China's Tencent Breaks Through $500bn Stock Market Capitalisation (bbc.com) 49
An anonymous reader shares a report: The value of China's biggest social network company -- Tencent Holdings -- has overtaken that of Facebook. The company owns WeChat, an enormously popular messaging app in China, and hit gaming franchises such as League of Legends and Honour of Kings.It is the first Asian firm to surpass a market value of $500bn. Its chief executive, Ma Huateng, is now worth more than the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to Forbes. The magazine valued him at $48.3bn on Tuesday, making him the world's ninth richest man according to its ranking.
Tencent's latest earnings (I can find) are 2.7 billion.
PE ratio of 185!
Who is screwed? Tencent's investors are screwed!
If that's you, take your profits and RUN.
Yeah, and? Their EPS as of Jun 2017 was 0.28. That means their PEG is around 660.
How, exactly, is that not a huge growth indicator? lol.
That's their earnings with 1 billion users.
So your right, to get down to a fair PE ratio all you have to do is assume they will grow to have about 20 billion users, while maintaining the same profits! I wish them luck.
Take your profits and RUN!
Tencent is a growth stock. They are reinvesting their cashflow into expanding their market share. Investors should prefer a high PE as long as the company is growing faster than alternative investments, and Tencent certainly is.
Have you ever grown apple trees? By the second or third year, they will start to produce blossoms, and if you leave those blossoms alone, you may even get a handful of apples. But if you are smart, you pluck off the blossoms, so the tree can put its resources into stronger roots,
1 billion current users.
If only the United States was a global power open to Global Trade.
The reason that during most of the 20th century that China was out of global influence is the fact they were Isolated China First mentality. So rest of the world grew and advanced ahead of them, then when they realized it, they were far behind and it took decades to get caught back up. Economic success is tied to number of workers and number of customers. China then (and the US now) is closed to having customers, because they want to be clos
At least we know what our post-Facebook world (Score:3)
hahaha, the Chinese are Trump's customers and business partners.
And zero relevance outside of China (Score:1)
But thanks for telling us how much this random rich dude is worth on paper!
It's just stupid to claim to be from such a murderous bunch.
If they don't kill at least a few million soon, they're going to have to change party names.
So people in China play LoLaHoK instead of LoL?
Has Riot Games tried to sue the company that made LoLaHoK?
Why would Riot Games sue its owner?
http://viewdns.info/chinesefir... [viewdns.info]