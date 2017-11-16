Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Businesses Education

Foreign Students Have Begun To Shun the United States (axios.com) 123

Posted by msmash from the growing-trend dept.
In a potential threat to future U.S. innovation, new international enrollment at U.S. colleges is down for the first time in more than a decade, according to a new report. From the report: It is the first hard sign that the Trump administration's rhetoric may be frightening away some of the world's best and brightest who traditionally have been drawn to settle and work in the U.S. Why it matters: "The Chinese whiz kid, if he can find a way to America, he'll come here. If you're good, you can make a lot of money," Anthony Carnevale, director of Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce, tells Axios. "That whole set of incentives has always been tied to the immigrant stream, and we're severing that connection." By the numbers: The findings are from the Institute of International Education's annual Open Doors report and its smaller joint "snapshot" report on international enrollment. It found that new international student enrollment dropped by 3.3% for the 2016-2017 academic year, and by a far higher 6.9% in the Fall 2017 semester.

Foreign Students Have Begun To Shun the United States More | Reply

Foreign Students Have Begun To Shun the United States

Comments Filter:

  • Sure.... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm sure it has nothing to do with the exploding cost of education, it must be all Trump's fault.

    • Yeah - really a story that should be tagged "nothing of value was lost."

      At the end of the day, we are a pretty diverse country already. We don't need to keep proving we are by importing people.

      I live in San Antonio (granted just one city) but am definitely the minority.

      • Actually, we got to where we are by importing the best and brightest worldwide. Einstein ring a bell? How about Fermi? Oppenheimer? Tesla?

        • Here's the funny part - these gents all came in legally under the immigration laws of their respective times, which is actually perfectly cool.

          The problem lies in the fact that the pro-illegal crowd intentionally conflates legal and illegal immigration when trying to paint their opponents as xenophobic, which in turn creates this stupid atmosphere of 'OAMG the administration hatez the dreamers!!!111!!one!!'

          If both side of the issue were intellectually honest, this wouldn't even be an issue.

          • Illegal immigration is a compromise.

            Congresstrash from flyoveria are unwilling to fix the immigration system to be more equitable and to let more people in. Cities and the coasts, OTOH, thrive on immigration. So turning a blind eye to illegal immigration and overstays allows both flyoveria and the cities to be happy.

    • Re:Sure.... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @09:45AM (#55562047)

      Many of these people will be on a grant. So, yes, it has nothing to do with education cost. It is not all Trump's fault though, Bush did some preparation too and Obama did not do enough to counteract.

  • Good now maybe the American students can actually start learning as there are fewer bad accent Teaching Assistants...

    • Good now maybe the American students can actually start learning as there are fewer bad accent Teaching Assistants...

      This was a serious stumbling block for me when I went back to school. Try being out of college for 10 years and then take calculus with an Indian professor & Chinese TA's. I have no doubt about their competency in the subject, but most of them were not very good at teaching because they couldn't communicate clearly. I had to hire a tutor in order to get a decent grade.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      If that was the problem, then the US is doomed. A "bad accent" TA cannot hold anybody competent back.

      • If the TA has a bad accent, then you have a case where the foreigner has out-competed the natives in school.

        Now, I agree a sufficiently thick accent can be an impediment to transfer of knowledge, but it's just one factor. If they're good enough to be the TA and the accent is tolerable... complaining about their accent is just an expression of resentment that one of 'them' is better than you. Try learning from them instead. If you ignore their knowledge because of their place of origin, you're not ready t

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gweihir ( 88907 )

          Indeed.

          One of the best lectures I ever had was done by a French professor with really bad English (the TA was not much better). But: He had selected an excellent book, and was handing out excellent exercise sheets.

  • Correct. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    To us over here, going to the US now is like going to Germany in 1937 or something.

    - I don't want to end up in a concentration camp ("black site") when flying over.
    - Nor do I want to be anally fisted at touchdown. (The 9/11 terrorists did not land, now did they?)
    - Or live among hyperselfish pschopaths. (I am basing this statement on research.)
    - Or risk dying because I do not have $500,000 for a pill or simple operation.
    - Or pay $500,000 to get an education that is free in my country.

    Yes those are hyperboles

  • If You're Not At The Table (Score:5, Insightful)

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @09:20AM (#55561845) Homepage

    And as we close the door ever tighter against the rest of the world, they'll discover that they don't really need us, anyhow. They'll walk right past us and wonder how it ever was that people used to risk their lives to come here.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And as we close the door ever tighter against the rest of the world

      Except that is not occurring, and is simply the standard Left egregious misrepresentation.

      The "door" has been made tighter for a very specific subset of potential risk areas from the Middle East, as fully agreed as such by Obama before Trump had any authority on the matter.

      Less people are coming here because education and economic opportunities elsewhere in the world has caught up to the U.S. to a large degree. No need to add more "blame Trump" standard transparent idiocy.

    • It's about time we had a true multipolar world instead of the American bully telling everyone what they can and can't do. This arrogance has been pissing a lot of people off for a long time and the applause will be long and loud as we get our comeuppance. Finally the world will get to keep its smart people to benefit their own instead of having them stolen away by the evil empire.
    • Except that if you look at a cross section of foreign students, they aren't always the 'best and the brightest' and come here for any number of reasons. Some believe they will be getting the best education at a certain institution and others may do it for prestige or perhaps as a path to citizenship. There are probably numerous reasons that I haven't mentioned but without looking at who is coming here and why the gross statistic doesns't tell us very much.

