zelda:OOT had been released on Tuesday for pre-orders, but wasn't available to walk-ins until Friday. The local Target store had 17 copies in stock. I showed up at 6:00 AM for a store-opening of 7:00 AM. There were maybe a dozen people in line, and I took my place. Everyone else was hyped up about winning a car or something. The first 25 people would get a key that might (but probably wouldn't) start that car! By the time the doors opene

        • I went once...we were spending Turkey Day with family in Vegas, and since we don't have Fry's at home I decided to hit the one there.

          It was out at the far end of the Strip, past the airport, and they were using the desert as overflow parking. There was a line to get INTO the store...noped out of there in a heartbeat.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by bws111 ( 1216812 )

        You are off by decades. The term 'black Friday' was used starting in the 60s. It was used not by the retailers, but the police, who used it to describe the incredible traffic jams and crowds that occurred on that day. The day after Thanksgiving crowds were already a thing in the 1950s. It was indeed 'a whole big thing' way back then. I don't know when the special sales started, but they were certainly in place when I worked at a department store in the 70s. We had to be there at 4AM to retag all the m

    • Black Friday is for the extroverts, who wants to feel the rush of the season hit them like a brick, be around people and come up with what seems to be interesting stories to tell people.

      Still even before the days of online shopping, a lot of people would do their shopping after a couple of weeks after black Friday where the stock has been replenished, and the crowds are more festive, and less aggressive.

      I think part of the problem today, is that the stores have been aggressive in their sales and marketing,

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )

        Because the #1 American sin is to purchase something that isn't the best value. Why do you think people are so angry at the $1000 iPhone, it is because they want it or something similar to it, but cannot justify the cost especially compared to its competition, they can afford it, but it isn't the best deal. And if they get it then they have made a bad purchasing decision. Which is really Bad! Even though the product may bring enjoyment to their lives for a good deal of time.

        I understand what you are saying, but "best value" is an interesting turn of phrase because, for example, you are suggesting that a $1000 is the best "value."

        These people don't care about value, they care about impressing their friends with the latest gadgets from the top name brands.... impressing their friends is more important than value; elevating themselves in their own mind is the priority... the psychology is that owning something better somehow makes them better. The short term elation is more impo

  • Homies will still go (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But the Ghettofites will still rush to walmart to buy their 'aer' jordan's while killing each other in the process. Nothing is more important than buying a pair of kicks assembled by child slavery in asia....

  • Weirdly? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:50AM (#55554035)

    >Weirdly, a full 12% of consumers would prefer to shop after Christmas, to capitalize on the post-holiday sales, even though their recipients would get their presents a little late.

    That's not weird. The whole thing is stupidly inefficient - the stores have to stock up and get temporary workers for a month or so, customers have to cram into those stores during that month, and a premium is put on everything to cover the extra expenses plus the whole 'this could be it until next December' mentality.

    On the other hand, I'm pretty much done with the whole 'consume consume consume' thing. Neither I nor any of my family or friends NEED anything, and we have everything we could reasonably want. None of us are starving. None of us lack a book to read or a game to play.

    A gift is something I have to find space for in my house. A gift is something I'm going to think about how wasteful it was to have produced, shipped, and eventually recycled (or thrown in the dump).

    At best (or worst?) I just want to get a little token trinket for someone, and fighting traffic and a crowded mall just to pay a premium for one doesn't appeal. And all the stores around here do 'Boxing Week' sales, with big bargain-hunting crowds pretty much fading in the first day. Damn right I'm going shopping after Christmas, at least for those I won't see until January anyway.

    • Re:Weirdly? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:53AM (#55554057) Homepage Journal
      Gifts can simply be food or wine or something like that. Most sensible adults give those type of gifts when giving to other adults.

      • I'm fully on board with Christmas for adults being shared meals and drinks (especially for people you feel you don't see often enough), but a lot of supposed adults aren't all that sensible!

        I know a lot of people who think gifts are mandatory, followed by endless rounds of 'who appreciated it more', and noses out of joint if enough thanks isn't received. Blech.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ranton ( 36917 )

        Gifts can simply be food or wine or something like that. Most sensible adults give those type of gifts when giving to other adults.

        This is why my wife and I are happy not giving each other gifts for events in the traditional sense. I may never buy her a piece of jewelry or clothing during our entire marriage, unless we are both shopping together. But we do get tickets to theater or sporting events near birthdays and anniversaries as a present to ourselves. This makes holidays and other special events far less stressful.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Fuck you Dad, I want more stuff. Stop telling me what I need and don't need because you're fucking cheap.

      • Go to your damn room, and no backtalk or I'll take away your video games.

        And what the hell were we even thinking, naming you "Anonymous Coward"? It's at times like this I wish your mother swallowed.

