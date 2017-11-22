Stop Using Excel, Finance Chiefs Tell Staffs (wsj.com) 40
Tatyana Shumsky, reporting for WSJ: Adobe's finance chief Mark Garrett says his team struggles keeping track of which jobs have been filled at the software company. The process can take days and requires finance staff to pull data from disparate systems that house financial and human-resources information into Microsoft's Excel spreadsheets. From there they can see which groups are hiring and how salary spending affects the budget. "I don't want financial planning people spending their time importing and exporting and manipulating data, I want them to focus on what is the data telling us," Mr. Garrett said. He is working on cutting Excel out of this process, he said. CFOs at companies including P.F. Chang's China Bistro, ABM Industries and Wintrust Financial are on a similar drive to reduce how much their finance teams use Excel for financial planning, analysis and reporting (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; an alternative source wasn't immediately available). Finance chiefs say the ubiquitous spreadsheet software that revolutionized accounting in the 1980s hasn't kept up with the demands of contemporary corporate finance units. Errors can bloom because data in Excel is separated from other systems and isn't automatically updated.
well, it doesnt have to be, sounds like you have an IT problem, not a spreadsheet problem
Too bad they're not a software company. If they were, they could probably have someone code up a new system to automate this.
That snark aside, Excel is generally a pretty clunky and fragile system for anything complicated, even if you have it linked to your data sources. If Adobe can't find COTS software that meets their needs, it blows my mind why they wouldn't develop it and sell it. They are a software company. They've identified a software need that large companies have. They're one of a handful of comp
Spreadsheets are not a database (Score:4, Informative)
I would argue that the most commonly used programming language is Excel. But few of the people using it realize they're programming.
It's a brilliant reactive data programming model that makes intuitive sense to non-technical users. They feel empowered to use it to solve problems right now with a computer. They experiment with it, try things, Google how to do more things- just like any programmer does. And they feel capable of doing this because they don't know they're programming.
Management who have just spent millions on an ERP system that does not do what they thought it did always need Excel analysis of the underlying data. Also ERP is the place the data should be but it is not usually great at analysis. Anyone who demands that Excel be banned from the organization is quite clearly an incompetent twat.
Just Finance? (Score:2)
Excel is the case in point use of Law of the instrument [wikipedia.org].
In engineering I've seen Excel used to share images, a database, run a production line with some VBA/oracle black magic integration.
run a production line with some VBA/oracle black magic integration.
That is just so wrong... I have the overwhelming urge to hunt down and smack the person that would do such madness!
Remember kids, friends don't let friends use VBA.
Data (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Data (Score:4, Insightful)
His simpler streamlined replacement wont give his financial planners the ability to plan.
mporting and exporting and manipulating data
i.e. making the data talk.
This is exactly how you find out what a large amount of data is telling you.
What would replace Excel? (Score:3)
Yes, Excel is a staple in work environments... but what software out there can replace it that is just effective? I know some consulting groups would love to replace it with their own, expensive solution. However, for 99.99% of what is out there, LibreOffice Calc, Numbers, or Excel can do the job well.
http://www.vfront.org/demo.php [vfront.org]
https://dadabik.com/ [dadabik.com] (not open source, paid solution)
https://formtools.org/ [formtools.org]
http://phpformgen.sourceforge.... [sourceforge.net]
Sound like he wants a spreadsheet with real time data.
Which is something Excel (and probably most other spreadsheets) can already do, you just need to hook it up to the sources.
Perhaps a simple pivot table tool (which Excel can also somewhat do).
Excel has made IT Consultants a fortune (Score:2)
It should also be stated that a reasonable Excel sheets is a lot (as in "a handful of magnitudes") cheaper than any custom-made solution that a consulting firm would build. And the Excel sheet would actually work.
As some point some Excel sheets become succesfull enough to outgrow their limits, and that's when you hire a consultancy firm to port it.
(FWIW, I've worked at such a consultancy firm; they mostly exist by overselling ridiculously overcomplicated solutions then running up double the budget).
The problem is that it isn't just (or primarily) with ad hoc and custom analyses.
It is that regular business functions are run with these sheets all the time. Business types do this because the are familiar with the tool, and they can implement the process themselves without calling in a dev team.
And all of this is perfectly understandable. Would you call in an outside dev team, explain requirements, and then have to wait for an acceptable product to be produced, when you could do it yourself quickly?
Then pay for something better (Score:2)
If you don't provide your employees better tools for a task, they're going to keep\start using something that's easier for them to use.
Update for the times we live in....If you don't provide your employees better tools for a task, they're going to just use Excel.
yes and no (Score:1)
The best tool (Score:2)
The Best tool is the tool you know how to use. If users are critical of database systems, CIOs should pay attention and find out WHY they want to do their work in Excel instead.
Javelin understands the arrow of time (Score:2)
Stop using Excel? DOUBLE DOWN on it. (Score:1)
It's laughable to read any commentary from anonymous finance chiefs decrying Excel's inability to keep up with "x". These folks truly do not use Excel in any meaningful way. Truly.
Every business person in every industry I've ever worked in (telecom, pharma, housing, transportation, manufacturing) rely on Excel as the glue application for everything. I have to persuade people to use Word instead of Excel for actual documentation requirements, that's how reliant everyone is on this magical tool.
...revolutionized accounting in the 1980s (Score:2)
Finance chiefs say the ubiquitous spreadsheet software that revolutionized accounting in the 1980s...
I thought this was about Excel, not VisiCalc or Lotus 1-2-3.
Ummm, Java? (Score:1)
We spent about 30 man hours replacing a persons job that he spent about 30 hours a week on with Java. We collected data from disparate systems and generated a report at the press of a button. So the process went from 30 hours a week to a few seconds.
Also... (Score:2)
Get rid of Excel? Good luck with that... (Score:2)
