Stop Using Excel, Finance Chiefs Tell Staffs

Tatyana Shumsky, reporting for WSJ: Adobe's finance chief Mark Garrett says his team struggles keeping track of which jobs have been filled at the software company. The process can take days and requires finance staff to pull data from disparate systems that house financial and human-resources information into Microsoft's Excel spreadsheets. From there they can see which groups are hiring and how salary spending affects the budget. "I don't want financial planning people spending their time importing and exporting and manipulating data, I want them to focus on what is the data telling us," Mr. Garrett said. He is working on cutting Excel out of this process, he said. CFOs at companies including P.F. Chang's China Bistro, ABM Industries and Wintrust Financial are on a similar drive to reduce how much their finance teams use Excel for financial planning, analysis and reporting (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; an alternative source wasn't immediately available). Finance chiefs say the ubiquitous spreadsheet software that revolutionized accounting in the 1980s hasn't kept up with the demands of contemporary corporate finance units. Errors can bloom because data in Excel is separated from other systems and isn't automatically updated.

  • Excel is separated from other systems (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @10:27AM (#55602969)

    well, it doesnt have to be, sounds like you have an IT problem, not a spreadsheet problem

    • Too bad they're not a software company. If they were, they could probably have someone code up a new system to automate this.

      That snark aside, Excel is generally a pretty clunky and fragile system for anything complicated, even if you have it linked to your data sources. If Adobe can't find COTS software that meets their needs, it blows my mind why they wouldn't develop it and sell it. They are a software company. They've identified a software need that large companies have. They're one of a handful of comp

    • Excel 2016 and 360 have a bunch of collaboration options. Unfortunately, theses versions seem to be significantly slower because they are always trying to connect to collaboration servers, even if you are working locally.

  • Spreadsheets are not a database (Score:4, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @10:30AM (#55603007)
    nor is it an invoicing system. If you're a small company you can get away with using it as such. In the 70s they were probably still better than paper. But it always amazing and mildly frightens me how many folks in big companies still use it for major parts of their business because, hey, it's already there and I know how to use it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I would argue that the most commonly used programming language is Excel. But few of the people using it realize they're programming.

      It's a brilliant reactive data programming model that makes intuitive sense to non-technical users. They feel empowered to use it to solve problems right now with a computer. They experiment with it, try things, Google how to do more things- just like any programmer does. And they feel capable of doing this because they don't know they're programming.

      Within the Amazon warehouse

      • Management who have just spent millions on an ERP system that does not do what they thought it did always need Excel analysis of the underlying data. Also ERP is the place the data should be but it is not usually great at analysis. Anyone who demands that Excel be banned from the organization is quite clearly an incompetent twat.

  • Excel is the case in point use of Law of the instrument [wikipedia.org].

    In engineering I've seen Excel used to share images, a database, run a production line with some VBA/oracle black magic integration.

    • run a production line with some VBA/oracle black magic integration.

      That is just so wrong... I have the overwhelming urge to hunt down and smack the person that would do such madness!

      Remember kids, friends don't let friends use VBA.

  • Data (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sqorbit ( 3387991 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @10:31AM (#55603027)
    "I don't want financial planning people spending their time importing and exporting and manipulating data, I want them to focus on what is the data telling us," .......If this is the case they need to have that data in some sort of format that is useful. It sounds to me like he is simply looking to replace Excel rather than get rid of it. If he's replacing it with something the company will most likely need to train employees on it. This process will in turn create more time wasted.

  • What would replace Excel? (Score:3)

    by ctilsie242 ( 4841247 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @10:36AM (#55603079)

    Yes, Excel is a staple in work environments... but what software out there can replace it that is just effective? I know some consulting groups would love to replace it with their own, expensive solution. However, for 99.99% of what is out there, LibreOffice Calc, Numbers, or Excel can do the job well.

