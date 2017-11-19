Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science Technology

What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change (economist.com) 230

Posted by EditorDavid from the seeing-the-CO2 dept.
Countries are scrambling to limit the rise in the earth's temperature to just two degrees by the end of this century. But Slashdot reader dryriver shares an article titled "What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change." No, it is not that Climate Change is a hoax or that the climate science gets it all wrong and Climate Change isn't happening. According to the Economist, it is rather that "Fully 101 of the 116 models the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change uses to chart what lies ahead assume that carbon will be taken out of the air in order for the world to have a good chance of meeting the 2C target."

In other words, reducing carbon emissions around the world, creating clean energy from wind farms, driving electrical cars and so forth is not going to suffice to meet agreed upon climate targets at all. Negative emissions are needed. The world is going to overshoot the "maximum 2 degrees of warming" target completely unless someone figures out how to suck as much as 810 Billion Tonnes of carbon out of Earth's atmosphere by 2100 using some kind of industrial scale process that currently does not exist.
That breaks down to 1,785,742,000,000,000 pounds of CO2, "as much as the world's economy produces in 20 years," according to the Economist.

"Putting in place carbon-removal schemes of this magnitude would be an epic endeavour even if tried-and-tested techniques existed. They do not."

What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change More | Reply

What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change

Comments Filter:

  • GMO trees... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Sunday November 19, 2017 @06:37PM (#55583323)
    Designed to grow quickly and fix carbon quickly ... but need something not found in nature to grow -- thus preventing them from becoming an invasive species.
    • Please see: tropostats here [imm.org] and here [vimeo.com].
    • guess what, trees are made out of carbon so when they die all the carbon they absorbed gets released back in to the environment, unless you cut them all down before they die and make lumber or paper or some other product out of them

      • guess what, trees are made out of carbon so when they die all the carbon they absorbed gets released back in to the environment, unless you cut them all down before they die and make lumber or paper or some other product out of them

        Drat! Trees are completely unsuitable for removing carbon from the atmosphere.

        Damn you "some guy on the internet", for pointing out the obvious flaw in the plan.

        Now we have to come up with some other solution.

      • In current carbon accounting, it is deemed that once a tree is harvested, all of its carbon is released at that moment. The thinking being that if it's made into paper, it will likely be discarded and begin decomposing within 5 years anyway. If it's toilet paper it may be much less time than that. Obviously furniture like tables last many more years than that, but ultimately 99% of tables sold in shops today will end up discarded within 100 years, probably burnt for fuel or just damaged and thrown in a dump

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          You seem to forget that there's this engine for replacing trees that die with other trees, thus keeping the carbon bound up on a larger scale. In the old days, we called them "forests".

          • Problem is forests are net zero carbon sinks. Unless something stops it cold and buries it everything growing in a forest will be back in the air within 200 years.

            Existing forests don't count either. you need all new forests reclaimed from land we currently use for other things. Forests aren't going to grow in a desert so you can't use the vast tracks of land in the south west. We cut down the North East forests centuries ago. The Amazon is turning into a net RELEASE of carbon due to it's clear cutt

        • Biochar.

          Burn wood or other biomass in a very low-oxygen environment and you get charcoal. Dig the charcoal into the soil and you get more fertile soil, but the carbon acts as a "fertility catalyst" rather than a fertilizer - it's not consumed, and it doesn't decay. It'll be there for centuries (millenia?) unless you get the dirt hot enough to ignite the charcoal.

      • Re:GMO trees... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by morcego ( 260031 ) on Sunday November 19, 2017 @07:08PM (#55583505)

        Except that when they die, the carbon is put back in the ground, not in the air. Which is fine.
        You do know we are not CREATING new carbon, don't you?

        • The carbon released from rotting/decomposing wood goes into the air. Perhaps it routes through the soil, but it goes up into the air eventually.

          Perhaps look at the CO2 levels over the course of the year. High in the fall and winter, low in the spring and summer? Why because last years growth dies and releases the CO2 into the air and the new growth recaptures it (temporarily)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dryeo ( 100693 )

          You do know we are not CREATING new carbon, don't you?

          Actually, new carbon, as in new to the biosphere, is constantly being released from the Earths interior through volcanic actions. Countering this is that carbon is constantly being sucked into the Earth through plate tectonics as continents slide under other continents. Currently this is balanced but lots of times in geological history there has been massive volcanic activity that upped the CO2, sometimes drastically.
          I was just reading about the Ordovician, at one point massive volcanic activity boosted the

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jeremyp ( 130771 )

        Bury them in old coal mines.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )
        If you chip them and bake the chips in a solar oven, you get stable charcoal.

    • Even 'better'... http://www.bbc.com/future/stor... [bbc.com]

    • According to this link [broward.org] and taking some round numbers, an Albizzia lebbek can sequester 70 lbs of CO2 per year.

      Assuming a 40-year project lifetime, we would then need 637,765,000,000 trees to pull the mentioned amount out of the atmosphere.

      For comparison, the Amazon rainforest has an estimated 390 billion [google.com] trees.

