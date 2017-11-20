An Ethereum Startup Just Vanished After People Invested $374K (vice.com) 60
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: A startup on the Ethereum platform vanished from the internet on Sunday after raising $374,000 USD from investors in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) fundraiser. Confido is a startup that pitched itself as a blockchain-based app for making payments and tracking shipments. It sold digital tokens to investors over the Ethereum blockchain in an ICO that ran from November 6 to 8. During the token sale, Confido sold people bespoke digital tokens that represent their investment in exchange for ether, Ethereum's digital currency. But on Sunday, the company unceremoniously deleted its Twitter account and took down its website. A company representative posted a brief comment to the company's now-private subforum on Reddit, citing legal problems that prevent the Confido team from continuing their work. The same message was also posted to Medium but quickly deleted.
"Right now, we are in a tight spot, as we are having legal trouble caused by a contract we signed," the message stated (a cached version of the Medium post is viewable). "It is likely that we will be able to find a solution to rectify the situation. However, we cannot assure you with 100% certainty that we will get through this." The message was apparently written by Confido's founder, one Joost van Doorn, who seems to have no internet presence besides a now-removed LinkedIn profile. Even the Confido representative on Reddit doesn't seem to know what's going on, though, posting hours after the initial message, "Look I have absolutely no idea what has happened here. The removal of all of our social media platforms and website has come as a complete surprise to me." Confido tokens had a market cap of $10 million last week, before the company disappeared, but now the tokens are worthless. And investors are crying foul.
Another ICO, another SCAM. (Score:2)
There's a sucker born every minute.
It was true 150 years ago, it's true today.
A fool and their money, were lucky to get together in the first place.
It is an immoral act to let a sucker keep his money.
Good for confido...Confido? They had 'confidence game' right in their name folks.
I think "I've got a coinbase to sell you" will emerge as the new "I've got a bridge in brooklyn to sell you"
Scammed (Score:3)
Sorry.... you weren't acting like investors if you bought ICO tokens that don't even represent legal shares of a business with so little information and so little in the way of business documentation and personal guarantees OR audited financials, and you should have been more careful.
That's just a good ol' fashioned scam; let the ICO buyer beware.
I got burned (Score:5, Funny)
What research did you do into Confido before you "invested"? The main people involved, what successful businesses have they run in the past? What in their background led you to believe they would provide a return in this case?
And ICOs in general, I've heard plenty about how much the folks running these ICOs are pulling in. What's the history on the people on the other end? What sort of return have "investors" had in the past?
Yeah, the tipoff was the "I make 50,000 in IT in Silicon valley" which is a bit of a meme around here...
I invested in it and got burned. That hurts since i only make $50,000 in IT in Silicon Valley. I guess lesson learned - don't invest in startups that you don't know.
You learned the wrong lesson then...
Clearly, you should have learned that the way to get rich in Silicon Valley is to start your own company and have others that you don't know invest in your startup...
Not learning? (Score:2, Insightful)
People not learning that crypto currency is a frickin' scam. No sympathy.
Shocked, shocked I am!
Climate change is real, the earth is heating up and dumbfucks sending a nuclear reactor worth of power for e-Monopoly money are the cause.
I seriously lol'd at this. Just imagine a BTC farm being powered by a coal fired power plant
..... hah! They are the problem!
Seriously though, if you spend $15000 on a mining rig, how much time / energy to mine 3 btc? Does the energy bill compare against running a heater to warm your house, as opposed to using the mining rig as the heater? Lastly, can I get one or two of your 1080ti cards you're wasting on monopoly money to run my games?
To heck with bitcoins; that rig will get me some serious SETI@Home points!
But... (Score:2)
This is how it's *SUPPOSED* to work, no?
It's in the name! (Score:3)
So, Confido was a Confidence Game? The name even means "I trust" in several Romance languages...
Romance languages...
Also known as languages of love.
No wonder people got fucked.
Oh no! (Score:2)
Ponzi scheme makes some people rich by taking money from "investors"
More news at 11.
To qualify as a Ponzi scheme they would need to pay off at least one round of investors with capital from a second round.
Ha ha ha. (Score:5, Insightful)
"The message was apparently written by Confido's founder, one Joost van Doorn, who seems to have no internet presence besides a now-removed LinkedIn profile."
Founder of internet-based currency, has no internet presence to speak of. Yeah, "Joost van Doorn" doesn't exist.
When people do so little due diligence or research, we can't really call it investing. People gave their money away. People can cry foul or whatever all they want. That money is gone.
We're really getting into the territory where it is legitimate to ask, how did people so gullible acquire anything of value in the first place?
Make no mistake, Mr. fake van Doorn is going to get caught. People that steal real money like this without connections and money behind them are doomed to get caught and go to jail. The SEC started the initial paperwork to start going after these ICO scammers and they don't' screw around, they ruin your life, send you to jail and then let the IRS have their way with you.
In the end you've got nothing but a sore ass for thinking you can outwit the people with unlimited resources to find you and the money is a
He would go to jail based on what?
But the good news is... (Score:1)
The founders of the PerpetualMotionem and FasterThanLighteum coin projects, both based on highly sophisticated mathematics, are still taking investments.
Well, they were buying "ether"... (Score:1)
"Confido sold people bespoke digital tokens that represent their investment in exchange for ether..."
It sounds like the investors got exactly what they paid for.
What did you expect with a name like that? (Score:2)
They bought ether and then complain when it disappeared into thin air!
Doorn, not Doom.
DOORN.
Madoff, anyone? (Score:2)
The lessons... (Score:2)
This is beyond gambling, beyond speculation. This is into "wishing well" territory.
For some it may be a good lesson cheaply purchased. Some... not so cheaply.
Maybe they should take a look at something like this [amazon.com].
And so was born the new phrase... (Score:1)
NSFYL... Not Sorry For Your Loss.
"Invested"? (Score:2)
Yeah, "invested". In quotes.
That's a nice word for it.
Play stupid games; win stupid prizes. (Score:2)
There's inherent risk in everything. Investing means you are banking your money on making money off the back of someone else. Can't bitch too hard when it goes wrong since "that's just business". I still don't condone it, though.
Karma strikes again (Score:2)