  • Disaster (Score:3)

    by Jim Sadler ( 3430529 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @09:21AM (#55561851)
    We need the brightest people we can get from everywhere in the world. Making the path easy and affordable for the best foreign scholars makes good sense. Every week we see major breakthroughs in science and technology announced from American research universities. Usually we see teams of three or so scholars being credited with the work and almost always the foreign names dominate the announcements. We need these people. What we do not need is an idiotic congress and senate being paid to accomplish nothing who are simply paid off traitors by special interests.

  • Good schools should be USA first and not foreigners on a full ride that pay way more then USC's and get first in line.

    • I still read the alumni magazine my alma mater sends me. I read about amazing students and professors doing great things in their chosen fields and even starting businesses. Usually those businesses are in the US employing Americans.

      And quite often these people come from other continents..

      The school I went to is looking for the best students they can get and if they come from a foreign land that's okay. In fact, I'd be upset if they told some prospective student who was intelligent and had a good work

      • That's the best outcome. Who can say America deserves to be world leader anymore? It's a cruel arrogant country that heartily enjoys bullying the world. The best revenge would be the world passing up the hated oppressors and rendering them impotent, left to stew on their own continent. No more bombing, no more ridiculous IP patent system to lock up ideas, no more police brutality and racism. It's for the best.

  • Autistic Screeching from the losers (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's more likely the autistic screeching from the losers and the incredibly biased media coverage that is affecting the attractiveness of the USA. .

    Yesterday the FBI released their hate crime figures. About 50% of the increase in hate crimes (which have fallen about 45% in 20 years) have been in anti-white crimes.

    But you wont hear that from the media in the US or anywhere else.

    As an outsider looking in, I can clearly see that while Trump is a boorish man and quite ridiculous, he looks reasonable compared

  • Since Trump's election I intentionally avoid al business (or holiday) travel to the US. At least we Europeans got to vote with our wallet. No need to support corrupt politicians, and their hateful followers. Many other pretty places in the world to visit and make friends.

  • US is emotionally unstable (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @09:32AM (#55561947)

    Beyond Trump, maybe it's the general mood of Trump-haters and angry activists of all kinds versus Trump supporters and angry defenders of all kinds.

    Why come to a country where everyone is angry all the time?
    Why come to a country where no one can ever be happy?
    Why come to a country where all the stories are about catastrophic environmental destruction?
    Who wants to come here to be told they're a victim every day based on something that happened before they were born in their own country?
    Why come to a country where succeeding financially is considered evil?
    Why would a young person join a group that only talks about historic grievances and never about future opportunities?
    Why come to a country where the leaders and entertainers and celebrities all seem to be among the worst examples of humanity?

    Why not go to a country with good people and a good social atmosphere instead?

  • Isolated societies tend to stagnate (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @09:38AM (#55561997)

    Put up walls, block out the rest of the world. It means you're limiting your society's access to knowledge and resources to those that are available inside those walls. This means you tend to develop socially and technologically at a slower pace than larger populations, and you tend to grow xenophobic which makes future interactions with the rest of the world more likely to be unfavorable.

    Obviously the US isn't disconnected from the world entirely, but you guys certainly seem determined to blow up as many bridges as you can.

  • Trump is not the cause, he's the symptom (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "I could stand in the middle of fifth avenue and shoot someone, and people would still vote for me."

    That, ladies and gentlemen, is the kind of man the people of the United States freely, willingly and knowingly chose as their President. That actually says a lot more about the people of the United States than about Trump himself.

    Can you blame anyone in the rest of the civilized world for being freaked out by the fact that half the people of the country he's supposed to go live in for a few years clearly show

  • After all, this is US. The rest is just THEM.

  • Drop in Chinese whiz kids or drop in Fu Er Dai? (Score:3)

    by poity ( 465672 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @10:04AM (#55562247)

    I'd say it's probably the latter. See, whiz kids get scholarships. Even the international ones can get scholarships and stipends.

    Fu Er Dai (kids of nouveau riche) however, need to pay full price, and often do it with a newly bought American house paid in full with cash by their parents. Now, with US housing prices at historical highs, coupled with the Chinese economy cooling off, not as many families find it a good investment.

    Add to this the growing perception that overseas degrees aren't worth all that much [chinadaily.com.cn] (mainly due to the fact that every dumber-than-a-brick Fu Er Dai has gotten one), and you can easily find explanations to the dip in numbers without alluding to Trump's rhetoric. And that's even without pointing out the fact that the trend started before last year's election.

  • I happen to be white, male, and in one of 2nd world countries, where US higher education used to be considered something "elite".

    I also believe one of frequent forms of schizophrenia is confusion about own sexuality, and denial to even discuss trying to diagnose it in people, who claim to be "born of wrong gender" is doing them a severe disservice

    I believe mass influx of Muslim immigrants to western countries is dangerous to the western culture.

    I believe Blacks are not doing enough to combat violent element

  • First of all, this article has a very biased viewpoint.

    Foreign students have begun to shun the United States

    That is stating that foreign students are making the choice to not attend schools in the United States. The data says no such thing. It is likely the same number of students desire to be educated in the United States as before, but there there are other factors that stand in their way (like having to enter the country through the legal processes).

    Further, the article states "worth noting" (IE if they didn't state it they would be too blatantly guilt

Slashdot Top Deals

The reward of a thing well done is to have done it. -- Emerson

Close