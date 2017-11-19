Bitcoin Prices Surge 26% in November, Pass $8000 (bloomberg.com) 21
Bitcoin's value has increased more than 26% in less than three weeks, writes Bloomberg. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Bitcoin topped $8,000 for the first time, as investors set aside technology concerns that had derailed its advance earlier this month. Bitcoin rose 4.8 percent to $8,071.05 as of 7:17 a.m. Sydney time on Monday. Itâ(TM)s now up more than 700 percent this year after shrugging off a tumble of as much as 29 percent earlier this month. It's been a tumultuous year for the largest cryptocurrency, with three separate slumps of more than 25 percent in value all giving way to subsequent rallies.
Queue the bitter "Bitcoin is a bubble/scam" posts (Score:2)
..... from those that think they missed out.
Re: (Score:3)
Tulip bulbs are where the money will be at over the next 12 months.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, there you are! LOL
Re: (Score:2)
That's what they told me about stock prices in 2000 and housing prices in 2006/2007, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin is not stocks or houses.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right. Stocks and houses actually represent something of value.
Re: (Score:2)
If it actually did have some value then we'd be measuring the value of the US dollar in terms of Bitcoin.
That is exactly what we are doing.
Re: (Score:3)
Well there are also the thank you's to buyers from those of us selling at $8,000. We'll talk again at $2,000.
;-)
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like you made a little too much money with this. Don't let it get to your head good sir.
This makes no sense (Score:5, Insightful)
Some years ago I was saying how bitcoin's value increase is not something sustainable, apart from having many of the characteristics of a pyramid scheme, it is also a transaction system that by design supports very few transactions per second (and that at considerable cost in energy and bandwidth), so does not have as much real world potential as you'd think. But after it broke $1000 and kept going I ceased commenting on the bitcoin price, it defies my logic, it boggles my mind, so I'll just wait to see how it goes without trying to comprehend.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the poor people who need BTC to pay ransoms or unlock their Macs that I feel sorry for. What was a $250 ransom a few weeks ago is over $1500 now, and climbing. Do the criminals adjust their demands daily to account for the exchange rate?
Re: (Score:2)
Should we outlaw cash too, because it MIGHT be used by criminals? Nah, let people keep their anonymity in a more and more connected and data-mined world.
This being said, Bitcoin is probably a bubble, but who knows?