    • we have everything we could reasonably want

      WOW. What's it like, being that well off? Damn, people I know are begging for extra shifts just to pay off Obamacare. Or they just break the law and do without. I lack the ability to imagine what it must be like to have everything you want and lack for nothing. This is what Dickensian London must have been like for the upper classes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      A few years back I told my friends not to get me anything for xmas. If they really must then a card is acceptable, but no gifts.

      It's a big load off. No need to rush around buying extra stuff for people, trying to get through shops that are 50% seasonal crap. Not having to do that is actually the best possible gift they can give me.

  • Weirdly? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 )
    "Weirdly, a full 12% of consumers would prefer to shop after Christmas,"

    Newsflash: most people are not Christians. With all this Millennial talk about inclusiveness they seem to forget this.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 )

      >Newsflash: most people are not Christians.

      There are two Christmases - ecclesiastical and secular. One's about going to church to hear about Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, and the other is about telling kids a magic fat man is watching them and will sneak presents into their home if they're good, erecting a Christmas tree, putting lights up on your house, having a few lunch or dinner parties, and exchanging gifts.

      I know atheists (hi there!), Jews, and Muslims who all celebrate the secular version of Christmas

      • Baloney. I am Jewish and I don't know any Jews who celebrate Christmas. I doubt any Muslim or Hindu celebrates Christmas.

        • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

          by Anonymous Coward
          Hanukkah is just the Jewish Christmas. Instead of an old Pagan figure you have a big ball of matzo cruising around in a Mercedes.

          • You know, as a kid I didn't understand that Hanukkah and Christmas were different holidays. Then as I got older I came to understand the difference.

            Then I got older still... it turns out kid me was onto something because yep, it's a celebration held close enough to the winter solstice. The supposed reason doesn't really matter when it boils down to the same time of year and underlying purpose (family / friend / clan /whatever bonding).

            It's not what I meant when I said I knew Jews and Muslims who celebrate

          • LMAO.
            The Jewish Hannukah craze is slightly different than "a big ball of matzo cruising around in a Mercedes", but your response is still funny.

        • Well, that settles it then. Obviously your personal experience is representative of everyone else's and my friends are figments of my imagination.

          Or you're an arrogant idiot; I'm going with that one.

        • I'm Jewish and our "Christmas" celebration is seeing the latest Star Wars movie and then going out for Chinese food. Much better than any red-suited home invader any day!

      • The post Xmas sales are actually tourists who come over specifically for these sale events.

  • Blame it on the retailers... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I would say this is something the retailers brought on themselves:

    1: By treating workers like garbage, people working for the store can't really buy their stuff.
    2: By buying the cheapest stuff from China to stock the shelves. With money over there, the Chinese had a booming Single's Day... but that money stays there, and doesn't come back. Had the retailers bought in the US, the money would have cycled back to them.
    3: By not bothering to adjust to the times. Partner with Amazon, offer a good web store

  • It's clear to me that the very wrong time to shop is the time that they *think* you are shopping. The real key to get good deals is to follow your own pattern and not the pattern set up by corporations.

  • Black Friday shopping, going to the store to wait in line to stampede some store for sale items, isn't really going away. It's just changing form. Retailers have realized that online sales are the most cost effective way to go, so things are morphing to online "deals" and away from brick an mortar, break the doors down at 1AM.

    BUT, at this point, I'm guessing the numbers being seen as evidence for this article's conclusions isn't fully understood for what it really means. Christmas spending has been large

    • Agreed, I don't see any evidence it's "going away", in fact, the opposite: just in the past few years, we've seen the videos of massively overcrowded stores and malls opening at 4am or earlier where people are going apeshit and resorting to fistfights over limited items.
      It's madness. I'd much rather shop from the comfort of home; namely Amazon, or in some cases, even eBay. Or, at least, wait a few days. I'm maybe lucky that there's almost nothing I really need to get on a Black Friday on sale that I can

  • Well yeah... we wait till Cyber Monday. (Score:3)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @10:01AM (#55554127)
    Why would we stand in line to spend money in person when we can spend less online for the same stuff three days later?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CHK6 ( 583097 )
      Finally, a reply that makes sense. Purchasing online is my preferred means to shop for gifts. I dislike shopping in general and see it as a chore to do. If I need groceries, I get curbside delivery. It used to be hard to find unique gifts and I would find myself wandering in and out of mom and pop boutique shops. But with Etsy, I no longer have to do that. Last year 90% of my holiday shopping was on Amazon and 10% on Etsy. This year I expect a clean 50/50 split between the two.

  • Black Friday is growing, not dying (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They just changed it so it's the whole month of November.

