What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change (economist.com) 230
Countries are scrambling to limit the rise in the earth's temperature to just two degrees by the end of this century. But Slashdot reader dryriver shares an article titled "What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change." No, it is not that Climate Change is a hoax or that the climate science gets it all wrong and Climate Change isn't happening. According to the Economist, it is rather that "Fully 101 of the 116 models the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change uses to chart what lies ahead assume that carbon will be taken out of the air in order for the world to have a good chance of meeting the 2C target."
In other words, reducing carbon emissions around the world, creating clean energy from wind farms, driving electrical cars and so forth is not going to suffice to meet agreed upon climate targets at all. Negative emissions are needed. The world is going to overshoot the "maximum 2 degrees of warming" target completely unless someone figures out how to suck as much as 810 Billion Tonnes of carbon out of Earth's atmosphere by 2100 using some kind of industrial scale process that currently does not exist.
That breaks down to 1,785,742,000,000,000 pounds of CO2, "as much as the world's economy produces in 20 years," according to the Economist.
"Putting in place carbon-removal schemes of this magnitude would be an epic endeavour even if tried-and-tested techniques existed. They do not."
guess what, trees are made out of carbon so when they die all the carbon they absorbed gets released back in to the environment, unless you cut them all down before they die and make lumber or paper or some other product out of them
Drat! Trees are completely unsuitable for removing carbon from the atmosphere.
Damn you "some guy on the internet", for pointing out the obvious flaw in the plan.
Now we have to come up with some other solution.
In current carbon accounting, it is deemed that once a tree is harvested, all of its carbon is released at that moment. The thinking being that if it's made into paper, it will likely be discarded and begin decomposing within 5 years anyway. If it's toilet paper it may be much less time than that. Obviously furniture like tables last many more years than that, but ultimately 99% of tables sold in shops today will end up discarded within 100 years, probably burnt for fuel or just damaged and thrown in a dump
You seem to forget that there's this engine for replacing trees that die with other trees, thus keeping the carbon bound up on a larger scale. In the old days, we called them "forests".
Existing forests don't count either. you need all new forests reclaimed from land we currently use for other things. Forests aren't going to grow in a desert so you can't use the vast tracks of land in the south west. We cut down the North East forests centuries ago. The Amazon is turning into a net RELEASE of carbon due to it's clear cutt
Stop eating cows.
Forests and jungle are being cut down to raise cows and cow feed.
Stop eating cows and this will revert to a carbon sink.
More forests. Reforest what's been taken for other purposes.
Also, forests have this amazing ability to increase the amount of CO2 they sequester over time, as the forest floor grows deeper. Some of the carbon in mulch is released, but not all, which makes a positive and growing difference as a forest ages.
Nope, GP already took that into account. You need to sequester the wood somewhere otherwise you're just treading water - the amount of carbon captured by trees is equal to the amount released by the old trees, so you don't even make a dent on the effect of burning fossil fuels.
No, that is an incorrect assumption. The forest floor grows in depth over time. Much of the CO2 in the mulch is released again, but not all. As long as there's even a slight difference, and there is, the forest keeps binding more and more CO2 as it ages and the forest floor becomes deeper. An old forest can have a quite deep accumulation - all solids created from gas harvested from the air.
Peatlands have the same property. It's not a fast process, by any means, but it is an ongoing process, and net pos
but not all
No, everything is releases.
Go into an tropical jungle, e.g. Amazonas. The mulch is not even 30cm thick, below that is sand.
Peatlands have the same property. It's not a fast process, by any means, but it is an ongoing process, and net positive.
No, it is not net positive.
Biochar.
Burn wood or other biomass in a very low-oxygen environment and you get charcoal. Dig the charcoal into the soil and you get more fertile soil, but the carbon acts as a "fertility catalyst" rather than a fertilizer - it's not consumed, and it doesn't decay. It'll be there for centuries (millenia?) unless you get the dirt hot enough to ignite the charcoal.
Re:GMO trees... (Score:4, Insightful)
Except that when they die, the carbon is put back in the ground, not in the air. Which is fine.
You do know we are not CREATING new carbon, don't you?
Perhaps look at the CO2 levels over the course of the year. High in the fall and winter, low in the spring and summer? Why because last years growth dies and releases the CO2 into the air and the new growth recaptures it (temporarily)
You do know we are not CREATING new carbon, don't you?
