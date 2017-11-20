Dark Side of Gig Economy: Some Instacart Workers Go On Strike Over Pay That Can Be as Low as $1 Per Hour (fastcompany.com) 103
From a report: Instacart shoppers and drivers -- the people who gather your groceries and deliver them to you after you order via the Instacart app -- are on strike. While independent contractors can't technically strike, via a Facebook group some of the company's thousands of employees have organized a "no delivery day" in the hopes of getting higher wages, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The strike is only taking place in a few of the 154 cities nationwide that Instacart operates in. The action may be small, but the grievances are big. While Instacart, the 5-year-old San Francisco startup, is valued at $3.4 billion, it allegedly pays its workers as little as $1 per order. Ars Technica has a great breakdown of all the issues surrounding how Instacart employees get paid and it's complex, with three different income streams coming together Voltron-like to form a wage. The result, though, is that some shoppers are being paid less than the federal minimum wage, like a Jackson, Miss., worker who put in a 19-hour week in Jackson, Mississippi, that paid out $37.75 (roughly $2/hour). That's far below the $14/hour wage that Ars Technica says Instacart is targeting.
Ok..it does sound like the app is a bit unfair, treating 6x cases of water the same as 1x case, but still...the person 'can' refuse a trip, or even to work for the company at all.
It takes a bit of smarts to figure out if the bill rate for a contracting gig is worth the effort, you know?
Put on those big boy pants and do some ciphering.
I think the gun pointing to their head is the need to eat and have somewhere to live.
HMm...I guess I must have missed it in the article, that this was the ONLY job in town for everyone.
I guess I must have not read the whole thing in true slashdot fashion to have missed such a crucial detail...?
Yeah, the asshole libertarians think that a two dollar an hour wage is fine, because of course if people don't like it they can just go get a different job.
This is exactly why people think libertarians are assholes.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Not so much that, but more that NOT EVERY JOB out there is meant to be made a career of, nor sole source of income to support yourself/family.
This should be common sense, no?
Each job should pay what it is worth. Do you think a burger flipper should make the same as a highly skilled computer programmer?
Should I have to pay $15/hr to get one of the nei
Each job should pay what it is worth. Do you think a burger flipper should make the same as a highly skilled computer programmer?
No. But if he's an adult working full time at the most sophisticated job that he's able to do, he should make enough for food, shelter, and health care. I'm not married to forcing his employer to bear that whole burden.
You seem to think this is a right that everyone is inherently born with...?
When did this come about?
The declaration of the US said it wants to give everyone the "pursuit of happiness", but it doesn't guarantee it, it requires the individual to figure things out and do what they have to do to attain it.
No one owes you a damned thing once you hit the oxygen.
For what it's worth (and I'm sort of a moderate rather than one of these libertarian assholes, more like I see that sometimes they have a partial point to make, kind of like everyone else), the crux of the problem is that the cost of housing and healthcare are skyrocketing. So we are arguing about how we should pay for it instead of trying to figure out why it's so damned expensive.
This is a libertarian insight that the rest of the political spectrum (me, I'm a moderate rather than a libertarian asshole, bu
Until just recently, the housing market hit rock fucking bottom in pricing....and mortgage rates at the lowest ever, even now they are still quite low.
If more young people, didn't have kids too soon before they can
If he's an adult working full time at the most sophisticated job that he's able to do, he should make enough for food, shelter, and health care
Sophisticated isn't the right word. There are a lot of jobs requiring unskilled/minimally-skilled labor that pay more than flipping burgers, Or where you can get the necessary training at minimal or zero cost ---- the burger flipper role or retail stockboy role are literally jobs for someone who has no marketable skill AND can't make a full-time c
If the business model is only viable when you effectively have slaves working for you, it's not a good business model.
Jobs that are supposedly only for 'teenagers' to make extra money have been mostly worked by adults for years now. Pulling weeds is basically gardening. You can hire kids to do it for cheap for all sorts of reasons, like they don't have to actually feed themselves or pay rent. When kids are young, it's kind of a fun thing to do so they can make some money and learn about working. But if you
People need to be smart about their opportunities. A person who delivers food as a "contractor", could do so many unskilled/low-skilled jobs: barista, pick fruits and vegetables, hang drywall, security guard, walmart employee,
...
There are a lot of regular jobs too that require actual labor that may pay minimum wages. I do agree. Nobody is forcing them, including the local economy, to work for them. Go get yourself a job that pays minimum wage.
