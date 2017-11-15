TechShop Announces Chapter 7 Bankruptcy; Closes All Locations 33
ewhac writes: To the shock and dismay of many, TechShop today announced the immediate closure of all of its U.S. locations and is entering Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings. Their homepage has been replaced with a PDF relating TechShop's history, and detailing the circumstances leading to shutting down the company. First launched ten years ago, TechShop was one of the first "shared maker spaces," a members-only machine and work shop where tinkerers, makers, inventors, and innovators were able to prototype their ideas, launch products, or even just fix their own stuff. Its closing will be a huge loss to the tech and maker communities.
Re: (Score:1)
No. Deport you instead.
To many classes (Score:2, Informative)
It was a great idea but they made you take a class to touch just about every tool so for makers like me with a decade or more of experience it was never really an option. It would have taken me months and hundreds of dollars just to get certified on all the tools I already use and own.
Re: (Score:2)
I can see how it would be hard to keep going, either way.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It was a great idea but they made you take a class to touch just about every tool so for makers like me with a decade or more of experience it was never really an option. It would have taken me months and hundreds of dollars just to get certified on all the tools I already use and own.
You say that but... my hackspace is one where any yahoo can have a go at almost anything (with very few exceptions). End result is that most things are broken most of the time and really nice expensive kit gets trashed.
I know
Re: (Score:2)
The hackerspace I go to does put you through certification classes for the obviously delicate stuff (laser cutter, welders, lathe, mill, 3d printers) but you can use almost anything else, and no one seems interested in your certification status for woodworking equipment.
Of course, it's not as shiny at TechShop, and we never have enough room nor electrical service to do everything at once, but it's friendly, lots of people involved with decades of experience, and affordable - free if you've got no $, but you
Re: (Score:2)
Please. We have people that would come into the rock shop and say "Yea, I know how to use this" only to have the motor bound up and burning in five minutes.
This is why warehouses won't hire you as a forklift driver until A. you've gone through the 'certification process' outside of the company and received a certificate and then B. passing their own in-house forklift test (which is the one actually mandated by OSHA and is the only one that matters, the 'certification shops' are just BS money makers.)
Did the
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is for every person like you, there's a hundred others that claim to have the experience and knowledge and then if taken at their word, they end up wrecking a multi-thousand dollar CNC machine because they're a lying sack of crap.
So much for those who bought "lifetime" membership (Score:4, Interesting)
I am *so* glad I didn't buy a membership a year ago when they were trying to raise funds for moving the San Jose shop.
Re: leadership (Score:3)
Making stuff is hard. Having lots of meetings about brand identity and designing a new corporate logo are where the cool kids are.
They should have franchised. (Score:2)