Actually, new carbon, as in new to the biosphere, is constantly being released from the Earths interior through volcanic actions. Countering this is that carbon is constantly being sucked into the Earth through plate tectonics as continents slide under other continents. Currently this is balanced but lots of times in geological history there has been massive volcanic activity that upped the CO2, sometimes drastically.
I was just reading about the Ordovician, at one point massive volcanic activity boosted the
Bury them in old coal mines.
Even 'better'... http://www.bbc.com/future/stor... [bbc.com]
Some numbers (Score:3)
According to this link [broward.org] and taking some round numbers, an Albizzia lebbek can sequester 70 lbs of CO2 per year.
Assuming a 40-year project lifetime, we would then need 637,765,000,000 trees to pull the mentioned amount out of the atmosphere.
For comparison, the Amazon rainforest has an estimated 390 billion [google.com] trees.
Dividing these two numbers indicates that the world would have to plant and grow [the equivalent of] 1.6 Amazon Rainforests for a 40 year period.
I'm not saying that this is a bad solution, only that i
And at 12 foot spacing, 200 per acre, we'd be looking at something like 5 million square miles of new forest.
Bio available Nitrogen (Score:3)
Designed to grow quickly and fix carbon quickly
... but need something not found in nature to grow -- thus preventing them from becoming an invasive species.
Another question about your solution, which is not at all a bad solution, is the availability of useable Nitrates.
Trees can pull Carbon out of the atmosphere, but get Nitrogen from the soil. The Nitrogen has to be in bio-available form, and there are limited places to get it on Earth (ie - fertilizer). So much so that about 5% of all the world's energy production goes into making Ammonia, mostly for nitrate fertilizers.
I'm not sure we even *could* plant that many trees and expect them to grow - the amount o
There are trees that pull (actually have symbiotic bacteria that pull) nitrogen from the air. Alders where I live.
As the sibling post mentions, there are other nutrients and micro-nutrients that a forest needs.
Harvesting and burying trees would eventually deplete most soils.
Fast growing invasive Redwoods would cause lots of fun...
Charcoal is easy to make and long-term stable, even if you just mix it with the soil. Plus producing it generates some energy. Probably not enough to offset the tree chopping, but some.
In other words... (Score:2)
... we're screwed.
Treading Water (Score:2)
Anyone who can do math knows this. (Score:2)
But this isn't generally what's being portrayed to the public at large by politicians all over the world (event most Green political parties aren't being honest with the public because no-one likes Debbie Downers, even if they're really more like Cassandra).
People (mainly politicians and the business elite) carry on like the Paris climate agreement is a really strong step towards preventing climate change and we just need to ramp things up a bit more. But we're actually really really far away from having so
2020 needs to be 0.
Best of luck
People (mainly politicians and the business elite) carry on like the Paris climate agreement is a really strong step towards preventing climate change and we just need to ramp things up a bit more. But we're actually really really far away from having solved it.
They've known it was a practical impossibility from the start. They know that humans will do the same thing they've done every other time climate (or other major events/conditions) change. They will adapt.
Meanwhile, said politicians and others with wealth & power will use it as scare-mongering to drive the public in the direction they want to further their own political/ideological agendas increase their own wealth and power.
The discussion should be centering around adaptation to changing climate, not a
Carter (Score:5, Interesting)
When Carter was president of the US (late 70's), he was trying to get Climate Change on the national radar, but then Regan got elected and he stopped any action that could have had a chance of making a significant impact.
I remember as a kid him saying something like "We need to start now, otherwise we will not have enough time". Well I guess all young people can do now is try and live on high ground and I would say various coastal cities need to re-evaluate where to build new high-rises.
Of course now it seems coastal real-estate is hotter then I have ever seen it. So, seems the future looks gloomy.
Well, unfortunately, it was his own party which jumped on Three Mile Island to torpedo nuclear power in the USA. That pretty much -caused- climate change, when you think about it.
You don't remember - it was COOLING (Score:2)
I worry for Slashdot when I see such revisionism as yours upmodded to +5.
Show voters that your side will sacrifice things to solve climate change. Because most people just see yet another power and money grab, in a long series of power and money grabs.
