'The Death of the MBA'

An anonymous reader shares a report: U.S. graduate business schools -- once magnets for American and international students seeking a certain route to a high income -- are in an existential crisis. They are losing droves of students who are balking at sky-high tuition and, in the case of international applicants, turned off by President Trump's politics. The once-venerated MBA is going the way of the diminished law degree, pushed aside by tech education. Graduates of the top 25 or so MBA schools still command the elite Wall Street and corporate jobs they always did, but the hundreds of others are scrambling, and some schools are shutting down their programs. Survivors are often offering new touchy-feely degrees like "master of social innovation." [...] In the more than 350 programs that didn't make the top ranks, rising tuition costs and smaller returns in the form of employment and income have forced a rethink of the traditional MBA degree.
They are money-hungry businesses first and foremost. They operate like cults.
I hope universities are the next to go!
Well, we have arrived at the point where you cannot recover the cost for a degree a while ago, where it's actually going to net you more money in the end when you learn a trade and starting to work basically when you get out of school rather than continuing to a university and start at 25-28 with a mountain of debt on your back.
Eventually people will most likely say "fuck that" and turn their back to universities, realizing that they're better off in the end starting at a lower level entry position. In the end, your degree doesn't really mean much, you don't start as high as someone with one but where you end up, and at what age, depends more on how good you really are.
Don't assume 18 year olds make rational decisions.
There are many popular degrees that have never had a positive ROI.
Many kids aren't planning at all, they are just there for the party.
I know MBAs are a favorite punching bag on Slashdot, but my experience in getting one was very positive.
*However*, it's not something that is going to directly result in a pay raise or a new job opportunity, like a bachelor's degree might. Most people don't see the value in an MBA because you can't immediately and directly monetize it, but that doesn't mean it has no value.
I feel like I learned more about business during my MBA than I did in all my undergraduate years, and I use more of that knowledge every
MBAs aren't universally air thieves. Of the fifty or so I've worked with, one wasn't an idiot.
I agree with you, actually.
However, I believe it does depend on *why* you get the MBA.
If, for instance, you get an MBA to boost an already progressing career, wherein you're moving from the masses to management, then it makes perfect sense to get one - doubly so if, say, you just became a junior manager and you want to push your career as far as you can take it. It actually helps you navigate the corporate world fairly well (as long as you have a solid intellect and a good eye on culture.)
On the other hand,
It's gotten worse too. Used to be they'ed go for a semester or year and get booted for failing. Now they just switch majors until they get down to one that will let them pass at their level of effort.
If a kid wants to party, (s)he should get it out of their system while working a shit job and paying rent.
The real nightmare is 'free college' but continued complete lack of academic standards. No nation in the world has that combination.
I know we're not supposed to question people's sexual orientation but... damn, universities?
Well, people pondered which part of the workforce won't be outsourced and (rightfully) came to the conclusion "probably the jobs that handle the outsourcing".
Several of their job postings still say "MBA Preferred"
Wanted: 'All the toilets in grand central station clean licker', MBA preferred.
Apologies, English isn't my first language, does that mean we get to shoot MBAs now or do we still have to wait for them to die naturally?
It's poaching at worst. They just haven't raised the limit to one.
In my state, there's an additional fee to get the MBA Endorsement added to your hunting license.
The lobotomy will hurt, I wouldn't do it.
Let's not talk about "earning potential" (Score:2)
What exactly could you expect to learn from a "master of social engineering?" Forsooth, you'd be better off in a class of Calligraphy, or locking yourself in a room for a year with The Complete Works of Shakespeare.
So if Trump is responsible for fewer MBAs, he was worth voting for.
Graduates of the top 25 or so MBA schools still command the elite Wall Street and corporate jobs they always did, but the hundreds of others are scrambling, and some schools are shutting down their programs.
Come on. It is not dead till all the business schools go out of business.
It's not dead until they (MBAs) are all half hung, drawn, quartered, the parts burned and the ashes buried under crossroads.
I was expecting something a little more dramatic. Maybe an MBA who sold off all his earthly belongings in order to build a Bitcoin mining rig only to be cooked to death, surrounded by overheated GPUs.
Like an MBA could ever build a mining rig.
He watched a YouTube video on how to do it.
student loans are going to pop with lots' of hopeless deadbeats.
We have to charge an arm a leg and a testicle for a degree!
Why?
Because the market will bear it!
The market's not bearing it. Revenues are falling off!
Okay, scrap the degree program and come up with easier degrees.
But those degrees don't actually deliver any value.