    • Yeah it sounds like a workflow problem. That and if they're reinventing the wheel then some qualified spreadsheets and document control would streamline stuff even if they stick with Excel.
    • Expensive solutions for simple financial data is just exploitation by less honest consulting companies. As you say, Excel/libreoffice Calc and others can LINK to a real database instead of keeping the raw numbers there. But it is also very easy these days to setup a MariaDB database and do a quick web. A few solutions can be found with just 5 minutes of looking:

      http://www.vfront.org/demo.php [vfront.org]
      https://dadabik.com/ [dadabik.com] (not open source, paid solution)
      https://formtools.org/ [formtools.org]
      http://phpformgen.sourceforge.... [sourceforge.net]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      Sound like he wants a spreadsheet with real time data.
      Which is something Excel (and probably most other spreadsheets) can already do, you just need to hook it up to the sources.
      Perhaps a simple pivot table tool (which Excel can also somewhat do).

  • I've had so many requests and interviews for projects to consolidate excel files made by managers for years. Worst case was a multi-branch bank where EVERY branch and a different version of excel records and they needed to import the data into an Oracle database. Which proves the statement, "A little knowledge is a dangerous thing". Give people the impression they can do more than they in fact can effectively, and you have a mess on your hands. Excel was never designed to be a database, never claimed to be

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      It should also be stated that a reasonable Excel sheets is a lot (as in "a handful of magnitudes") cheaper than any custom-made solution that a consulting firm would build. And the Excel sheet would actually work.

      As some point some Excel sheets become succesfull enough to outgrow their limits, and that's when you hire a consultancy firm to port it.

      (FWIW, I've worked at such a consultancy firm; they mostly exist by overselling ridiculously overcomplicated solutions then running up double the budget).

  • If you don't provide your employees better tools for a task, they're going to keep\start using something that's easier for them to use.

    • If you don't provide your employees better tools for a task, they're going to keep\start using something that's easier for them to use.

      Update for the times we live in....If you don't provide your employees better tools for a task, they're going to just use Excel.

  • Excel is a powerful tool. It is not the right tool for all the things people try to use it for though. Small one-off projects turn into a decade old report that becomes critical to some groups. How I design an Excel file for a one-off versus something to be used long term are very different. The later requires a lot of thought on to ease of updating and keeping it current. I am a CPA working in private industry (Fortune 500 company). Excel truly runs the world in most places. Our back end system is aw

  • The Best tool is the tool you know how to use. If users are critical of database systems, CIOs should pay attention and find out WHY they want to do their work in Excel instead.

  • After all these years, are there any programs at all that work like Javelin [wikipedia.org]? Where you create a worksheet (not a spreadsheet) that brings together all the underlying "variables" (simple values or time series data which are automatically converted between days, months, seconds, years, quarters, or whatever)...? Javelin was popular before databases and networks were widespread, but extending its concepts to modern systems could be as simple as defining a "variable" as the result of a SQL query.

  • It's laughable to read any commentary from anonymous finance chiefs decrying Excel's inability to keep up with "x". These folks truly do not use Excel in any meaningful way. Truly.

    Every business person in every industry I've ever worked in (telecom, pharma, housing, transportation, manufacturing) rely on Excel as the glue application for everything. I have to persuade people to use Word instead of Excel for actual documentation requirements, that's how reliant everyone is on this magical tool.

    Actuaries u

  • Finance chiefs say the ubiquitous spreadsheet software that revolutionized accounting in the 1980s...

    I thought this was about Excel, not VisiCalc or Lotus 1-2-3.

  • We spent about 30 man hours replacing a persons job that he spent about 30 hours a week on with Java. We collected data from disparate systems and generated a report at the press of a button. So the process went from 30 hours a week to a few seconds.

  • Also, stop using Acrobat Reader.

  • Pretty much every reporting/analytic implementation I have worked on always had a requirement to get the data out to an Excel-friendly format. It doesn't matter how fluid/flexible/beautiful of a UI you provide, they want the data in Excel. I think a lot of it is that is very simple to change values and do what-if analysis ("what would our material costs on widget X have to go down to get to a gross profit of Y%"). This is surprisingly difficult to do in implementations like Crystal Reports, SQL Reporting

