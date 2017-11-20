Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An Ethereum Startup Just Vanished After People Invested $374K (vice.com) 96

Posted by BeauHD from the gone-with-the-wind dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: A startup on the Ethereum platform vanished from the internet on Sunday after raising $374,000 USD from investors in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) fundraiser. Confido is a startup that pitched itself as a blockchain-based app for making payments and tracking shipments. It sold digital tokens to investors over the Ethereum blockchain in an ICO that ran from November 6 to 8. During the token sale, Confido sold people bespoke digital tokens that represent their investment in exchange for ether, Ethereum's digital currency. But on Sunday, the company unceremoniously deleted its Twitter account and took down its website. A company representative posted a brief comment to the company's now-private subforum on Reddit, citing legal problems that prevent the Confido team from continuing their work. The same message was also posted to Medium but quickly deleted.

"Right now, we are in a tight spot, as we are having legal trouble caused by a contract we signed," the message stated (a cached version of the Medium post is viewable). "It is likely that we will be able to find a solution to rectify the situation. However, we cannot assure you with 100% certainty that we will get through this." The message was apparently written by Confido's founder, one Joost van Doorn, who seems to have no internet presence besides a now-removed LinkedIn profile. Even the Confido representative on Reddit doesn't seem to know what's going on, though, posting hours after the initial message, "Look I have absolutely no idea what has happened here. The removal of all of our social media platforms and website has come as a complete surprise to me." Confido tokens had a market cap of $10 million last week, before the company disappeared, but now the tokens are worthless. And investors are crying foul.

  • Another ICO, another SCAM. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kremmy ( 793693 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @05:02PM (#55590593)
    This is the track record of the Initial Coin Offering. And people keep putting money into them.

  • Scammed (Score:3, Informative)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @05:04PM (#55590619)

    Sorry.... you weren't acting like investors if you bought ICO tokens that don't even represent legal shares of a business with so little information and so little in the way of business documentation and personal guarantees OR audited financials, and you should have been more careful.

    That's just a good ol' fashioned scam; let the ICO buyer beware.

  • I got burned (Score:4, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @05:04PM (#55590623) Homepage Journal
    I invested in it and got burned. That hurts since i only make $50,000 in IT in Silicon Valley. I guess lesson learned - don't invest in startups that you don't know.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mcmonkey ( 96054 )

      What research did you do into Confido before you "invested"? The main people involved, what successful businesses have they run in the past? What in their background led you to believe they would provide a return in this case?

      And ICOs in general, I've heard plenty about how much the folks running these ICOs are pulling in. What's the history on the people on the other end? What sort of return have "investors" had in the past?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      I invested in it and got burned. That hurts since i only make $50,000 in IT in Silicon Valley. I guess lesson learned - don't invest in startups that you don't know.

      You learned the wrong lesson then...
      Clearly, you should have learned that the way to get rich in Silicon Valley is to start your own company and have others that you don't know invest in your startup...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )
      Wrong lesson. What you should have learned is "don't invest money you can't afford to lose, period."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      How about don't invest in cryptocoins when the founder has only a linkedin page as an online presence.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jeremyp ( 130771 )

      No. If you can't afford to lose the money, do not invest in start ups at all. Start ups are inherently very risky - even when they are not scams. Most of the time, you will lose your money.

  • Not learning? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @05:04PM (#55590629) Homepage

    People not learning that crypto currency is a frickin' scam. No sympathy.

    • Shocked, shocked I am!

    • Considering Crypto has made HUNDREDS, if not thousands of millionaires, it's hardly a scam. Sorry you missed out. Now get ready to watch this thing explode to a 5 Trillion dollar marketcap cap in the next 5 years. You will be crying yourself to sleep for decades for missing the opportunity of your life... and why? Because you speak without knowing the facts or having done anymore than surface level research. Crypto has more Phd's working on it than Google, Facebook and Amazon combined.

  • This is how it's *SUPPOSED* to work, no?

  • It's in the name! (Score:3)

    by santiago ( 42242 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @05:11PM (#55590675)

    So, Confido was a Confidence Game? The name even means "I trust" in several Romance languages...

  • Ponzi scheme makes some people rich by taking money from "investors"
    More news at 11.

  • Ha ha ha. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mcmonkey ( 96054 ) on Monday November 20, 2017 @05:13PM (#55590695) Homepage

    "The message was apparently written by Confido's founder, one Joost van Doorn, who seems to have no internet presence besides a now-removed LinkedIn profile."

    Founder of internet-based currency, has no internet presence to speak of. Yeah, "Joost van Doorn" doesn't exist.

    When people do so little due diligence or research, we can't really call it investing. People gave their money away. People can cry foul or whatever all they want. That money is gone.

    We're really getting into the territory where it is legitimate to ask, how did people so gullible acquire anything of value in the first place?

    • Make no mistake, Mr. fake van Doorn is going to get caught. People that steal real money like this without connections and money behind them are doomed to get caught and go to jail. The SEC started the initial paperwork to start going after these ICO scammers and they don't' screw around, they ruin your life, send you to jail and then let the IRS have their way with you.

      In the end you've got nothing but a sore ass for thinking you can outwit the people with unlimited resources to find you and the money is a

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Well, if you are a capable individual nothing is setup in your name to begin with, and the money goes off-shore and becomes untraceable through other means. The person they "catch" is the person whose name everything was setup under, the fall guy, and not you. I mean after all if you are so capable of conning people into shit then why not start with conning some dumb fuck to be the CEO of your little scam?

      • He would go to jail based on what?

      • Who says he/she/it has no connections and money behind them?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      We're really getting into the territory where it is legitimate to ask, how did people so gullible acquire anything of value in the first place?

      They sucker in a few that are always looking to make lots of fast money through professional appearances and fancy business plans. Then you make those people pimp the system to their friends, that's what sells most people. A bunch of my friends got ripped off in some MLM scam some years back, it'd entered my clique of friends through one person who then became two, those two convinced a third and... the more friends are in on it, the harder it gets to say you're all wrong. Hell, even afterwards some simply

  • But the good news is... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The founders of the PerpetualMotionem and FasterThanLighteum coin projects, both based on highly sophisticated mathematics, are still taking investments.

  • Well, they were buying "ether"... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Confido sold people bespoke digital tokens that represent their investment in exchange for ether..."

    It sounds like the investors got exactly what they paid for.

  • Let's see here: 1) ICO has the word "Con" in it's name 2) CEO has the word "Doom" in his surname. This one had bad karma out of the gate.
  • The people who scammed by Madoff got scammed because they were greedy. Same deal here.

  • This is beyond gambling, beyond speculation. This is into "wishing well" territory.

    For some it may be a good lesson cheaply purchased. Some... not so cheaply.

    Maybe they should take a look at something like this [amazon.com].

  • NSFYL... Not Sorry For Your Loss.

  • Yeah, "invested". In quotes.

    That's a nice word for it.

  • There's inherent risk in everything. Investing means you are banking your money on making money off the back of someone else. Can't bitch too hard when it goes wrong since "that's just business". I still don't condone it, though.

  • Put your money into something safe, like manned steam rocketry. [apnews.com]
  • We know a startup management technique is "take the money and run", but all that mess for just 374,000 USD? Real business leaders do not risk jail for so little money.

  • Doom (Score:2)

    by mattr ( 78516 )

    Does Joost have a PhD? I would think twice before giving money to a shady character named Doom, but that's just me.

