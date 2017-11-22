China's Tencent Breaks Through $500bn Stock Market Capitalisation

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: The value of China's biggest social network company -- Tencent Holdings -- has overtaken that of Facebook. The company owns WeChat, an enormously popular messaging app in China, and hit gaming franchises such as League of Legends and Honour of Kings.It is the first Asian firm to surpass a market value of $500bn. Its chief executive, Ma Huateng, is now worth more than the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to Forbes. The magazine valued him at $48.3bn on Tuesday, making him the world's ninth richest man according to its ranking.

    China will rule the world someday. It's inevitable. They have a much larger population than us and they're sneaky. Even with birth control, they can coast to world domination. Our only hope is if China and India get involved in a thermonuclear exchange.

    • Tencent's latest earnings (I can find) are 2.7 billion.

      PE ratio of 185!

      Who is screwed? Tencent's investors are screwed!

      If that's you, take your profits and RUN.

        Tencent's latest earnings (I can find) are 2.7 billion.

        PE ratio of 185!

        Who is screwed? Tencent's investors are screwed!

        If that's you, take your profits and RUN.

        Yeah, and? Their EPS as of Jun 2017 was 0.28. That means their PEG is around 660.

        How, exactly, is that not a huge growth indicator? lol.

        • That's their earnings with 1 billion users.

          So your right, to get down to a fair PE ratio all you have to do is assume they will grow to have about 20 billion users, while maintaining the same profits! I wish them luck.

          Take your profits and RUN!

      • Tencent's latest earnings (I can find) are 2.7 billion.

        PE ratio of 185!

        Tencent is a growth stock. They are reinvesting their cashflow into expanding their market share. Investors should prefer a high PE as long as the company is growing faster than alternative investments, and Tencent certainly is.

        Have you ever grown apple trees? By the second or third year, they will start to produce blossoms, and if you leave those blossoms alone, you may even get a handful of apples. But if you are smart, you pluck off the blossoms, so the tree can put its resources into stronger roots,

    • If only the United States was a global power open to Global Trade.

      The reason that during most of the 20th century that China was out of global influence is the fact they were Isolated China First mentality. So rest of the world grew and advanced ahead of them, then when they realized it, they were far behind and it took decades to get caught back up. Economic success is tied to number of workers and number of customers. China then (and the US now) is closed to having customers, because they want to be clos

    At least we know what our post-Facebook world will look like now. We can all plan to bore our grandkids with tales of "Silicon Valley" when American software mattered.

    But thanks for telling us how much this random rich dude is worth on paper!

  • hit gaming franchises such as League of Legends and Honour of Kings

    So people in China play LoLaHoK instead of LoL?

    Has Riot Games tried to sue the company that made LoLaHoK?

  • The USA main problem is that as a country, we are bad sports. We have a bad habit of glorification of our own views, while demonizing others, gives us the same effect as a selfish child demanding that they should get all the turns and nobody else gets any. And what has it gotten us, a steady decline of of happiness, sanity and increase in desperation The further we continue with being power checked the faster we accelerate on our race to the bottom. Won't somebody ground the USA before we run out of feet t
  • Does anyone else find it interesting that the Chinese government blocks access to google, wikipedia, linkedin, facebook and about 3000 others but yet you can visit slashdot?
    http://viewdns.info/chinesefir... [viewdns.info]

