Net Neutrality is Essentially Unassailable, Argues Billionaire Barry Diller (broadcastingcable.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes Yahoo Finance: The billionaire media mogul behind such popular sites as Expedia, Match.com and HomeAdvisor has a one-word forecast for traditional media conglomerates concerned about being replaced by tech giants: serfdom. "They, like everyone else, are kind of going to be serfs on the land of the large tech companies," IAC chairman Barry Diller said... That's because Google and Facebook not only have such massive user bases but also dominate online advertising. "Google and Facebook are consolidating," Diller said. "They are the only mass advertising mediums we have..." He expects Facebook, Google and maybe Amazon to face government regulation, simply because of their immense size. "At a certain point in size, you must," he said. "It's inevitable."
He did, however, outline one positive for Big Tech getting so gargantuan. Big Telecom no longer has the economic leverage to roll back today's net-neutrality norms, in which internet providers don't try to charge sites extra for access to their subscribers. "I think it's hard to overturn practically," he said. "It is the accepted system."
Even if the U.S. government takes moves to fight net neutrality, Diller told CNBC that "I think it is over... It is [the] practice of the world... You're still going to be able to push a button and publish to the world, without anybody in between asking you for tribute. I think that is now just the way things are done. I don't think it can be violated no matter what laws are back."
WTF does Barry Diller know about how net neutrality works?
Clearly not as much as quasi-anonymous Slashdot commentator VeryFluffyBunny.
It seems very naive to believe that tech companies will always back net neutrality. Once Google reaches critical market share providing home Internet service, either by deploying their own solution or buying up existing companies, their position on net neutrality will reverse.
Indeed. Facebook already tried to do this with their "Free Basics" service in India, that would have prioritized their own services. Tech companies support NN when, and only when, it is in their interest to do so. Expecting them to be our saviors and protectors from the evil Telecoms is naive.
What companies is Barry Diller involved in that will benefit from the loss of "Net Neutrality"?
It looks like USA Network and Fox Network, both of which he helped found. AC/InterActiveCorp, and Expedia. What possible motive would someone whose billions of dollars are tied to such media giants gain from getting people to ignore the issues of Net Neutrality? What control by business lobbyists might be gained if an informed citizenry pays no attention to it?
I believe this also answers the question of "what does
The more SJW guided tech giants push for censorship, ad control, limit ad payments, the more site will go direct to their users for funds. No more big brand SJW gate keepers only wanting to allow ads on site that SJW approve of.
Users of a site, forum, will just get a wallet code per site and spend some time using their cpu, gpu to create support.
The price of housing never went down
... at least, not until people starting to go around endlessly repeating the maxim that the price of housing never goes down.
This issue is just a titch too important to relegate to cartoon physics with a broad wave of a feckless "what, me worry?" ostrich paintbrush.