I'm pretty well convinced that the CAGW scare is in fact another power and money grab in a long series of grabs. We've long had low CO2 and affordable energy from nuclear fission and yet these same people have been opposed to "nukular" for a long time now. If these people agreed to building new nuclear power then I'd have much less to complain about them about and might even be agreeable on the other things they want since they might actually seem sincere rather than just another power grab.
Let's not fool
I went to college with two climate scientists (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:I went to college with two climate scientists (Score:5, Interesting)
My wife is a mathematician who works in coastal areas modeling waves and often works with climate scientists. I've gotten to know several of them over the years and you're right: they're scared. You get them talking about climate change and their eyes take on an almost desperate, haunted quality. When they hear someone try to say "it's all a hoax", they just get ineffably sad or angry as hell.
We were at a barbecue some years ago and a fight almost broke out between a climate scientist and an economics major who had bought into some dienialist theory about how we should embrace climate change. I was one of the people who had to step in and calm it all down. Personally it was kind of a shame because it would have been satisfying to see the economics student get laid out by a guy twice his age, but my wife insisted and I was afraid they would knock over the table with all the liquor.
Re: (Score:3)
Or they have a sense of perspective.
You know who else doesn't like having their source of livelihood called into question? People who cook meth and sell it to high school kids. Pimps. Contract killers and mercenaries. People who run ransomware bots.
I really don't give a fuck if someone doesn't like having their livelihood called into question if their livelih
Re: (Score:3)
If the barbecue was a charcoal barbecue, it would have been carbon neutral.
Except for the transportation costs, the energy cost to manufacture the barbecue, the energy costs of all the cars that people arrived in etc. But they're the same for all parties. So no more parties.
I'm reminded of some crazy idea from some city manager, council member, or whatever some time ago. The guy wanted to ban backyard grilling to cut down on CO2 output. When it was explained to him that this would be impossible to enforce, no one is going to drive around looking in yards for warm grills. His solution? Fly a police helicopter over the city to look for people grilling.
Discussion on the topic pretty much ended right there.
There was no gasoline on hand.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The single best thing you can do to help prevent climate change (that doesn't involve murder / suicide) is to not have children.
The single best thing you can do to help prevent climate change (that doesn't involve murder / suicide) is to not have children.
Except as sashimi. That's energy neutral.
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Re: I went to college with two climate scientists (Score:2)
The problem with this idea should be evident if you look around and see who remains having children if the smart folks stop.
I'd say not having children just because you're scared of the future is the wrong approach. Sure if you have a kid they may not have a pleasant future ahead of them. But if you don't have a kid then they definitely have no future ahead of them.
And you never know, their kid might have been the one that figures out how to solve the problem. Or at least figures out how to engineer a biodome for us to hide in for a few millennia while the earth recovers.
(Of course I don't know you or your friends or whether
Somebody had Donald Trump. If only they had been more environmentally aware.
Preppers... (Score:2)
Are those degrees C or F? (Score:2)
Where's your juicy steak going to come from, champ?
Crying Wolf (Score:2, Informative)
The old alarmist predictions of climate catastrophe have proven false [wattsupwiththat.com] again and again and again, so why do people believe the new ones?
You would expect that a group that consistently makes inaccurate predictions would lose credibility because of that and the public would stop believing what they say. Or, well, maybe not. [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Censored climate change report (Score:2)
A Modest Proposal.... (Score:2)
It seems very simple to me. In order to reduce teh amount of CO2 being pushed into the atmosphere we simply need to go back to the CO2 levels of the early 20th century, along with the population levels.
Just need 6 or so billion people to volunteer.
(with all apologies to Johnathan Swift)
Really? (Score:2)
"Countries are scrambling to limit the rise in the earth's temperature to just two degrees by the end of this century."
Really? Which countries are doing this? Germany? Shutting down clean nuclear plants and burning dirty coal in its place? Seriously - I don't see anybody doing too much of anything about it.
We were told... (Score:2)
We were told this as children in the 70s, that in the future, if things didn't change between now and then, we'd pass the point of no return.
In the 80s, folks were distracted by the hole in the ozone layer.
In the 90s, folks in the US were distracted by war, a dying economy, and the prospect of globalization diminishing the standard of living.
By the 2000s, it was too late.
There's a reason I don't have kids. My condolences to future humanity, hopefully the end will be kinder than one might imagine.
