Net Neutrality is Essentially Unassailable, Argues Billionaire Barry Diller

An anonymous reader quotes Yahoo Finance:Even if the U.S. government takes moves to fight net neutrality, Diller told CNBC that "I think it is over... It is [the] practice of the world ... You're still going to be able to push a button and publish to the world, without anybody in between asking you for tribute. I think that is now just the way things are done. I don't think it can be violated no matter what laws are back ."