Shut up! GIMME TOUCHY-FEELY!
People are pissed.
Why?
The touchy-feely degrees aren't in demand because they have no actual utility in the real world.
Tough shit! We got our money!
I got my MBA a few years ago from the local Really Expensive Private University, when 40 was just around the corner and I wanted to add another leg to my stool before I became "old" by tech-world standards. I very much value the body of knowledge that I learned, but there are several serious problems with the people chasing and offering it today.
A MBA is like a can of car wax. If you put it on a Corvette, you'll make something great. If you put it on a turd, all you'll have is a shiny turd. I have a STEM degree + 15 years in HPC, and I think the MBA definitely helped me make better, wiser decisions.
By contrast, there were several "MBA's" (in the Dilbertesque sense) in the MBA program right out of central casting. They couldn't write a line of code, couldn't turn a wrench, couldn't do anything useful, but they had executive hair, wore fancy suits, and constantly "networked" and looked for "synergy". They wanted a MBA strictly as a gateway to wealth and power.
They're aided and abetted by universities who are fighting to break into the game. Why shouldn't they? It's relatively low cost (doesn't require expensive labs or facilities like STEM does), people will throw mortgage-size checks at you for the privilege of attending, and you might luck up and get a rich alumni who donates back someday. And they kept raising tuition every year, faster than inflation, faster than salaries grew.
My cousin graduated with a law degree right when the law market crashed, and I recognized similar signs of doom creeping into the MBA field. Just like the bloom in law schools, there was a bloom in MBA schools, from tiny never-heard-of-them-before private universities and on-line schools, taking cash from every marginal MBA student-wanna-be out there.
I don't regret getting my MBA, even though I haven't seen much more than cost-of-living increases since graduation. I learned a tremendous amount and enjoyed it a lot (there can be economic geeks just as much as science geeks or IT geeks). And I made a substantial chunk of change on the stock market using what I knew. But with a MBA from a good school costing $100k nowadays, you're much better off just taking $300 to the local used book store and reading them.
The MBA wasn't a "gateway to wealth" because of the degree itself, but because of the caliber of student trying to attain it. I'm sure the same type of people who chase an IT degree for wealth in the 90's and chased a JD/MBA for wealth in the 00's will find another degree to chase and run into the ground soon enough. My bet is on "data science". I already see a few junior varsity universities in our area offering a degree to any comer who can code in BASIC, and I'm sure DeVry's and University of Phoenix will be offering a degree soon enough.
Couldn't have happened to a nicer degree.
Don't conflate the body of knowledge itself, with the stereotypical people who chase the credentials. I have a MBA, and you can be an economics geek or strategy geek just like you can be an IT geek or science geek.
That said, yeah, there are a lot of preening greedy narcissists who are attracted to the degree like moths to a flame.
It's been the go-to for school graduates who didn't know what to do with their lives but wanted to have a higher degree in something that can possibly make a lot of money. However Universities adapted for the influx not by implementing failure rates that force 70% of the students ou
Seriously, most businesses don't need to be "administered". Administrating is for the conglomerates, and although I'm sure conglomerates need new canon fodder to back-fill their management ranks, it certainly doesn't have the number of chairs to support the multitude of MBA conferring organizations that are out there today. Even among huge conglomerates long McDonalds and Costco, they often draw their executives from line workers not freshly minted MBAs...
For the non-conglomerate business, the reason they often fail is for lack of vision, not lack of administration...
As for the "accounting" MBAs, well, do we need to engineer more Joint Energy Development Investment Limited Partnerships, or ChewCos [wikipedia.org]?
As for the "finance" MBAs, well, do conglomerates need more leveraged buyouts, or engineer more Credit Default Swaps [wikipedia.org]?
As for these second tier MBA schools that can't attract students? Nothing of value was lost [youtube.com]...
This is why Musk has less than 12 total in all of his companies.
Musk has had a number of pretty big setbacks in his businesses, and he hasn't been doing it all that long. Mostly what he has done is attracted huge amounts of subsidies and investments. He is delivering something which is more than a lot of kickstarter bubbles do, but the most successful venture (the cars) is still a long way from profitability and fame doesn't keep the lights on.
The best advice I've ever heard is to trust your local want ads the most.
And for many many years now, most of the ads have been for MBAs and nursing positions.
Some places do have a big tech industry, but most don't, and offshoring hasn't helped.
The financial crisis of 2007–2008, also known as the global financial crisis and the 2008 financial crisis, is considered by many economists to have been the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s