Let's not fall into the fallacy (Score:2)
Just because it is hard, or some would even say impossible to avoid the 2 C temperature increase, doesn't mean we should not try to do our best.
If it ends up the temperature raises by "only" 4 C instead of say, 7 C if we give up all efforts, it's still a big win.
Scale (Score:2)
Solid carbon block has a density of about 3500 Kg/m^3, so this 810 Billion ton(ne)s would represent 232 Billion cubic meters. A patch of land 30 km square would need to be piled 258 meters high, which will keep the top above sea level even after the ice all melts.
Alternately, every person on earth can have a 30 m^3 carbon water filter
Do your part - we all add up... (Score:2)
I do my part. I take about 1,540 tons of CO2 out of the air a year, sequestering it in the soils, trees and meat. Everyone can do their part in some way. If everyone does that we'll solve 0.6% of the problem...
We can't tax and spend this away (Score:2)
Claiming some kind of taxation or subsidy to solve this problem will not work. So long as people can vote the people will vote away a tax they view as unfair, excessive, or otherwise not in their interest. Same goes for subsidies, although far worse. We can subsidize house insulation upgrades, electric cars, energy efficient bulbs, solar panels, or whatever else we tried. All this does is make the poor poorer (they are paying the taxes to support this subsidy in some fashion, though not always directly
In other words, you propose doing nothing, except for the one thing (fixing nuclear regulations) that might annoy those anti-nuclear liberals. The problem with this of course is that most fossil fuel reserves must stay in the ground [phys.org], which won't happen naturally.
It's actually worse than that because most articles that explain ho
A tax break to convert from natural gas to coal?
Pennslyvania, you're doing it wrong.
Re: Trump will save the day (Score:2)
A tax break to convert from natural gas to coal?
I don't think so. I can't find anything about any PA tax break for coal using Google, so I think the above AC is spewing bullcrap. If it was actually true, it would be all over the web, and millions of people would be taking advantage of it, since 50% is a huge discount.
It doesn't sound like Pennsylvania understands the meaning of "upgrade".
There's an easier solution to rising water -- move further inland. Its not like the 6 or 10 or whatever it is these days foot rise will happen over night.
The bigger issue is things like food shortage -- all those plants and animals we like to eat have a good chance of not being able to survive in a significantly changed climate. It likely won't kill humans off (we'll find the species that can survive and farm the hell out of them..) but it will significantly reduce our quality of life when the only things
Re:Temperature schemperature. (Score:4, Insightful)
While it's helpful for a number of reasons to plant trees, note that humans put about 40 gigatons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually. That's a lot of trees -- equivalent to growing 30,000 Giant Sequoias from seed to maturity in one year, every single year.
A mature 100 acre woodland captures enough carbon annually to offset seven automobiles driven an average amount.
So while trees help for many reasons like flood and erosion control, and can be part of a strategy to reduce fossil fuel emissions (e.g. by co
40 gigatons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually. That's a lot of trees -- equivalent to growing 30,000 Giant Sequoias
Your math is way off. A sequoia weighs roughly 1000 tonnes, but only 500 tonnes of that is carbon. 40 G-tonnes of CO2 is about 11 G-tonnes of carbon. So that is 1.1e10/500 = 22 million giant sequoias.
People are very bad at large numbers.
Plants are very efficient at taking co2 out of the atmosphere. That's where it all came from to begin with.
What is the average size of a hardwood tree in North America, in a temperate range?
How many hardwood trees are there in North America?
What is the average growth, in kg, of a hardwood tree?
How do those numbers compare with the reduction needed?
That is useful information. Your approach is not.
"Simple" is questionable (lot of politics there, especially with regards to land ownership) but even if you could replant the entire rain forest, I'm not sure there would be enough carbon extraction happening in a short enough time frame to correct the problem.
There's also a couple of other things to consider:
1) Anything we do has generate less carbon than its removing, or its not helpful. That includes any carbon produced from mining and manufacturing the materials and products needed as well as transport
Unlike CO2, atmospheric H20 concentrations are determined by temperature, so if more H20 is added that isn't supported by temperature it would condense out...at least that's the laymans science version I believe.
