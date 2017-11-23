Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Firefox Will Warn Users When Visiting Sites That Suffered a Data Breach

Posted by msmash from the strengthening-walls dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla engineers are working on a notifications system for Firefox that shows a security warning to users visiting sites that have suffered data breaches. The notifications system will use data provided by Have I Been Pwned?, a website that indexes public data breaches and allows users to search and see if their details have been compromised in any of these incidents. Work on this project has only recently started. The code to show these warnings is not even in the Firefox codebase but managed separately as an add-on available (on GitHub). The alert also includes an input field. In the add-ons current version this field doesn't do anything, but we presume it's there to allow users to search and see if their data was exposed during that site's security breach. Troy Hunt, Have I Been Pwned's author has confirmed his official collaboration with Mozilla on this feature.

Firefox Will Warn Users When Visiting Sites That Suffered a Data Breach

  Yes!

    by Anonymous Coward

    Finally, a feature that makes me want to use Firefox.

    Except how useful is this given that it's going to warn me about every single site I visit?

    • Odds are, at least with the legs companies, if they suffered a data breach, theyâ(TM)ve cracked down on security and fixed as many of the problems as they can find. The real danger is with the companies who havenâ(TM)t suffered a data breach (that they know of) since their problems havenâ(TM)t been addressed.

    • Finally, a feature that makes me want to use Firefox.

      Except how useful is this given that it's going to warn me about every single site I visit?

      Look on the bright side, at least you'll get a giggle out of seeing a warning banner with an announcement that reads something like this 'Warning: This organisation was hacked by the Russian intelligence services due to the utterly inadequate security measures employed by this organisation.' every time you visit gop.org and democrats.org.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I wonder if it might give people a false sense of security. Just because a site isn't flagged up doesn't mean it hasn't been hacked or is secure.

  • So now, Firefox will be tracking and harvesting the sites I visit? Wow, Mozilla really is turning Firefox into a Chrome clone.

    • So now, Firefox will be tracking and harvesting the sites I visit? Wow, Mozilla really is turning Firefox into a Chrome clone.

      Having looked at the code: No, it downloads a breach list from here: https://stage.haveibeenpwned.c... [haveibeenpwned.com] It does not send all your browsing history to them.
      If you enter your email address that will be the sent to the site for checking, but that's obviously optional.

  • Hmm, I don't think that's going to work. I mean, in this day and age, it'd be easier to maintain a list of sites that haven't suffered such!

  • When Mozilla starts annotating sites you visit, I wonder how long until they copy Google and automatically show totally unbiased and neutral "fact checkers" when you visit an offensive website? They already have their own ministry of truth initiative after all: https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2017/08/08/mozilla-information-trust-initiative-building-movement-fight-misinformation-online/

  • You may know that some websites use scripts to record everything from a session, every keystroke and mouse move. And they don't feel oblidged to inform you that they are doing this.

    https://freedom-to-tinker.com/... [freedom-to-tinker.com]

  • It just throws up a warning icon and leaves it there regardless of what site I visit.

    ANY site you allow to run client-side scripts should be assumed to be logging your activity. Any site you give personal information to should be assumed to be either selling it or at imminent risk of having it stolen. Or both.

    That's not even paranoia, that's just common bloody sense; it's what financial self interest on the part of content providers and hackers leads to.

  • They -HATE- having to report such incidents as it is and only do so because they have to.

    Nothing like a glaring spotlight on your front door that says " Your personal information isn't safe with us " to help your customers feel at ease.

    Maybe the List of Shame will motivate corporate folks to secure their networks and quit treating their IT / Network Security as an expense instead of an investment.

    Maybe.

    But I doubt it.

    They'll just whine to Congress about how unfair it is that they're getting picked on and ho