      Dividing these two numbers indicates that the world would have to plant and grow [the equivalent of] 1.6 Amazon Rainforests for a 40 year period.

      I'm not saying that this is a bad solution, only that i

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dryeo ( 100693 )

        And at 12 foot spacing, 200 per acre, we'd be looking at something like 5 million square miles of new forest.

    • Designed to grow quickly and fix carbon quickly ... but need something not found in nature to grow -- thus preventing them from becoming an invasive species.

      Another question about your solution, which is not at all a bad solution, is the availability of useable Nitrates.

      Trees can pull Carbon out of the atmosphere, but get Nitrogen from the soil. The Nitrogen has to be in bio-available form, and there are limited places to get it on Earth (ie - fertilizer). So much so that about 5% of all the world's energy production goes into making Ammonia, mostly for nitrate fertilizers.

      I'm not sure we even *could* plant that many trees and expect them to grow - the amount o

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dryeo ( 100693 )

        There are trees that pull (actually have symbiotic bacteria that pull) nitrogen from the air. Alders where I live.
        As the sibling post mentions, there are other nutrients and micro-nutrients that a forest needs.
        Harvesting and burying trees would eventually deplete most soils.

    • Fast growing invasive Redwoods would cause lots of fun...

  • ... we're screwed.

    • Nope, not screwed because what the Economist didn't mention is that CO2 accounts for a little less than half of man-made greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. The larger amount is methane from the animal farming industry which luckily has a much shorter lifespan in the atmosphere. If we cut emissions from animal farming, we can reduce the greenhouse effect relatively quickly. The difficulty with this approach is that it's difficult to convince individuals to consume less meat and dairy, even though it's good
  • In other words, "How Long Can You Tread Water?"

    • But this isn't generally what's being portrayed to the public at large by politicians all over the world (event most Green political parties aren't being honest with the public because no-one likes Debbie Downers, even if they're really more like Cassandra).

      People (mainly politicians and the business elite) carry on like the Paris climate agreement is a really strong step towards preventing climate change and we just need to ramp things up a bit more. But we're actually really really far away from having so

      • 2020 needs to be 0.

        Best of luck

      • People (mainly politicians and the business elite) carry on like the Paris climate agreement is a really strong step towards preventing climate change and we just need to ramp things up a bit more. But we're actually really really far away from having solved it.

        They've known it was a practical impossibility from the start. They know that humans will do the same thing they've done every other time climate (or other major events/conditions) change. They will adapt.

        Meanwhile, said politicians and others with wealth & power will use it as scare-mongering to drive the public in the direction they want to further their own political/ideological agendas increase their own wealth and power.

        The discussion should be centering around adaptation to changing climate, not a

  • Carter (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Sunday November 19, 2017 @07:03PM (#55583477) Homepage

    When Carter was president of the US (late 70's), he was trying to get Climate Change on the national radar, but then Regan got elected and he stopped any action that could have had a chance of making a significant impact.

    I remember as a kid him saying something like "We need to start now, otherwise we will not have enough time". Well I guess all young people can do now is try and live on high ground and I would say various coastal cities need to re-evaluate where to build new high-rises.

    Of course now it seems coastal real-estate is hotter then I have ever seen it. So, seems the future looks gloomy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tjstork ( 137384 )

      Well, unfortunately, it was his own party which jumped on Three Mile Island to torpedo nuclear power in the USA. That pretty much -caused- climate change, when you think about it.

    • He also pretty much stuck a knife into nuclear energy.
    • The "climate change" concern in the 60s and 70s was global cooling, not global warming. The only bit you got correct is that Carter got involved; he signed the National Climate Program Act to deal with "the global cooling crisis."

      I worry for Slashdot when I see such revisionism as yours upmodded to +5.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jzanu ( 668651 )
        Cooling was due to particulates. There was a massive response to limit all industrial releases and it brought the release under control. There was also ozone damage from aerosols. Both prove human industrial activities have already reached the scale of earth scale effects. Global warming is from increased greenhouse effect due to similar industrial scale release of a different compound: previous stored CO2 from hydrocarbons, as well as methane, etc. with runaway heat increasing release rates from natural st

  • I went to college with two climate scientists (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Cyberpunk Reality ( 4231325 ) on Sunday November 19, 2017 @07:10PM (#55583515)
    One is now a paleoclimatologist specializing in tree rings, the other a historical hydrologist. Between one thing and another, I still get together with them a couple times a year. When climate change/global warming comes up in the course of conversation, they have a lot to say, but one thing comes through quite clearly even when they don't say it outright. (And they have both said it outright to me at different times.) They're scared. And despite both being married, neither has any children. Make of my anecdote what you will.

    • Re:I went to college with two climate scientists (Score:5, Interesting)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Sunday November 19, 2017 @07:30PM (#55583649) Journal

      When climate change/global warming comes up in the course of conversation, they have a lot to say, but one thing comes through quite clearly even when they don't say it outright. (And they have both said it outright to me at different times.) They're scared.

