Bitcoin Prices Surge 26% in November, Pass $8000 (bloomberg.com) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the magic-internet-money dept.
Bitcoin's value has increased more than 26% in less than three weeks, writes Bloomberg. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Bitcoin topped $8,000 for the first time, as investors set aside technology concerns that had derailed its advance earlier this month. Bitcoin rose 4.8 percent to $8,071.05 as of 7:17 a.m. Sydney time on Monday. Itâ(TM)s now up more than 700 percent this year after shrugging off a tumble of as much as 29 percent earlier this month. It's been a tumultuous year for the largest cryptocurrency, with three separate slumps of more than 25 percent in value all giving way to subsequent rallies.

  • ..... from those that think they missed out.

  • This makes no sense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ecuador ( 740021 ) on Sunday November 19, 2017 @05:48PM (#55583089) Homepage

    Some years ago I was saying how bitcoin's value increase is not something sustainable, apart from having many of the characteristics of a pyramid scheme, it is also a transaction system that by design supports very few transactions per second (and that at considerable cost in energy and bandwidth), so does not have as much real world potential as you'd think. But after it broke $1000 and kept going I ceased commenting on the bitcoin price, it defies my logic, it boggles my mind, so I'll just wait to see how it goes without trying to comprehend.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's the poor people who need BTC to pay ransoms or unlock their Macs that I feel sorry for. What was a $250 ransom a few weeks ago is over $1500 now, and climbing. Do the criminals adjust their demands daily to account for the exchange rate?

