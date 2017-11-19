What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change (economist.com) 86
Countries are scrambling to limit the rise in the earth's temperature to just two degrees by the end of this century. But Slashdot reader dryriver shares an article titled "What They Don't Tell You About Climate Change." No, it is not that Climate Change is a hoax or that the climate science gets it all wrong and Climate Change isn't happening. According to the Economist, it is rather that "Fully 101 of the 116 models the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change uses to chart what lies ahead assume that carbon will be taken out of the air in order for the world to have a good chance of meeting the 2C target."
In other words, reducing carbon emissions around the world, creating clean energy from wind farms, driving electrical cars and so forth is not going to suffice to meet agreed upon climate targets at all. Negative emissions are needed. The world is going to overshoot the "maximum 2 degrees of warming" target completely unless someone figures out how to suck as much as 810 Billion Tonnes of carbon out of Earth's atmosphere by 2100 using some kind of industrial scale process that currently does not exist.
That breaks down to 1,785,742,000,000,000 pounds of CO2, "as much as the world's economy produces in 20 years," according to the Economist.
"Putting in place carbon-removal schemes of this magnitude would be an epic endeavour even if tried-and-tested techniques existed. They do not."
GMO trees... (Score:3)
Some guy on the internet (Score:3)
guess what, trees are made out of carbon so when they die all the carbon they absorbed gets released back in to the environment, unless you cut them all down before they die and make lumber or paper or some other product out of them
Drat! Trees are completely unsuitable for removing carbon from the atmosphere.
Damn you "some guy on the internet", for pointing out the obvious flaw in the plan.
Now we have to come up with some other solution.
In current carbon accounting, it is deemed that once a tree is harvested, all of its carbon is released at that moment. The thinking being that if it's made into paper, it will likely be discarded and begin decomposing within 5 years anyway. If it's toilet paper it may be much less time than that. Obviously furniture like tables last many more years than that, but ultimately 99% of tables sold in shops today will end up discarded within 100 years, probably burnt for fuel or just damaged and thrown in a dump
You seem to forget that there's this engine for replacing trees that die with other trees, thus keeping the carbon bound up on a larger scale. In the old days, we called them "forests".
Right, so if we need to sequester XXXX amount of carbon, and we can plant enough trees to sequester X, and then rely on "forests" to continue to keep X sequestered permanently so long as we don't chop the forests down for any purpose (ever), what do we do to sequester the remaining XXX of carbon?
Realise that coal and oil, the main sources of the CO2 in the atmosphere, was buried far underground in structures that are difficult to put wood back into. And that coal and oil are both much more carbon rich than
Re: (Score:3)
Except that when they die, the carbon is put back in the ground, not in the air. Which is fine.
You do know we are not CREATING new carbon, don't you?
Even 'better'... http://www.bbc.com/future/stor... [bbc.com]
Some numbers (Score:2)
According to this link [broward.org] and taking some round numbers, an Albizzia lebbek can sequester 70 lbs of CO2 per year.
Assuming a 40-year project lifetime, we would then need 637,765,000,000 trees to pull the mentioned amount out of the atmosphere.
For comparison, the Amazon rainforest has an estimated 390 billion [google.com] trees.
Dividing these two numbers indicates that the world would have to plant and grow [the equivalent of] 1.6 Amazon Rainforests for a 40 year period.
I'm not saying that this is a bad solution, only that i
Bio available Nitrogen (Score:2)
Designed to grow quickly and fix carbon quickly
... but need something not found in nature to grow -- thus preventing them from becoming an invasive species.
Another question about your solution, which is not at all a bad solution, is the availability of useable Nitrates.
Trees can pull Carbon out of the atmosphere, but get Nitrogen from the soil. The Nitrogen has to be in bio-available form, and there are limited places to get it on Earth (ie - fertilizer). So much so that about 5% of all the world's energy production goes into making Ammonia, mostly for nitrate fertilizers.
I'm not sure we even *could* plant that many trees and expect them to grow - the amount o
Fast growing invasive Redwoods would cause lots of fun...
Plant more trees? (Score:1)
Seems lie a simple idea.
While it's helpful for a number of reasons to plant trees, note that humans put about 40 gigatons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually. That's a lot of trees -- equivalent to growing 30,000 Giant Sequoias from seed to maturity in one year, every single year.
A mature 100 acre woodland captures enough carbon annually to offset seven automobiles driven an average amount.