Hell, be a bartender!!
I did that during grad school, and made a LOT of money, and this was at a more typical restaurant bar, not a true BAR type bar.
Even back then, you got much more per hour than the normal server (I got about $6/hr)....and by the time I got tips from the bar, and tipped out from the waitstaff....well, I actual
In many towns, the unemployment rate exceeds 50 percent.
Do any of these town have roads
... which can be used to pack up and leave?
Re: (Score:3)
Here's a novel idea....maybe move to another town with better opportunities?
Ok, I know it might mean having to move away from Mommy and Daddy, but trust me, it can be done....and has been pretty much since the dawn of time.
Obviously these folks have a wide range of employment immediately available and choose the lowest paying option. They're just ignoring the better paying alternatives because they enjoy this line of work so much. I'm sure that's what's happening.
MinerTime, an app that lets coal miners take part in the wonderful new brave digital world of the "innovative" gig economy.
Oh! Oh! Do they allow me to skip that expensive and bulky respirator so I can maximize my profits?
These people are doing their work part time:
Furthermore, you cannot force employers to pay you more than your labor is worth. If Instacart is too abstract for you, think about your neighbor's kid: you offer him $50/month to mow your lawn. He says he needs $2000/month because his parents aren't feeding and clothing him
Furthermore, you cannot force employers to pay you more than your labor is worth.
Yes you absolutely can. If the position is "worth" less than minimum wage, that's the employer's problem, not the employee's. The employer's not forced to maintain or staff that position, but if the position exists compensation isn't capped at "worth".
Typically fixed with automation. Jobs that aren't worth minimum are butt simple. For example: Every (Carl's Jr/Hardee's) has a burger flipping conveyor grill.
Worth is the intersection of supply and demand, labor is the same as any other commodity.
Locally fast food workers/operators have priced themselves higher than local ethnic restaurants. I can get a good Thai lunch special for less than a burger fries and a soda. Sucks to be them.
Key information missing, so please folks don't get all bent.
Again, where's the gun to their head to do this contract job?
If you don't have a job, you starve.
That's a gun to the head.
Re: (Score:3)
"...while on the clock for the state."
AND...once you get a civil service job, it is nye impossible for you to get fired, especially if you are female and minority.
In CA the state government has an administration (CA GSA) that exists only to warehouse useless workers.
They _can't_ fire them, the cheapest solution is to just transfer the air thieves to the GSA. It's a six story, full city block building just south of Broadway in Sacramento. Nothing gets done, but they are out of the way.
"The" guy [Re:Again...where's the gun...?] (Score:2)
But the guy they quoted in the article already had a public sector job.
Here is the article cited: https://www.fastcompany.com/40498626/instacart-workers-are-striking-over-wages-reportedly-as-low-as-1-an-hour [fastcompany.com]. There is only one "guy quoted," and the quote is "some shoppers are being paid less than the federal minimum wage, like a Jackson, Miss., worker who put in a 19-hour week in Jackson, Mississippi, that paid out $37.75 (roughly $2/hour)." No mention of a job in the public sector.
Here is the second article cited http://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Instacart-worker [sfchronicle.com]
That's a gun to the head.
What about 'this' job?
It's a job market. That is, you offer your labor and employers bid for it. You end up with the highest pay that your abilities justify.
If the highest pay you can get in the job market is below what you need to eat, you have a problem and society has a problem if there are lots of people like you. But you can't fix that problem by trying to force employers to pay you more than you're worth to them. The proper fix is to put you on welfare, linked to a requirement to make a
Why is this job necessary? (Score:2)
There is no gun forcing you to take a job you can't do well enough to earn a decent living doing
the person 'can' refuse a trip
That's what they are doing by striking.
The articles cover the 'lowest' equivalent rates but fail to say how often that has happened. What are the average and highest equivalent hourly rates and why is that information ignored?
On the flip side of that question, where's the legal compulsion to work if you don't think the pay is high enough?
Of course striking is fundamentally different than just deciding not to go to work; it's a collective action, one that attempts to establish a kind of monopoly leverage on employers.
...where's the legal compulsion to work if you don't think the pay is high enough?
I'm legally obligated to pay my child support. If I decide not to work, it puts me on the losing side of that equation.
I'm legally obligated to pay my child support.
You can't do that on a $2/hr job.
Because though the lowly outsourcees working gigs at TriangleShirtwaist.com may not burn to death when the exits are blocked, they may go hungry if the site gets DDoSed.