      My wife is a mathematician who works in coastal areas modeling waves and often works with climate scientists. I've gotten to know several of them over the years and you're right: they're scared. You get them talking about climate change and their eyes take on an almost desperate, haunted quality. When they hear someone try to say "it's all a hoax", they just get ineffably sad or angry as hell.

      We were at a barbecue some years ago and a fight almost broke out between a climate scientist and an economics major who had bought into some dienialist theory about how we should embrace climate change. I was one of the people who had to step in and calm it all down. Personally it was kind of a shame because it would have been satisfying to see the economics student get laid out by a guy twice his age, but my wife insisted and I was afraid they would knock over the table with all the liquor.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Lanthanide ( 4982283 )

      The single best thing you can do to help prevent climate change (that doesn't involve murder / suicide) is to not have children.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Altrag ( 195300 )

      I'd say not having children just because you're scared of the future is the wrong approach. Sure if you have a kid they may not have a pleasant future ahead of them. But if you don't have a kid then they definitely have no future ahead of them.

      And you never know, their kid might have been the one that figures out how to solve the problem. Or at least figures out how to engineer a biodome for us to hide in for a few millennia while the earth recovers.

      (Of course I don't know you or your friends or whether

    • They are both idiots. Rising temperature will bring more rain to the southwest and sahara,
  • With every day that passes and every pessimistic article like this that I read, doomsday peppers look and sound progressively less crazy.
  • Either way, doesn't matter to me. I rent, and am some 700 feet above sea level. Best case? I win the lottery, buy this apartment complex, and soon own beachfront property. Worst case? Buncha folks I never met drown while I have a barbie on the grill.

  • Crying Wolf (Score:2, Informative)

    by Jodka ( 520060 )

    The old alarmist predictions of climate catastrophe have proven false [wattsupwiththat.com] again and again and again, so why do people believe the new ones?

    You would expect that a group that consistently makes inaccurate predictions would lose credibility because of that and the public would stop believing what they say. Or, well, maybe not. [wikipedia.org]

    • Those were predictions of absolute worst case scenarios. Few scientists took them seriously but of course the media would rather report on unlikely sensational worst case scenarios rather then the slow burning disaster that most mainstream models predict
  • In the meantime, islamic countries fear energy, food and water shortage [medium.com], but they censor reports released to the public about that.
  • ...for preventing climate change being a burden to us or country, and for making us beneficial to the public

    It seems very simple to me. In order to reduce teh amount of CO2 being pushed into the atmosphere we simply need to go back to the CO2 levels of the early 20th century, along with the population levels.

    Just need 6 or so billion people to volunteer.

    (with all apologies to Johnathan Swift)

  • "Countries are scrambling to limit the rise in the earth's temperature to just two degrees by the end of this century."

    Really? Which countries are doing this? Germany? Shutting down clean nuclear plants and burning dirty coal in its place? Seriously - I don't see anybody doing too much of anything about it.

  • We were told this as children in the 70s, that in the future, if things didn't change between now and then, we'd pass the point of no return.

    In the 80s, folks were distracted by the hole in the ozone layer.

    In the 90s, folks in the US were distracted by war, a dying economy, and the prospect of globalization diminishing the standard of living.

    By the 2000s, it was too late.

    There's a reason I don't have kids. My condolences to future humanity, hopefully the end will be kinder than one might imagine.

  • Just because it is hard, or some would even say impossible to avoid the 2 C temperature increase, doesn't mean we should not try to do our best.
    If it ends up the temperature raises by "only" 4 C instead of say, 7 C if we give up all efforts, it's still a big win.

  • Solid carbon block has a density of about 3500 Kg/m^3, so this 810 Billion ton(ne)s would represent 232 Billion cubic meters. A patch of land 30 km square would need to be piled 258 meters high, which will keep the top above sea level even after the ice all melts.

    Alternately, every person on earth can have a 30 m^3 carbon water filter

  • I do my part. I take about 1,540 tons of CO2 out of the air a year, sequestering it in the soils, trees and meat. Everyone can do their part in some way. If everyone does that we'll solve 0.6% of the problem...

  • Claiming some kind of taxation or subsidy to solve this problem will not work. So long as people can vote the people will vote away a tax they view as unfair, excessive, or otherwise not in their interest. Same goes for subsidies, although far worse. We can subsidize house insulation upgrades, electric cars, energy efficient bulbs, solar panels, or whatever else we tried. All this does is make the poor poorer (they are paying the taxes to support this subsidy in some fashion, though not always directly

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Qwertie ( 797303 )

      How do we raise the cost of CO2 naturally? Well, for one it is going to rise as we keep using it up. The price goes down naturally with increased technology and economy of scale.

      In other words, you propose doing nothing, except for the one thing (fixing nuclear regulations) that might annoy those anti-nuclear liberals. The problem with this of course is that most fossil fuel reserves must stay in the ground [phys.org], which won't happen naturally.

      It's actually worse than that because most articles that explain ho

Slashdot Top Deals

C Code. C Code Run. Run, Code, RUN! PLEASE!!!!

Close