  • I've been able to get a PS4 or XBone for $199 for some time now if I just watch something like Kotaku's adverts for deals. Most of the TV deals are average too. There's a few odds/ends (Home Depot has some holiday decorations on sale for cheap) but that's not going to get anyone out of bed at 4am.

  • There's an event coming up, time to troll the readers with negative FUD about it.

  • there is no way in hell would i stand in line for hours in front of a store, and then navigate my way through a crowd of people to get a product only to save a little bit on it, that is the definition of both insanity & stupidity, it sounds like a good way to become a victim of violence of catching a contagious disease or virus, no thank you, dont want it
    • It can be kind of fun if you go to a niche store instead of Kohls or Best Buy. My in-laws used to live near a Rockler and so when we visited for Thanksgiving we'd go stand in line briefly on Black Friday and share woodworking hobby talk with the fellows in line before being let in and given "random" gift cards. (I'm not so sure they were random... my wife always got the minimum $10 and I seemed to get a bigger one based on how long I let the beard get that year.) So we'd get some supply or kit doorbuster

  • 'Black Friday is Dying' (Score:3)

    by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @10:13AM (#55554205)

    And nothing of value was lost.

  • and all of those mob scene stories on the news, how will the rest of the world know that the Thanksmas season, (or is it Christgiving? I can never remember), has started in the US?

  • Skipping Christmas is not "weird" (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @10:17AM (#55554235)

    It's sensible.

    Who in their right mind would WANT to go buy stuff at the same time everyone else does? Whether that's Black Friday or Christmas in general. If anything, online shopping will do, but I will certainly NOT spend my time in a warehouse around this time of the year.

    First, the obvious: It's a surefire way to get sick. And I'm not even talking about the thousands of people who can't be assed to cover their snouts when sneezing or coughing. It's the insane temperature differences that kill me. Outside it's freezing. So you dress appropriately. But shops feel that compelling urge to turn their sales floor into a Finnish sauna. So you're sweating like a pig. Only to go back outside to be frozen solid. Abso-fucking-lutely great for your health.

    Then a billion people pushing carts and throwing stuff about. with at least as many tripping hazards in tow called children. But dare to punt one of those little pests out of the way. Loud, obnoxious and, not least for the aforementioned sweating, smelling like a rotten egg sandwich.

    And finally, when you think you ALMOST made it to the end, the inevitable line before the cashiers. A million people lined up in front of ONE SINGLE DAMN checkout booth. Staffed with the trainee, of course, so you have plenty of time to decide you absolutely need one of the impulse buy items, accompanied by the sweet sound of whistle buys that throw tantrums because their parents refuse to buy said impulse items.

    You really want to know why we are fed up with this? Are you seriously asking?

  • ... had first heard the term in this [wikipedia.org] context (a reflection on it 30 years later is here [edmontonjournal.com]), I had always found the importing of the term into Canada, which seemed to only start to become a big thing here after around 1990 or so, to be inconsiderate towards those that experienced the event, and especially those who lost someone they cared about on that day. While I know it is not deliberate by any means, as one who lived through that event, it will never be a term that sits well with me, and will forever be

  • ... and it became unfit to survive.

    Humour aside, while attending the earlier era Black Friday events, the sale events were not as common among retailers and attracted smaller crowd. The sales were always single day, usually limited hours, mostly had the same merchandise seen throughout the year, and sometime had very deep discounts (70% off or better). The sales became more popular as it got more press. Retailers saw the trend and adapted to the consumers. Merchandise that was discounted started being spe

  • "45% of us believe" (Score:3)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @10:31AM (#55554343)

    That would be 90% of women, and 0% of men.

  • "was a frantic day of driving to the store at the crack of dawn to fight off other shoppers for great deals. "

    Just like the other 364 days, we now shop online on Black Friday.
    No fights and we can sit on the couch in our underwear, just like any other shopping day.

  • Or does it just smell that way?

  • The people who created it knew it would die. That is why they named it "Black" Friday.

  • Now we have just in time sequence, just in time inventory. Before computers stores and chains built up inventory chains that were comparatively inflexible and communications were slow. Moreover feedback on pricing was slow. Now stores have their warehouses floating in containers at sea and overland via rail and trucks. Theres simply no big build up of stock.

  • Weirdly, a full 12% of consumers would prefer to shop after Christmas, to capitalize on the post-holiday sales, even though their recipients would get their presents a little late.

    So, you ENJOY paying more for the exact same product simply because society says you have to celebrate a holiday on a particular day?

    To me, saving money after the holidays isn't weird. It's just different from mainstream thinking. We do this all the time in my household. We celebrate Christmas day as a family (me, wife, 5-year-old) with a couple small, personal gifts. However, we completely avoid the holiday buying frenzy and visiting the extended family because of all the manufactured stress involved. Who