From what I can see, water vapor concentrations are 1000x that of CO2 so it would take considerably more to have the effect. That bein
Re:This strange stuff I heard of once... (Score:4, Interesting)
Sadly it seems it doesn't matter; only money seems to matter. Around where I live, I've seen at least 100 acres of forest razed in the past year to put up shopping centers and subdivisions. And yes I mean forests - there is plenty of blighted urban area around, but instead of re-using that, they are razing forests...
It's like there isn't even any consideration of how this will affect the overall environment - what happens is the city planners say "sweet, we'll get property tax revenue on 300 more housing units!" and forget about all the ancillary effects. They even gloss over the short term effects like massive increases in traffic (putting 300 new residential units in an already congested area is baffling), how can you expect them to consider effects on climate change that will manifest over 50-100 years?
A tree can absorb as much as 22kg of CO2 in a year. Humans emitted 40 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2015, about half of which was absorbed by existing plants and (mostly) oceans. So we need to plant around 900 billion more trees - just to stop it getting worse.
You think we can do that, find the land to grow and keep that many trees - and to lock down all their fixed carbon to stop it decaying right back into the atmosphere? Still think plants are the answer?
Or maybe it's just gonna be easier to get off coal.
I have a possible solution. We could fight global warming with nuclear winter!
I hate to say it, unless something 'real' can be done to limit Climate Change, this could very well be the result. From what I read, a decent part of the world will be almost inhabitable and the various "bread baskets" of the work will see their yields decline a lot.
So if people star starving on first world countries you could very well see 1 or more nuclear wars.
The problem is of course it's not possible in that many decades to cut the population by 75% without resorting to forced birth control and mass murder - which won't happen because those in charge will be sacked with extreme prejudice.
Oh, there's always the possibility of a super-epidemic. That may be even more likely due to our war on diseases - the red queen is not to be denied, and whenever we up the ante, so does evolution.
Building nuclear plants uses lots of concrete, which itself is a big producer of CO2.
I wouldn't say that something that contributes 5% is a 'big producer', and even if we went 100% nuclear the amount used for building plants would be a rounding error in the total usage.We could probably compensate entirely by trimming an inch or two off the width of sidewalks.
Re:Another thing they don't tell you about the mod (Score:4, Informative)
You mean this Roy Spencer
https://skepticalscience.com/R... [skepticalscience.com]
right ?
What is it with the slashdot crowd and the "lone wolf" saviour thing ? Is it just the usual right wing astro turfing, or do they really think that it's normal for lots and lots of scientists to be wrong AND lie about it, but that one person is the real purveyor of truth.
Roy Spencer is right but 95% of the climate scientists on the planet are wrong ? really?
We're dumping GIGA tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, a heat trapping gas, and it's doing NOTHING ?
oh wait, I forgot it's all natural variability. oh that's awesome, i'm glad you thought of that. before Roy Spencer came along nobody thought to check to see if maybe this warming is due to natural variability. wow- what a brilliant insight !
Well, all of those lying climate scientists on their big fat research paychecks showed that it isn't natural variability, but THEY'RE ALL WRONG. and they're liars. and Al Gore is fat.
Roy Spencer is right but 95% of the climate scientists on the planet are wrong ? really?
I've heard this before. It's used often as an argument, and it works now with me just about as well as it worked on my parents when I was in high school. I don't care if all your friends believe in CAGW, that just makes a lot of people wrong, assuming Roy Spencer is correct.
Make an argument on CAGW that is not an appeal to authority then I might believe you. What would help a lot to convince me is a focus on finding solutions. Widespread support for nuclear power among the CAGW community would certainly
Models are wrong by definition. Otherwise they wouldn't be models. Modelling an analogue systems with infinite levels of complexity will always involve a degree of error.
This notion that we can simply ignore scientific models and not act on them just because they have some degree of error in them is idiotic. If throughout history we based all our decisions on such logic we would still be in the stone age, which is what climate change deniers will return us to if we choose to listen to their moronic argum
Yes, I've seen that post by Roy Spencer before. His graph relies largely on choosing a very short baseline (1979-1983) to exaggerate the difference between models and measurements [hotwhopper.com] (because the difference between mode
Re: (Score:2)
So either way the fundamental problem of too many people solves itself.
When we have the technology to make Mars or Venus habitable, we'll also have the technology to keep the Earth habitable. The idea that we would have the technology to make habitable a planet with almost no atmosphere or a planet where it rains sulphuric acid but not be able to take the CO2 out of our own atmosphere is bonkers.