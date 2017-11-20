Another Tor Browser Feature Makes It Into Firefox: First-Party Isolation (bleepingcomputer.com) 60
An anonymous reader writes: Unbeknown to most users, Mozilla added a privacy-enhancing feature to the Firefox browser over the summer that can help users block online advertisers from tracking them across the Internet. The feature is named First-Party Isolation (FPI) and was silently added to the Firefox browser in August, with the release of Firefox 55. FPI works by separating cookies on a per-domain basis.
This is important because most online advertisers drop a cookie on the user's computer for each site the user visits and the advertisers loads an ad. With FPI enabled, the ad tracker won't be able to see all the cookies it dropped on that user's PC, but only the cookie created for the domain the user is currently viewing. This will force the ad tracker to create a new user profile for each site the user visits and the advertiser won't be able to aggregate these cookies and the user's browsing history into one big fat profile. This feature was first implemented in the Tor Browser, a privacy-focused fork of the Firefox browser managed by the Tor Project, where it is known as Cross-Origin Identifier Unlinkability. FPI was added to Firefox as part of the Tor Uplift project, an initiative to bolster the Firefox codebase with some of the Tor Browser's unique privacy-focused features. The feature is not enabled by default. Information on how to enable it is in the linked article.
All problems solved!
This seems like the kind of feature that should be enabled by default when using a private browsing window, or using the "never remember history" option in the settings page.
I naively thought that this was the default behavior for cookies. Why would anyone think it was a good idea to allow random people to read cookies from any domain?
Cookies should be confined to a single domain where I am viewing content, not intrusive ad networks.
Thanks for the additional information. I guess my question now is why would a browser allow random third party domains set cookies when viewing a site?
If the browser loads a resource from a domain, that domain can set a cookie for itself via HTTP headers (or if the resource is a script, through the script). That's normal, isn't it? But this is also true if that resource comes from a "third party" domain, i.e. one which is different from the domain of the web page itself. Example: You are looking at slashdot.org, which loads a script from taboola.com. Then the taboola.com script can set a cookie for taboola.com. Slashdot.org can not read that cookie, but i
It's trickier than that...
What happens when you insert the facebook or adsense code on your website is that you are actually including content hosted by the ad network.
Your browser is then loading that content from that ad network because in addition to loading mygreatwebsite.com, you are also loading ads.adcompany.com or whatever.
The cookie from the ad network is linked to ads.adcompany.com. The same cookie is being set for every website that serves content from that same ad network, and so they are able to build a profile on you.
The bigger an ad network gets, the more websites it is installed on, the more clear the profile becomes.
I guess (I don't know the details of it) what this feature is doing, is preventing any cookies that differ from the domain displayed in the URL from being loaded. I'm not sure how exactly this is different from private browsing.
I guess (I don't know the details of it) what this feature is doing, is preventing any cookies that differ from the domain displayed in the URL from being loaded. I'm not sure how exactly this is different from private browsing.
No, it's in the summary.
This is isolation, not blocking. Plenty of sites won't work if you outright block 3rd party cookies.
What this does is allow the cookie to be set and sent back in future requests, but it's one cookie per ad domain AND per visited site.
If you go to pussy.com and it loads a tracking asset for ass.com, Firefox sets a cookie for ass.com.
If you go to pussy.com again and it loads a tracking asset for ass.com, Firefox sends the same cookie back.
So ass.com can track you on pussy.com.
If you then go to titties.com and it loads a tracking asset for ass.com, Firefox sets a separate cookie for ass.com.
This way, ass.com can't track you across pussy.com and titties.com as a single user by use of their cookies.
They will still try (and generally succeed) at such tracking via browser fingerprinting, timing, meta analysis, and the good ol' IP address.
Private browsing? Maybe on your local network... On the internet there's no such thing.
Well, that's irrelevant! The fact remains that data can be collected and can be sent. "Can" is just as bad as "will".
I disagree. A privacy policy doesn't mean much, except for lawyers.
Saying they can do something bad don't mean they will do something bad. For example, if they provide a bug report feature, they will collect some data with it, and even though the user ultimately decide to send the report or not, and that it is really only used for debugging, it has to be mentioned in the policy, and considering the amount of data that may end up in a bug report, the terms can be scary.
OTOH, just because something isn't writ
Way to miss the point, and more importantly, wait to miss the hypocrisy of Firefox apologists, including yourself.
Again and again we're sold this myth by Firefox apologists that Firefox somehow "respects the privacy" of its users.
Again and again we're told by Firefox apologists that Chrome is so awful because it might send data to Google.
Yet even a cursory reading of Firefox's privacy policy makes it very clear that Firefox is just as capable of sending personal data to Google, along with numerous other ext
Waterfox Is Better (Score:3, Informative)
Is this how it works? (Score:2)
I configure browser to wipe all my cookies on browser close, and frequently close it. I recommend others to do the same.
Basically the tracking network would set a cookie header on the HTTP request for a JS coming from their server, then when the user visits some other page which also includes the tracking network the original cookie would be sent back to the tracking network connecting the user across the two sites.
I presume with FPI firefox treats the third party cookie given on site-A and the third party cookie given on site-B as distinct and will only send them in the context of those particular sites which prevents the
That's a nice feature (Score:2)
Wonder what would be the work around for the trackers and advertisers. I've already done a lot to keep my footprint as small as possible but I know I'm still getting tracked in some ways I can't stop if I want to be able to do useful things online. Like paying my bills. And I personally question the usefulness of things outside of the plain browser identifier. I don't get why any site I visit would need to probe what addons or if javascript has been executed. Maybe I don't do enough site programming to "get
>Wonder what would be the work around for the trackers and advertisers.
You answered your own question! "or whatever it's call when the server sending out the ads does the tracking itself."
They'll do their best to get a decent fingerprint of your system, and their tracking accuracy will be reduced (probably by far less than we'd hope or expect).
Sites will just have a members section. Pay by CC.
Dont want to pay with a CC?
Run some code on the gpu/cpu for some time and get a one time, a day, month, year or much longer account.
Running a gpu/copu for some time for a site will get around the needs for ads, tracking, the policy connected to using social media ads.
Seriously? (Score:3)
Why the fuck isn't that by design? Who's the moran who decided not to include that in the specifications?!
I imagine this was from before the web became a spying/ad mess. The idea back than was you were loading third-party content because it didn't make sense for everyone to have a huge copy of those images/a javascript library (probably predates JS).
Cookies were added in HTTP/1.1 (RFC 2068 [ietf.org]) in 1997 after two years of specification development. Lots of things about cookies were naively permissive, but it took years to realize this. HTTP/2 (in 2015) did nothing to address cookie flaws.
Where is he? (Score:2)
I'm surprised we haven't heard about hosts files yet...
Cookie isolation... (Score:2)
They'll just link the separate cookies together with ETags. Unless you're also going to have a separate file cache for each domain too.... not a bad idea actually.
Make It Default (Score:2)
That is a cool feature that won't break anything (except the sites tracking you across multiple domains - which is the point here).
Why do they hide it? To don't piss off Yahoo/Yandex/Baidoo sponsors? I guess (sane/informed) people love it so make it DEFAULT!
FPI add-on is poorly designed (Score:2)
The add-on, First Party Isolation, linked from the article, to
https://www.bleepingcomputer.c... [bleepingcomputer.com]
is something of a turd. There is no indication that it is doing anything. The preference page has no controls. The icon that is placed in the menu bar shows no state information—supposedly if you click on it, the FPI feature will be disabled for five minutes. There is absolutely no indication that anything happens when you click on it. plus, the icon is so hard to see that at first I thought there was no ico