Re:Again...where's the gun...? .45 (Score:2)
I agree. Vote up if I could. Also, I hate Facebook, I don't use it. I don't use Twitter. I don't use Instagram. I don't use any social media crap.
Everyone who bitches, I am sorry, but just log-off and disable your account.
When Yahoo had a huge data mess, I terminated Yahoo, and I was a user since the beginning.
So, don't deliver for the; don't drive for Uber. Nobody is forcing you to use or work for these tech companies. Go into your local fields and do what I used to do... throw 70 pound bails of ha
Gig economy (Score:2)
This is not a bug but a key feature of gig economy.
It is. The "feature" is that by calling workers "independent contractors", Instacart can violate all of the laws set up to make sure that employers don't take advantage of workers. Morality, ethics, and common decency have no place in business-- all that matters is paying workers as little as possible in order for the company to make as much profit as possible.
>The "feature" is that by calling workers "independent contractors", Instacart can violate all of the laws set up to make sure that employers don't take advantage of workers.
This is an old trick that's so obvious it's not even really a trick. I've been on the wrong end of it myself... and I could have filed an anonymous complaint with the tax authorities over it, but that likely would have tanked the company and I'd have made even less. And honestly, I was making decent money anyway.
The innovation here
This is not a bug but a key feature of gig economy.
It is. The "feature" is that by calling workers "independent contractors", Instacart can violate all of the laws set up to make sure that employers don't take advantage of workers.
............
There are laws that apply to contractors. How can you violate the laws that don't apply?
>> all that matters is paying workers as little as possible
That is a very infantile way of understanding business.
"Delivery" is one of the most basic skillsets that any human being can do, so its value in the market place is low. Your call to "morality, ethics, and common decency" sound cute, but have nothing to do with the morality, ethics, and common decency of the free market that has lifted the maximum number of people out of poverty.
A minimum wage, while it *sounds* ethical, decreases available j
'Burn to book ratio'. Same as in 2000, duh.
They're selling bagged dry pet food on the internet again.
This is not a bug but a key feature of gig economy. Also, multi-billion valuation for a grocery delivery service? Why?
The service industry as a whole is becoming rife with assholes behind desks directing around suckers, excuse me workers and paying wages that are not high enough to live on. The janitorial industry is becoming concentrated in a few firms that sub contract to the lowest bidder to avoid hiring anyone. Essentially shell companies with assholes in chairs. Most of these service industry corps are overvalued and traded back and forth between more assholes in chairs. The over valuation of assholes in chairs will b
Workers of the World, E-Unite! (Score:2)
So, are e-unions the future? I hope so. The plutocrats have gotten the upper hand for too long, creating growing inequality. It's time us 95% get some bargaining power back (if GOP doesn't outlaw or de-fang unions & e-unions).
Corporations spend a fair amount on political lobbying and pass those costs on to the consumer. Almost every product you buy in certain categories has a hidden "lobbying tax". You are essentially forced to pay it. Workers need a counter version of the same thing.
"Right to work", nice word-play there. Each job you take h
God I hope NOT!!
I"ve been contracting for nearly 20 years now, and I am quite happy with it.
I learned to incorporate myself (S-Corp), and figured out what I need to bill in order to make a living at what I do, taking into consideration my health insurance, retirement, vacation/s
I've done contracting also. While it's good living during boom times, it was nasty during the dot-com bust. I scraped by under sweatshop-like conditions under clients who'd often flake on pay. I tried to abandon the IT field altogether, seeing visa workers flood in*. I had a young family such that gigs far away were a strain. (If you are the lone-gypsy type, maybe it's fine for you.)

IT has had 3 bumps in the past 3 decades: The earl
IT has had 3 bumps in the past 3 decades: The earl
Why is this even surprising? (Score:3)
The only way it's economically viable for most people to get someone else to go shopping at a retail store for them is to pay that person much, much less than it otherwise would cost conventionally to do that.
The gig economy seems entirely oriented around pay schemes that are so complicated that most of the people signing up to do the work can't figure out up front they won't make any money doing the work.
Re: (Score:2)
basic insurance will not cover them like pizza dri (Score:2)
basic insurance will not cover them like pizza drivers no you need the higher cost Commercial Insurance.
If you think that's bad... (Score:2)
If you think that's bad, you should see the hourly rate made by people selling stuff on Etsy.
factoring in cost of materials, I'm pretty sure some people there are making a negative per-hour income.