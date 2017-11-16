Internal Kaspersky Investigation Says NSA Worker's Computer Was Infested with Malware (vice.com) 16
A reader shares a report: The personal computer of an NSA worker who took government hacking tools and classified documents home with him was infected with a backdoor trojan, unrelated to these tools, that could have been used by criminal hackers to steal the US government files, according to a new report being released Thursday by Kaspersky Lab in response to recent allegations against the company. The Moscow-based antivirus firm, which has been accused of using its security software to improperly grab NSA hacking tools and classified documents from the NSA worker's home computer and provide them to the Russian government, says the worker had at least 120 other malicious files on his home computer in addition to the backdoor, and that the latter, which had purportedly been created by a Russian criminal hacker and sold in an underground forum, was trying to actively communicate with a malicious command-and-control server during the time Kaspersky is accused of siphoning the US government files from the worker's computer. Costin Raiu, director of the company's Global Research and Analysis Team, told Motherboard that his company's software detected and prevented that communication but there was a period of time when the worker had disabled his Kaspersky software and left his computer unprotected. Raiu says they found evidence that the NSA worker may have been infected with a second backdoor as well, though they saw no sign of it trying to communicate with an external server so they don't know if it was active on his computer.
I'm so confused. I thought Russia was bad.
No, I'm sure they're paying you a decent rate with benefits as a government employee.
What is that in Russia anyway? $247 a month?
Slashdot should examine the IP addresses of the downmods of this sarcasm.
Every country has spooks. None of them should be trusted, even if they have your best interests in mind, which if you're American the Russian SVR probably doesn't.
Wait a second (Score:2)
Exactly how did Kapersky Lab determine this?
Exactly how did Kapersky Lab determine this?
By siphoning all the files off his computer, DUH
NOW they're claiming there was malware on his system (oh, and that's not Kapersky's fault either because the user allegedly turned Kapersky off for a bit) so the leaks might have come from the malware and not from them?
I dunno... I would've led with the latter story FIRST...
What possible reason would Kaspersky have to lie?
Also, in Soviet Russia, antivirus software installs you.