So while trees help for many reasons like flood and erosion control, and can be part of a strategy to reduce fossil fuel emissions (e.g. by co
"Simple" is questionable (lot of politics there, especially with regards to land ownership) but even if you could replant the entire rain forest, I'm not sure there would be enough carbon extraction happening in a short enough time frame to correct the problem.
There's also a couple of other things to consider:
1) Anything we do has generate less carbon than its removing, or its not helpful. That includes any carbon produced from mining and manufacturing the materials and products needed as well as transport
A tax break to convert from natural gas to coal?
Pennslyvania, you're doing it wrong.
Re: Trump will save the day (Score:2)
It doesn't sound like Pennsylvania understands the meaning of "upgrade".
Terra preta (Score:1)
Humans have had the answer for 2500 years and counting.
In other words... (Score:2)
... we're screwed.
Yes they do say this (Score:1)
It's just that no one listens. Reduce the population by billions. Take the CO2 output down to 19th century levels. The problem is of course it's not possible in that many decades to cut the population by 75% without resorting to forced birth control and mass murder - which won't happen because those in charge will be sacked with extreme prejudice. The only thing you can do is convert to less CO2 output in energy production and adapt to whatever changes occur.
You already have the tools and technology to
The problem is of course it's not possible in that many decades to cut the population by 75% without resorting to forced birth control and mass murder - which won't happen because those in charge will be sacked with extreme prejudice.
Oh, there's always the possibility of a super-epidemic. That may be even more likely due to our war on diseases - the red queen is not to be denied, and whenever we up the ante, so does evolution.
Building nuclear plants uses lots of concrete, which itself is a big producer of CO2.
Treading Water (Score:2)
This strange stuff I heard of once... (Score:3)
Theres these things that the citty folk have never seen. I hear they are quite common and actually contain most of the carbon on the planet... Plants I think they are called.... They are very good at scrubbing CO2 down into the parts per million range (for you non-science majors and climate "scientists" that is very damn little left in the atmosphere.
Idiots.
Re: (Score:3)
Sadly it seems it doesn't matter; only money seems to matter. Around where I live, I've seen at least 100 acres of forest razed in the past year to put up shopping centers and subdivisions. And yes I mean forests - there is plenty of blighted urban area around, but instead of re-using that, they are razing forests...
It's like there isn't even any consideration of how this will affect the overall environment - what happens is the city planners say "sweet, we'll get property tax revenue on 300 more housing u
Anyone who can do math knows this. (Score:2)
But this isn't generally what's being portrayed to the public at large by politicians all over the world (event most Green political parties aren't being honest with the public because no-one likes Debbie Downers, even if they're really more like Cassandra).
People (mainly politicians and the business elite) carry on like the Paris climate agreement is a really strong step towards preventing climate change and we just need to ramp things up a bit more. But we're actually really really far away from having so
2020 needs to be 0.
Best of luck
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have a possible solution. We could fight global warming with nuclear winter!
I hate to say it, unless something 'real' can be done to limit Climate Change, this could very well be the result. From what I read, a decent part of the world will be almost inhabitable and the various "bread baskets" of the work will see their yields decline a lot.
So if people star starving on first world countries you could very well see 1 or more nuclear wars.
What about the hundreds of millions who live in coastal cities? Remember that many of the worlds major cities are coastal.
Re: (Score:2)
Carter (Score:3)
When Carter was president of the US (late 70's), he was trying to get Climate Change on the national radar, but then Regan got elected and he stopped any action that could have had a chance of making a significant impact.
I remember as a kid him saying something like "We need to start now, otherwise we will not have enough time". Well I guess all young people can do now is try and live on high ground and I would say various coastal cities need to re-evaluate where to build new high-rises.
Of course now it seems coastal real-estate is hotter then I have ever seen it. So, seems the future looks gloomy.
I went to college with two climate scientists (Score:4, Interesting)
My wife is a mathematician who works in coastal areas modeling waves and often works with climate scientists. I've gotten to know several of them over the years and you're right: they're scared. You get them talking about climate change and their eyes
Re: (Score:1)
The single best thing you can do to help prevent climate change (that doesn't involve murder / suicide) is to not have children.
Preppers... (Score:2)
Another thing they don't tell you about the models (Score:3)
Are those degrees C or F? (Score:2)
Crying Wolf (Score:3)
The old alarmist predictions of climate catastrophe have proven false [wattsupwiththat.com] again and again and again, so why do people believe the new ones?
You would expect that a group that consistently makes inaccurate predictions would lose credibility because of that and the public would stop believing what they say. Or, well, maybe not. [wikipedia.org]